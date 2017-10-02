Darden Restaurants Is Too Cheap

Photo credit

Darden Restaurants (DRI) has had a rough go of it for the past couple of months, and if I’m honest, I’m not really sure why. Yes, the restaurant business has been a tough one for years at this point as a confluence of factors including higher hourly wages, commodity inflation and weak consumer spending have conspired against the group with varying impacts as the result. But Darden is carrying on with higher sales, the Cheddar’s acquisition and margins that are starting to move in the right direction. In short, it looks to me like there’s some opportunity here.

We’ll begin with the chart, and it is quite interesting. The stock made a new high off of the Cheddar’s news at nearly $95 back in June, but since that time, it has fallen precipitously. We are back at $79 as I write this, and each rally attempt that has come up has been rather feeble. The bears have certainly been in control for the past three months or so.

The momentum indicators, however, are showing some signs of hope for longs. They’re pointing to better days ahead - potentially - as bullish divergences have been occurring for a couple of weeks. In other words, as the stock has made new relative lows, the momentum indicators are flattening out and moving higher, showing that the bulls are stepping in and buying with greater fervor than they have been in the recent past. That doesn’t automatically mean the selling is done, but it is a good start.

The last thing I’ll point out is the moving averages because they are at an inflection point as well. The stock is below the 200DMA - which is still rising - and what happens over the next couple of weeks will go a long way towards determining if there’s some upside ahead or more downside risk. If the bulls can get the stock over the line, it will keep that rising support going. If not, that could break the bulls' back and we could see more selling as the 200DMA rolls over. Given this and the momentum indicators that are sort of on the fence right now, investors have some decisions to make about DRI in the short term that will likely determine the medium-term direction of the stock. On the whole, given what I see and the fundamentals, it looks to me like DRI should move higher from here. But let’s take a look at the quarter and I shall explain myself.

Total sales were up almost 13% but obviously, most of the gain was due to the addition of 140 or so Cheddar’s locations that weren’t in the mix last year. The market reacted very favorably to the Cheddar’s buy, but if you look at comp performance in Q1, Cheddar’s was actually the weakest among the big brands. Olive Garden was up 1.9% and LongHorn came in up 2.6%, with the total for Darden at a very respectable 1.7%. Those are really quite good in today’s environment, and there is no doubt plenty of restaurant chains that would love to be able to say their comps are nearly 2%. Cheddar’s, by contrast, was down 1.4%, but to be fair, Darden hasn’t had a chance to mold it into what it wants yet. Keep a close eye on Cheddar’s comp sales going forward because if it doesn’t improve, it will be a sizable anchor to the rest of the business. Overall, however, I was impressed with Darden’s comp sales numbers in the first quarter.

Q1 segment margins looked pretty good as restaurant-level performances were strong across the board. The problem is that higher back-office and other costs weighed on operating income. Higher interest expense, labor costs and other factors caused EBT to fall 59 bps to 8.2% in Q1. Margin declines are never pleasant, but I’m pleased with the fact that unit-level performance was strong. Other costs will be elevated until Cheddar’s is fully integrated and that takes time, so I’m operating on the assumption that we’ll see some of these personnel costs in particular come in lower as the quarters roll by. DRI is setup for success with respect to margins; now it has to execute. If it cannot get margins going in the right direction, my bull case becomes seriously impaired, so I'll be keenly watching what DRI can do in the next three or four quarters with respect to leveraging down some of those costs I mentioned.

The stock is going for about 18 times this year’s earnings and to me that seems a very reasonable price to pay for DRI. It should produce something like 9% to 12% longer term in EPS growth, putting its PEG comfortably below 2. In addition, it is buying back stock and it pays a better than 3% to boot. In other words, you’ve got a company that is outperforming much of its peer group, has margin upside potential due to one-time integration costs, is trading for a reasonable multiple, and pays a nice yield while you wait. If it weren’t for the uncertainty with the chart I’d be all over DRI. Even still, I find myself pretty bullish here given the strength it has shown and the fact that Cheddar’s will be accretive this year and should be more so next year when integration costs have already been settled. I like DRI here, and while it isn’t going to double overnight, it should see a steady grind higher as investors become more comfortable with its earnings trajectory.

