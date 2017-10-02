General Electric: Electric Or Diesel Engines In India?

If GE prefers to exit from the deal, it could potentially claim a $200 million penalty from the customer, but this would also mean the loss of a huge contract and the jeopardizing of future relationships.

The customer may want to change the deal, but the customer is always right.

The new CEO of GE can’t afford to dismiss the request, particularly as GE is currently focused on improving its free cash flow.

The new Indian railway minister wants to electrify the entire railway network, and now wants electric instead of diesel engines from GE.

The company’s $2.5 billion diesel engines project could be delayed if GE drags out the issue for a longer period of time.

Investment Thesis

In 2015, General Electric (GE) won a $2.5 billion contract to supply 1000 diesel engines. During the execution stage of the project, they have a problem because the Indian government's new railway minister wants to change the deal to electric engines, in order to save on fuel and maintenance costs. This article focuses on the implications for GE if the issue is not resolved, and if the Indian government terminates the deal.

Common Goals

The new railway minister, Piyush Goyal, states that he is "very keen that we should electrify the entire railway network". It is not that the customer is cancelling the order, but instead seeking a change. As Gandhi said:

A customer is the most important visitor on our premises. He is not dependent on us. We are dependent on him. He is not an interruption of our work. He is the purpose of it. He is not an outsider of our business. He is part of it. We are not doing him a favor by serving him. He is doing us a favor by giving us the opportunity to do so.

On September 03, 2017, the government had a cabinet shuffle, and the new railway minister, unlike his predecessor, has a mission for 100% electrification. In 2015, France's Alstom (OTCPK:ALSMY) and General Electric both won bids over their rivals, Bombardier and Siemens, to supply electric and diesel locomotives. Alstom's contact is worth $3 billion to supply 800 electric locomotives, and GE's contract is worth $2.5 billion to supply 1000 diesel locomotives. As for the Indian railway, as of March 2016, 35.32% of the total network has been electrified.

With a view to reduce the Nation's dependence on imported petroleum-based energy and to enhance the energy security of the Country, as well as to make the Railway System more eco-friendly and modernized, Indian Railways has been progressively electrifying its rail routes.

The new railway minister notes that India is spending $2.4 billion USD in diesel consumption every year. His mission for 100% electrification would save $1.4 billion. But GE is not eager to change the contract.

An alteration of this contract will have serious impact on job creation and skills development, and cause the government to incur substantial costs. . . . . This will also undermine the government's signature 'Made in India' initiative."- GE executives

If GE doesn't alter the contract, the customer may be ready to pay the $200 million penalty, since this amount is not nearly as substantial as the money it could save from 100% electrification. India doesn't want to terminate the project and has already offered GE use of the same facility to manufacture electric locomotives as for the diesel. It would be bad for GE if it exits from the contract, hurting its revenue growth and negatively affecting future prospects. GE's new CEO, John Flannery, was formerly CEO of GE India (2009 - 2013). I strongly believe that he will negotiate a resolution, and if GE agrees to revise the deal, it should be able to claim the money it has spent for the diesel project.

Conclusion

Since the company is focused on reducing costs and improving free cash flow, it can't afford to lose such a major contract and the revenue from it. According to Reuters, the Indian government has said it intends to invest $137 billion on its railways by 2020. I am sure GE wants to participate in such developments, and I believe that GE will eventually revise the deal. If GE is willing to accept the customer's changing demands, it has far greater potential to grow in India's huge railway market.

