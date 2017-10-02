CEF discounts and premiums are, at least in part, driven by the level of income the fund provides.

Looking Beyond Income: CEFs For Total Return

When considering closed-end funds, investors usually see them in terms of income. Certainly, high income is one of the appeals of the category and is the return metric that attracts most CEF investors. The other appealing aspect of CEFs is that they trade on the open market at discounts or premium valuations to their NAVs. Interestingly, these two aspects of CEFs tend to be correlated. High distribution will often drive funds into premium valuations, sometimes quite high premium valuations. But, what happens if one ignores income and focuses instead on total return?

A traditional characteristic of closed-end funds is that many tend to operate in niche asset categories. The CEF structure is advantageous in such situations because managers do not have to redeem shares if the category becomes out of favor. Investors who choose to exit a fund do so by selling their shares on the market, so the ebbs and flows of investor interests become reflected in the discount/premium status of the funds. Funds that do not emphasize income tend to be more thinly traded, so they tend to have liquidity risk associated with them, making them less attractive. These factors can combine and be instrumental in driving fund with solid performance records into deep discounts. With this in mind, I wanted to look for funds with high relative performance irrelevant of distribution income.

Finding the Market Beaters

I screened all CEFs with market caps over $300M for the top performers on market return. I filtered for funds beating SPY on a total return basis for year to date (9 months), one year, and three years. The screen turned up 34 funds from the universe of 534 closed-end funds. That in itself is an interesting observation: only 6.4% of CEF have been beating large-cap US equities for total return.

I sorted those 34 on discount. These are the top ten, listed in order from the deepest discount: Central Securities Corporation (CET), Boulder Growth & Income (BIF), MS China A Share (CAF), Adams Diversified Equity (ADX), Japan Smaller Capitalization (JOF), Tri-Continental Corporation (TY), MS India Investment (IIF), Templeton Dragon Fund (TDF), Liberty All-Star Equity (USA), Royce Value Trust (RVT).

I’ve covered three of these funds recently: BIF (The Best Dividend Fund: Not What You Expect), USA (USA Is A Mediocre Investment, But I Bought It Anyway), and RVT (Is This The Best Small-Cap Fund For Your Income Portfolio?). TY is a favorite of one of my regular commenters. One, ADX is a fund that gets some attention from SA authors and commenters, but I’ve never been able to get excited about it. Four are Asian funds (CAF, JOF, TDF and IIF) that I’m going to deal with separately, but I will say that this is a set that looks to deserve some serious attention at this time. And the tenth, CET, is a fund that’s quite old, but new to me.

If you had a time machine and went back and invested in these ten funds two years ago, reinvested the distributions and rebalanced to equal weight annually, you would have collected a CAGR of 20.9%.

The Top Ten

Let’s look at some key stats on the ten funds.

Here we have fund size, current discount and current yield.

Ticker Mkt Cap ($MM) Disc/Prem Distrib Yld CET $640 -16.93% 3.80% BIF $1,080 -15.59% 4.01% CAF $504 -14.32% 3.61% ADX $1,497 -13.92% 6.53% JOF $352 -12.61% 7.54% TY $1,422 -11.11% 3.94% IIF $488 -10.64% 4.17% TDF $712 -10.27% 8.92% USA $1,144 -9.50% 8.67% RVT $1,302 -8.90% 7.15% Mean $914 -12.38% 5.83% Median $896 -11.86% 5.35%

So we have ten funds with a median discount of -11.86% for funds that have been beating SPY over the last three years through the last nine months. Even without selecting for yield, we still get a median yield of 5.35%, which is nothing to dismiss if yield is your priority. The yield numbers represent trailing yields, USA has just raised its payout 25%, its forward yield is now about 10.9%.

Here are the performance screen results.

Market Returns (Annualized for More Than One Year) Ticker YTD 1 Year 3 Year CET 19.36% 27.14% 11.77% BIF 17.59% 27.38% 9.55% CAF 35.75% 23.21% 20.90% ADX 20.48% 24.76% 10.70% JOF 27.63% 28.76% 15.29% TY 19.06% 24.31% 11.20% IIF 36.10% 24.56% 13.48% TDF 37.46% 27.82% 10.69% USA 24.65% 27.41% 10.20% RVT 23.79% 33.61% 12.72% Mean 26.19% 26.90% 12.65% Median 24.22% 27.26% 11.49% SPY 13.89% 18.19% 9.44%

All beat SPY for each time frame of course, since that was the filter. With those hefty discounts, you may expect NAV results to be less attractive, but that is not necessarily the case.

