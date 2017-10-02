Nike Needs A Marketing Innovation

Marketing (not just product) innovation may be required to re-energize the brand.

Megabrand Nike find themselves in a big transitional phase after reporting earnings on Tuesday. Reported earnings of $0.57 per share beat the estimate of $0.48. Revenue came in under the estimate of $9.08 billion. Following the announcements, the stock dropped nearly 4%. So why is Nike bleeding in North America?

Highlights for the quarter:

Nike 4Q EPS 57c, est. 48c

4Q revenue $9.07b, est. $9.09b

Inventory +6% (+4% prior quarter)

1Q effective tax rate 11.4%

4Q gross margin 43.7%, est. 43.7%

Guidance:

1FQ18 revenue: up low single digits (~$8.38b) vs. est +3.6% $8.47b Contraction in North America offset by strong international growth

1FQ18 gross margin : down 150-180bps vs. Estimate down 100bps

1FQ18 SG&A: up low double digits vs. Q1 -1%

FY18 revenue (reported): up mid single digits, same as prior guidance

FY18 gross margin: down 50-100bps Y/y vs. prior guidance of down 50bps Y/y

FY18 SG&A: up mid single digits, reiterated

FY18 tax rate: 15-17% vs. prior expectation of 16-18%

Its Investor Day will be held in October

Commentary

This was a quarter in which Nike continued with the strategy of holding fast to brand ideals and looking through current trends. While a measured approach to the current state of affairs may well be appropriate, its management team came across as far to laissez-faire in attitude than they should have in my opinion.

Here are a few of the bullet points

The company is dealing with a decline in retail and apparel spending in general. The impacts on brick-and-mortar retailers has finally been felt by NKE.

Shoes are losing their premium cache. The formerly innovative idea of branding shoes after famous athletes appears to be wearing thin. NKE has arguably overpaid for these rights as the footwear market is seeing slower growth.

In addition to all this, Nike is losing market share. No matter how they wish to categorize it, Adidas has risen in share price, in North American revenue, and in Google Trends, much faster than Nike.

Nike cannot maintain its gross margin. Not only do they no longer have a premium gross margin to their competitors, but they actually now have a discounted gross margin. The margin attrition is alarming. The fact that management continually overestimates the ability to maintain gross margin from quarter to quarter is even more alarming.

Data sourced from Bloomberg

Full disclosure: We own NKE for clients.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.