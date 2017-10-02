Buy FNB Corporation For A Decent Yield With 18% Upside

FNB Corporation (FNB) is an ideal stock for investors looking for cashflow, along with decent capital gains. This financial holding company has a medium market capitalization, flawless balance sheet and a decent dividend whose stability is the icing on the cake. The decision to invest in this company is further supported by the fact that the Fed is planning another interest rate increase at the end of this year, which we understand is beneficial to the banking sector more than any other sector in the market. As a result, the institutions and insiders have been building their positions in FNB's stock which is a further confirmation for the potential investor.

The Fed has already increased their interest rates twice this year, and the update on another interest rate hike in December by Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker means that the banking industry is having the time of its life. This is beneficial to both economy and the banking industry. After a further increase in interest rates and eventually the spread, banks will now be more willing to lend to small businesses posing relatively high risks. Although, the increase in interest rates will make borrowing a little more expensive, but still funds would be available to small businesses at a cheap rate. This would, in turn, increase the profitability of banking companies like FNB and will further lead to business growth in the country.

With an average target of $16.55/share, a consensus of 11 analysts gives an upside of 18% from the current level of $14.03/share. This is an average target; the maximum target by one analyst is $19/share which is a 35% upside potential. While this may seem bizarre, it just shows that the stock is deemed undervalued and is a good pick for an investor looking for adequate returns in the long-run. It seems likely that this upside will be realized early next year as people flock to stocks in the banking industry as the Fed announces the interest rate increase. Given this, and the current growth rate, I believe the stock has an upside in excess of 18%.

Further analyzing the fundamentals, FNB has a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21, which is outstanding. A PEG ratio around 1 means that the company is conservatively priced and is a good value based on the expected growth next year. With the expected interest rate hike, the growth may increase in the coming year. In fact, the analysts have predicted the expected growth in earnings over the next 3 years to increase by 52% to $1.19/share (figure below).

Source: Simplywall.st

Moving on to more fundamentals, FNB's profit margin of 22.91% is one of the higher margins in the banking industry. With a forward P/E of 12.87, the company is trading at a discount to the average P/E of the market which is 24.22. After adding up all the good fundamentals above, I believe there is not going to be a better opportunity to dive into FNB for decent capital gains.

If you are still not convinced about FNB being undervalued, then I would bring to your attention another metric that justifies that. The price-to-book ratio is a mere 1.05, which means that investors can buy FNB's shares at a price that is a small premium to its tangible assets with almost negligible amount paid for the value-added activities. Furthermore, the company maintains a stable dividend yield averaging at 3.48%, which is higher than the bank industry average of just 2.36%. With a forward dividend yield of 3.59% and an excellent payout ratio of 60%, it is likely that the bank will continue to maintain the yield and produce cashflow for its shareholders as the Fed continues its increasing interest rate policy. This means that it does not get any better for an investor who will potentially benefit from price appreciation and a stable dividend to go along with it.

Owing to all the good things happening to FNB, there is an increased interest in the stock from both, the insiders and the institutions. A word of caution here to not confuse insider buying with insider trading which is illegal. In the recent quarter, the institutions have increased their position in the stock by 3.48 million shares. This indicates that the institutions have a positive outlook on the company and are optimistic about reaping rewards by increasing their holdings in FNB. In the same quarter, big asset management companies like Rafferty Asset Management and Blackrock Inc. increased their stake in FNB by 47,612 shares and 36,655,273 shares respectively.

As for the insiders, there has been an interest in the company's stock over the past 12 months, with more executives and other insiders increasing their positions in the stock. It should be noted here that the insiders have the most up-to-date information about company's future and are generally involved in insider buying when they believe their company's stock is undervalued. This insider behavior gives further confirmation to the potential investor about the profits that they can realize by going long on this undervalued stock. The figure below gives a summary of this insider behavior.

Source: NASDAQ

In conclusion, investors should not blindly follow the insider buying behavior in a company but reconcile it with the fundamentals of the company. We have, to a great extent, established that FNB has strong fundamentals with a stable dividend yield, resulting in an upside potential which should be in excess of 20% taking into account the favorable interest rate policies by the Fed. Hence, as an investor, if your aim is to get the "best of both worlds," which is capital gain and a stable cashflow, then FNB could be just the stock waiting to be a part of your portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.