NAV Returns (Annualized for More Than One Year) Ticker YTD 1 Year 3 Year CET 14.91% 22.73% 10.52% BIF 12.39% 19.87% 7.06% CAF 29.53% 24.50% 20.50% ADX 16.69% 19.80% 9.29% JOF 27.01% 25.03% 15.10% TY 13.53% 17.85% 9.36% IIF 32.61% 19.10% 14.14% TDF 30.61% 23.06% 8.44% USA 14.85% 17.76% 7.62% RVT 14.10% 23.99% 10.47% Mean 20.62% 21.37% 11.25% Median 15.80% 21.30% 9.92% SPY 13.89% 18.19% 9.44%

The average and median NAV returns still beat SPY and the few NAVs that lag the large-cap US market do so by relatively small amounts, especially in the two recent time frames.

To make the comparison to SPY clearer here are the Fund:SPY ratios.

Fund:SPY Ratios Ticker YTD Mkt 1 Year Mkt 3 Year Mkt YTD NAV 1 Year NAV 3 Year NAV CET 1.39 1.49 1.25 1.07 1.25 1.11 BIF 1.27 1.51 1.01 0.89 1.09 0.75 CAF 2.57 1.28 2.21 2.13 1.35 2.17 ADX 1.47 1.36 1.13 1.20 1.09 0.98 JOF 1.99 1.58 1.62 1.94 1.38 1.60 TY 1.37 1.34 1.19 0.97 0.98 0.99 IIF 2.60 1.35 1.43 2.35 1.05 1.50 TDF 2.70 1.53 1.13 2.20 1.27 0.89 USA 1.77 1.51 1.08 1.07 0.98 0.81 RVT 1.71 1.85 1.35 1.02 1.32 1.11 Mean 1.89 1.48 1.34 1.48 1.17 1.19 Median 1.74 1.50 1.22 1.14 1.17 1.05

Today’s Fund: CET

I’m going to leave the four Asian funds for a separate analysis, so I’ll not be discussing them here. Nor will I add anything here about BIF, RVT and USA, which I’ve covered recently (BIF and USA in the last week and RVT in June).

The remaining three funds are worth a look. I’ll take up CET today and come back to the remaining two funds, TY and ADX as time permits.

CET, the discount leader, is among the oldest of CEFs. Indeed, with an inception date of Oct. 1, 1929, today is its 88th birthday. The fund’s portfolio manager, Wilmot H. Kidd has been running the fund since 1973. CEfconnect puts it in its US Equity-General Equity category and Morningstar considers it with Large Blend funds.

Morningstar ranks CEFs within their categories by NAV performance. On that scale, CET ranked number one in the large-blend category for 2013, 2014, and 2016. 2015 was a poor year as the fund’s market and NAV returns were both negative (-4.46% and -2.59%) and both trailed the S&P 500 TR index and the large-blend category. Despite that poor showing for 2015, it still ranks above SPY for 3-year total return. YTD, it ranks 50th in the category but is still beating both the index and the category at NAV and market.

This table, data from Morningstar, reinforces the strong performance of CET over time. Cells colored green indicate CET having beaten both the index and the category (using price or NAV value as appropriate).

The discount for CET has not risen above -15% for any appreciable length of time or for any meaningful distance since 2008.

Sometimes, when a fund has a discount in CET’s range, especially a fund with top-of-the-charts performance numbers, we can look at it and consider if there is potential for gains in a discount move. That chart gives us no reason to think it is going to move beyond its perennial -15 to -20% range.

Distributions

The other thing we always look for in CEF is distribution sustainability. At CET’s modest 3.8% yield, you’d not be inclined to look for problems, and you’d not find any. CET does not have a managed distribution policy, so income varies from year to year. The fund distributes all of its investment income and capital gains annually. There has not been a penny in return of capital from the fund going back to at least 2010, and, I expect well before that. This is an old-school fund that distributes what it is obligated to distribute, no more, no less. Nor has there been any short-term capital gains. The distribution has come entirely from investment income, largely dividends from US equity holdings (19.3%) and long-term capital gains (79.3%).

