BlackBerry: In Case We're Wrong

In Case Bill Maurer Is Right

Seeking Alpha contributor Bill Maurer argued recently that in the wake of its post-earnings surge, and given its weak guidance, BlackBerry (BBRY) could soon be a short candidate. Our system is currently bullish on BlackBerry, but not bullish enough to include it in one of the portfolios we present to our Marketplace service subscribers now. We elaborate below, and present a couple of ways longs who remain bullish can limit their risk over the next several months. First, we'll quickly recap our history with the stock.

A Warning 4 Years Ago; Moderate Bullishness In June

In an article in March of 2013 (Did BlackBerry Sell Too Few Z10s?), in addition to suggesting that the company hadn't sold enough Z10 smartphones, we expressed skepticism about its chances of being acquired by one of its mega cap competitors, and we posted a low-cost hedge with a $12 strike price that would limit your downside risk to a drawdown of no more than 20% over the next 6 months. As it happened, that hedge came in handy for readers who opened it, as BlackBerry dropped nearly 40% over the next 6 months.

Although we hadn't written about BlackBerry in 4 years, the Portfolio Armor system we use to select names for our Marketplace service looks at BlackBerry - and the other 4,000+ stocks and ETFs with options traded on them in the U.S. - every trading day. And our system turned moderately bullish on BlackBerry in June, as we noted here at the time.

Our System's Current Take On BlackBerry

The screen capture below, from our site's admin panel, shows our current potential return estimate for BlackBerry over the next several months: about 23%. We explain briefly how this is calculated below.



The "Long-Term Return" column shows the average six-month return over the last 10 years, the "Short-Term Return" shows the most recent six-month return, and the "6m Exp Return" shows the mean of the two. The "Adj Exp Return" is our potential return after gauging option sentiment by attempting to hedge the security against a greater-than-9% decline over the next several months with an optimal, or least expensive collar.

In this case, our system was able to find an optimal collar at the 9% decline threshold using the 6m Exp Return figure, but because the hedge expiring closest to six months out expired in less than six months, the potential return figure was adjusted down slightly, to ~22.7%, to take into account the time frame of the hedge.

The other key figure in the screen capture above is the "Net Exp Return," which is what we call the potential return estimate, net of hedging cost, on our backend. That's the figure we use to rank securities on a daily basis; as of Friday's close, BBRY was #43 on our daily ranking. Not bad, but not good enough for one of the hedged portfolios we posted for subscribers last week.

Adding Downside Protection To BlackBerry

We're going to assume here that you are long 5,000 shares of BlackBerry, and are bullish on it, but in the event Bill Maurer's bearishness ends up being warranted, you are unwilling to risk a decline of more than 14% over the next several months. We suspect the first hedge will be too expensive for most longs, but we'll present it here for illustrative purposes.

Uncapped Upside, Higher Cost

As of Friday's close, these were the optimal puts to hedge 5,000 shares of BBRY against a greater-than-14% decline between now and mid-March.

As you can see above, the cost of this protection was $5,700, or 10.2% of position value. Note that this was calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts, and that the 14% decline threshold includes the cost: not including the hedging cost, you'd be down 3.6% in a worst-case scenario.

As we wrote above, we suspect this will be too expensive for most readers, but if we're wrong about that, please let us know in the comments.

Capped Upside, Lower Cost

Here, we rounded up our potential return estimate for BlackBerry to 23%, and use that as a cap for an optimal collar designed to protect against the same >14% decline over the same time frame.

Our hedging algorithm was able to use a less expensive strike for the put leg in the context of this collar. The cost was $3,250, or 5.81% of position value (calculated conservatively again, using the ask price of the puts). The income generated by selling the call leg was $1,750, or 3.13% of position value (calculated conservatively, using the bid price of the calls).

So the net cost here was $1,500, or 2.68% of position value.

Wrapping Up: Should You Hedge?

If the cost of the collar is still too high for you, you could try adjusting the parameters, such as lowering the cap, or increasing the decline threshold, if your risk tolerance is higher. But should you hedge at all? If you want to stay long while limiting your downside risk, you should really consider hedging. Remember, stop orders won't protect you if a stop gaps down below your stop price.

