September 18th Has Passed - Expect Canadian Cannabis Stocks To Rally Now

After eight months of generally falling prices, I believe we are at a turning point. If you have been waiting for the marijuana group to turn up before buying, now is the time for action and not procrastination. If you have been holding off adding to existing positions or establishing new holdings, wait no longer. My assessment is developed through a series of charts, many of which are proprietary, covering the year from August 2016 to September 2017. My optimism is based on developments in the past three weeks as described below.

But first, let’s check on the Toronto Stock Exchange performance. This represents the backdrop to the cannabis stocks. Essentially, it tells us if we have been swimming with the tide or against it. Of the nine international markets I use to gauge performance, the Canadian markets recorded the poorest performance with a 9.2% return over the past year. So the overall market sentiment in Canada has been positive but not spectacular.

The Canadian financial markets are greatly influenced by trends in the United States. The American markets measured by the Dow Jones Industrials have had a much better year posting a gain of 23.3% as the “Trump Bump” seems to be alive and well. Many people may not like President Trump’s politics but they love his economics. So the background in the U.S. markets has been very positive.

For the past several months, I have warned readers in my Let’s Toke Business newsletter to expect continued declines in the Canadian cannabis group and prices continued to fall week after week. In the past three weeks, however, I described the four signs I was looking at that tell me the marijuana stocks are turning:

Advances in the Let’s Toke Business Marijuana Composite Index. Positive momentum coincident with rising stock prices. Leadership from the Let’s Toke Business Licensed Producer Index. A temporary lag in the Let’s Toke Business Low-Priced Index.

Last week was the third consecutive week this pattern was in place. As a result, I now conclude the cannabis stocks are turning up and will head higher in the weeks and months ahead.

It will be relatively easy to tell if the trend has changed from down to up. The LTB Marijuana Composite below will make successively higher highs and higher lows. This is what I anticipate will happen now and I will comment on developments weekly.

The chart below shows the LTB Marijuana Composite Index and it is evident that prices peaked in February and have been declining since. In fact, over the past twelve months, the index is up only 1.3%. However, I believe the returns from the group over the next twelve months will be substantially better. In a later comparison, it will be clear that the LTB Marijuana Composite Index turned in the poorest performance of all major international markets over the previous year. I forecast, this will change and the group will produce a higher return than the international markets over the next twelve months.

The first indicator is in place. In the past three weeks, the LTB Marijuana Composite Index has risen each week and posted a gain of 3.0% overall.

The next chart shows the uptrends and downtrends in the LTB Marijuana Composite Index. The latest reading shows the Composite index has been rising for three weeks in succession. The chart shows to find the previous three week rally, you have to go back over five months to April 13, 2017. It also shows the index has been down in 25 of the last 35 weeks. So we are at a low point in for the Canadian cannabis stocks and this is an ideal time for a rally to begin.

The next chart shows the LTB Marijuana Composite over the almost four years it has been published. This shows my forecast for the next twelve months is not outrageous. It is, in fact, simply the expectation that the cannabis stocks will move from the relatively low levels that prevail currently to the high return position they have held for much of the index’s history.

The next chart shows the LTB Marijuana Composite relative to the TSX Index. As this chart rises to the right, it means the average cannabis stock is outperforming the average stock listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. The result is quite remarkable. As we have seen, the TSX Index has been rising for most of the past year while the Canadian cannabis stocks have been falling during the same time. Still the LTB Marijuana Composite has been able to outperform the TSX Index by a wide margin over a four year time span. In other words, the inclusion of a position in the Canadian cannabis stocks in your portfolio would have improved your rate of return by a meaningful amount. I believe this will continue to the case in the short to medium term.

The next chart shows the second indicator I think is important. Momentum is a measure of the number of individual stocks participating in the trend. It reflects the difference between the number of stocks with positive momentum, that is, rising in price and the number of stocks with negative momentum, that is, declining in price. As the chart shows, the market has demonstrated negative momentum most of the past year. When momentum is negative it is unlikely that prices will maintain a positive trend. In fact, the negative momentum shown here was a major influence forming my cautious attitude toward the cannabis group all summer.

The chart also shows that in each of the previous three weeks, positive momentum has accompanied the rise in the LTB Marijuana Composite Index. This is exactly the momentum pattern I am looking for moving forward. It will be important to see momentum stay positive.

