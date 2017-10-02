Has H&M Already Reached The Bottom?

H&M (OTCPK:HNNMY) has been a falling knife since early 2015. The company has been struggling with weak top line growth, growing stock-in-trade, weakening free cash flow and customer shift to online. There have been mainly two reasons for this dismal financial performance:

Too slow distribution and logistics chain. H&M has not been able to respond to changes in customer preferences fast enough. This has resulted in the fact that H&M has not been able to sell all of its garments and hence stock-in-trade has grown too big. Customers are gradually abandoning physical stores and started shopping online. H&M has been severely behind its peers online. Only during the last couple of years the company has put much more effort on developing its online platform.

Due to the two reasons stated above, H&M's free cash flow has almost halved from 2014 levels.

Source: H&M financial reports

However, the weakening of the cash flow might have finally stalled and could be on its way back to growth. In Q3 report, you can see than the free cash flow started increasing again. The last time this happened was around 2013-2014. From the below figures you can see that free cash flow in Q3 2017 was SEK 2185 million and in Q3 2016 it was SEK 1259 million. So, almost a 100% increase.

Source: Q3 report

Source: Q2 report

From the Q3 earnings call transcript you can find even more positive signs about the future. The below was stated by the CEO. (I bolded the most important parts.)

We are in a good position today. And with all the initiatives, I believe that we will be very, very well-positioned for the shift in the industry. But at the same time, as we are taking a lot of initiatives and costs for that, I believe that we will have a strong financial result during 2018. And we are aiming for the ambitious goals that we have set up, of course, but we do different scenarios as well. And even with more modest sales growth during the year, in line with what we have seen during 2017 where we believe we can do better than some, but even with that, we believe that we can have a healthy profit growth in 2018.

An even more positive sign about the stock-in-trade and cash flow is as well the fact that H&M is starting from Q4 onwards have more room for decisions about what garments to buy. In other words, the inventory is starting to decrease.

And then the commitments are down double digits, meaning that we have more flexibility to buy in-season.

Finally, as H&M purchases its garments from Asia in U.S. dollars, the weakening of the currency is finally starting to boost H&M's bottom line starting from next year.

But as the U.S. dollar weakens, purchasing conditions become more favorable. And for the first time in a couple of years now, we now have a tailwind when it comes to sourcing currencies.

All in all, H&M's future is starting to look even more solid and the current market valuation is looking very cheap. The management is putting more focus on advanced analytics in order to decrease inventory levels and respond to customer tastes faster. This should boost free cash flow. In addition, major IT investments should be now behind as was already stated in Q3 2016 report. This can be as well seen from above cash flow statements as capital expenditures has already decreased. Finally, weaker dollar will decrease cost of goods sold and support gross margins. The capital markets day which will be held on February, 2018 should provide even more information about short and long-term strategic initiatives. This should answer most of the questions the markets are currently having about H&M and as a result decrease the risk component and increase market value. Previously H&M has not revealed much information about its business which has not been a problem until recently when the company has started to struggle. Therefore, H&M is currently a good buy and if they can increase their free cash flow starting from next year, the dividend should be secured as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HNNMY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.