Undistributed net investment income was $0.134 per share at the end of June, shortly after the fund's semiannual mid-year payment of $0.20 per share.

The fund makes two distributions a year. The first is at mid-year and has been $0.20 per share. The second, at year’s end, has been variable. The investor has the option to take the second distribution as new shares.The fund has had a larger, year-end distributions annually at least since 2010. Last year's year-end distribution was modest relative to previous years.

Total distributions for 2016 were $0.98 per share, which is the basis for the current yield being listed as 3.8%. Previous years had higher distributions, but it is unpredictable, depending as it does on the extent to which the fund generates capital gains. The amount of capital gains will vary significantly from year to year. What the investor should understand about CET is that it is not an income-focused fund and the portfolio is not managed with a priority on income. My view is that the fund is best held as a total return vehicle with the year-end distribution automatically reinvested.

Fund Holdings

The portfolio comprises US equity and a 6.1% allocation to government bonds. The top ten holdings are:

And, this is where the fund gets interesting and we can begin to understand the discount.

As we see, about 18% of the portfolio is in a single holding, Plymouth Rock Company, a private company that “specializes in private passenger automobile coverage in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. It provides coverage for commercial automobile, taxi and limousine, and private passenger businesses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. The company’s services also include policy processing, billing, risk selection, claims management, loss management and prevention, insurance administration, accounting, and reporting. The company was incorporated in 1982 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.” (quoted material from Bloomberg). Mr. Kidd, CET’s manager since 1973, is a Director at the Plymouth Rock Company.

CET values the company based on “unobservable inputs including the Corporation’s own assumptions based upon the best information available.” (source semi-annual report). Plymouth Rock commissions an appraisal of the company’s common stock, which is not publicly traded, by Shields & Company, a Boston-based investment banking firm. George Spritzer, who has written about CET on SA, suggests the Shields appraisal is consistently low. If you’re at all interested in CET, do take a look at George’s analyses (here and here).

One must assume that the illiquidity of the fund’s primary holding and the uncertainty in the valuation of that asset are what keeps the fund at its deep discount.

The second largest position is Coherent Inc (COHR) is also a large one, comprising 10.9% of holdings. Coherent, Inc. is a global company that manufactures and sells a variety of laser-based photonic products. The Company's products are used in manufacturing and instrumentation applications that include optical telecommunication, semiconductor manufacturing, inspection and test, advanced packaging, and reprographics.

CET has owned COHR since 2007. The stock had solid growth through 2016 when it took off. In 2016, it accounted for over one-quarter of CET’s increase in net asset value.

At the end of 2015, COHR accounted for 5.8 % of CET’s assets. By the end of 2016, it was 8.4%. On March 31, 2017, the position had grown to 10.5% of the fund’s assets, this after having sold 41,000 shares or 10% of the position. Between March and June of this year, CET sold another 10,000 shares bringing the position to the 10.9% we see here.

Insider Ownership

Insider ownership is prominent. Mr. and Mrs. Kidd hold 10.7% of CET’s stock. The fund's largest shareholder is the Endeavor Foundation, formerly the Christian A Johnson Endeavor Foundation, which holds 34.7%. Mrs. Kidd was the President of the Christian A Johnson Endeavor Foundation. The Endeavor Foundation supports arts and education.

Summary

CET looks to be an appealing fund for the total return investor. Its biggest issue is the illiquidity and uncertainty surrounding its largest holding. The deep discount provides some measure of safety on that uncertainty, particularly if we accept that the valuation is likely very conservatively set.

The fund’s consistently superior performance is the strong point in its favor. Remember, this project started with a screen of all CEFs that have been beating SPY for the past 9, 12 and 36 months. CET meets that handily and, if we go back beyond the three years, shows strong return stats there as well.

The fact that the fund’s largest shareholder is an arts and education foundation's endowment would tend to favor conservative, growth-oriented management. This is exactly what the fund has been delivering.

I would expect a near 4% yield as a reasonable expectation from the fund, but I’d not be buying it for current income in any case. Indeed, if I were to own the fund, it would be with conservative growth and total return in mind, and I would take advantage of the dividend reinvestment program.

Next up on this topic: Let’s look at those Asian funds.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIF, USA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not investment advice. I am not an investment professional. I am passing along the results of my research on the subject. Any investor who finds these results intriguing will want to do all due diligence to determine if any security mentioned here is suitable for his or her portfolio.