The third indicator I want to see in place to support resumption of the uptrend in cannabis stocks is participation by the Licensed Producers at the head of the group. The reason is the LPs are the leaders of the Canadian cannabis industry. They are the select few companies that are growing and selling marijuana and, the top six or eight LPs have jumped out to a nearly insurmountable lead over the others in the industry and will have the best chance to survive in the highly competitive environment I expect to see over the three to five year time horizon. Many of the other LPs will fall by the wayside over time especially now that Health Canada is giving new approvals at an unprecedented rate. In the past 24 weeks HC has approved 21 new LPs and at this rate, there will be over 100 LPs a year from now.

Despite weakness in the overall cannabis market, the number of new approvals and the increase in the number of LPs going public and raising funds, the LTB Licensed Producer Index advanced nearly 25% which justifies the fact that I urged investors toward the LP group consistently over the previous twelve months.

The next chart shows the LTB Licensed Producer Composite relative to the LTB Marijuana Composite over the past four years. It shows the LPs have outperformed the average marijuana stock by a significant margin. Earlier I demonstrated the average marijuana stock has outperformed the average stock by a wide margin. As a result, selected LPs that have been growing and selling marijuana for a few years belong in every portfolio.

These charts illustrate the Licensed Producers have been in a leadership position among Canadian cannabis stocks. In the past three weeks, the LPs have risen each week and outperformed the average cannabis stock at the same time. So the third leg of support I want in place for the rally in cannabis stocks to continue is firmly in place.

The final link I look for is the performance of the LTB Low-Priced Composite Index. In this case I am looking for a somewhat contrary result. I see the low-priced cannabis stocks as a measure of the more speculative part of the group. At this stage of the cycle, I would like to see a healthy level skepticism among investors. In other words, although I want the LPs to outperform at this stage, I look for the low-priced stocks to underperform. I want an indication that a lot of the speculative tone to investor psychology has been washed out by the decline in prices since February 2017.

The next chart shows that as expected, the LTB Low-Priced Marijuana Index underperforms the average cannabis stock when prices are in a downtrend and outperforms the average when stock prices are on the rise. So if I look ahead at the next twelve months, I expect the Low-Priced group to outperform by a wide margin. But in the very short term I want to see this group underperform as an indication that investor psychology is cautious. I am using the LTB Low-Priced group as an indicator of cannabis investor sentiment. But as stock prices move higher, confidence will return and as it does, the smaller cap group will perform better than any other group. So from a portfolio perspective, there should be room for some of these stocks as well.

As the one year chart of the LTB Low-Priced Composite below shows, this segment of the cannabis stocks has sharply underperformed and currently stands -15.3% in the previous year. This is by far the poorest performance of any of our subset of cannabis stocks and the only that is down. On the other hand, as I have noted this is the group that will recover most quickly when the rally has been underway for a while.

In the past three weeks, the LTB Low-Priced Composite has underperformed twice and has underperformed the average cannabis stock overall. This is the pattern I look for from this group at this time. Looking ahead, I would like to see a subdued response by the low-priced cannabis stocks in the very short term after which I anticipate an extended period of significant outperformance.

Finally, let’s take a look at how the Canadian cannabis stocks have done compared to major world markets over the past twelve months. The chart below shows the LTB Licensed Producer Index outperformed all major world markets over the past twelve months with a return of 24.6% while the LTB Marijuana Composite Index underperformed the entire group with a return of 1.3%. The Canadian equity market was the worst of the major markets with an advance of only 9.5% while the U.S. market was the second best with a return of 23.3%.

Looking ahead, I think the Canadian Licensed Producers will maintain their position at or near the top of the pack over the next twelve months. In addition, I expect the Canadian Marijuana Composite to recover and finish at or near the top of the pack as well. This has been the “normal” relationship over most of the past four years.

Conclusion

With the LTB Marijuana Composite Index starting to post weekly gains with the support of market momentum I believe now is a profitable time to invest in the Canadian cannabis group. I like the fact that the Licensed Producers are taking a leadership role and the Low-Priced Stocks are lagging for the time being.

To participate in the improved markets I see ahead, I continue to recommend the Licensed Producer group and specifically Aphria (OTCQB:APHQF), Aurora Cannabis (OTCQX:ACBFF), Canopy Growth (OTCPK:TWMJF), Emerald Health (OTCQX:EMHTF) and Organigram (OTCQB:OGRMF). I also believe well researched small cap companies will do well over the next twelve months, for example, Lexaria Bioscience (OTCQB:LXRP), Namaste Technologies (OTCQB:NXTTF) and Radient Technologies (OTC:RDDTF).