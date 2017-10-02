Your Daily Pharma Scoop: Alexion's Canada Pricing, Zogenix, RedHill, Flexion

This abridged "Daily Scoop" is published by Avisol Capital Partners, which runs the physician-managed Total Pharma Tracker healthcare investment research service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace.

Analysis of Top Seeking Alpha Coverage: Alexion

Today, we're looking at Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) as discussed in an article titled "Alexion: Canada's Drug Price Watchdog Ordered A Price Cut For Soliris," by Shock Exchange. Interesting handle, by the way.

The author tells us about the recent order by Canada's Drug Price Watchdog to cut Soliris' price, and takes a giant leap of faith from Canada (which makes a small percentage of Soliris' 14% RoW revenue) to cover the US, Europe and Asia Pacific, which covers the other 86% of Soliris revenue, and says that therefore, ALXN is a sell.

Now, don't get me wrong, there may be very many other reasons to make ALXN a sell - how about marketing malpractice? - but a small price cut in "tiny" Canada isn't one of them.

The price cut order says this: "The PMPRB wants Alexion to lower the price to "to no higher than the lowest price in the seven comparator countries set out in the Patented Medicines Regulations." What price that is and how much lower it is than where Soliris is currently being priced is unclear."

Now, the author hasn't gone into the nitty gritty of this, but here are the seven comparator countries from the PMR: 1. France 2. Germany 3. Italy 4. Sweden 5. Switzerland 6. United Kingdom 7. United States

I would take a wild guess and assume that the lowest price is obtained in Italy. What is important to understand is that this fight between ALXN and PMPRB isn't anything new - they have been at it for quite a few years now. ALexion has even challenged the Watchdog's authority to impose price cuts on drugs. Bottomline is, the order is not going to go unchallenged, and the appeals process will take time. Meanwhile, the order will probably be held in abeyance. Even if implemented, the cut will not be huge. Third, whatever the cut is, it will not be a major dent in Soliris' fortunes. Finally, even if Canada goes through with a cut, I don't expect other countries where patients are paying more than Canada eventually might will be able to immediately make such a price cut order work out. As Alexion cutely pointed out, the British NICE is stingy (cost-effective is the term used by the company), but they didn't have a problem covering Soliris at the given price.

Two years ago, in September 2015, Alexion sued PMPRB when it ordered a similar price cut. Alexion made an interesting claim - it said that the PMPRB had previously explicitly agreed to the price of Soliris in 2010 and 2011. Thereafter, its price had neither increased in Canada, nor decreased in the other 7 countries. However, what happened, Alexion claims, is that the Canadian dollar went up/fluctuated. That led to the increased price - something that isn't in Alexion's control.

Bottomline, this isn't as clear cut as it looks - meaning, this will take time to go through court. Meanwhile, Soliris IP still has a few more years of shelf life, and Alexion is trying hard to increase that. So, while there are various other issues that makes me queasy about Alexion - the marketing malpractice issue, the restructuring and workforce reduction, the pipeline - I don't think Canadians wanting to pay less for Soliris is one of the reasons I will say "Sell ALXN."

Analyst Ratings

AbbVie (ABBV): Morgan Stanley and Argus raise target from $70 to $95 with equal weight rating, and $90 to $110 with buy rating, respectively. Abbvie has just reached a settlement with Amgen, ending all pending patent litigation between them. According to the agreement, Amgen will delay launch of its cheaper biosimilar - Amgevita(Eu)/Amjevita(US), of Abbvie's Humira (adalimumab). Humira is expected to reach over $18 billion in sales this fiscal. Credit Suisse Group raises Amgen (AMGN) target from $177 to $186 with outperform rating.

Abiomed, Inc. (ABMD): Jefferies Group raises target to $208 with buy rating; SunTrust Banks initiates coverage with buy rating and target of $195. ABMD recently got Pre-Market Approval for its Impella RP heart pump, the only FDA-cleared percutaneous temporary ventricular support device available in the market. The device is exclusively formulated to provide support in cases of acute Right Ventricular Failure (RVF). Analysts estimate the $7.4bn company to post Q3 EPS ranging from $0.31 to $0.46. Previous year Q3 EPS was $0.20.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation (BPMC): BTIG Research, and DA Davidson, both initiate coverage with buy rating and target of $90. Several other analysts too have a buy rating on the stock that ranged between low of $25.08 and high of $69.03 in the past 52 weeks. Zacks have a sell rating on BPMC.

Prothena Corporation PLC (PRTA): BTIG Research lowered target from $80 to $77 with a buy rating, while Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated buy rating. Shares dropped 4% on Friday after the Dublin based company scrapped a psoriasis treatment as the trial of PRX003 failed to show "a well-defined relationship between biological activity and meaningful clinical effect," although it met its primary goal of targeting CD146, a melanoma cell adhesion molecule. Insiders sold nearly 39k shares last week amounting to $2.58mn averaging $66.72 per share. Brokerages are looking to buy in any weakness as a result of these developments, ahead of next year's catalysts.

PTC Therapeutics (PTCT): Barclays PLC lowers target from $22 to $15 with equal weight rating, while Royal Bank Of Canada reiterates rating of sector perform. The company could not provide sufficient data at the adcomm on September 28, for Translarna (ataluren), targeting Duchenne muscular dystrophy DMD. Translarna is approved in Europe on the condition that further data proving its efficacy will be provided. It will be known finally by October 24 if FDA rejects the drug or allows it conditionally. Most analysts are in a hold position.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX): BTIG Research, and DA Davidson, both initiate coverage with buy rating, and a target of $200. The company, with its strong position in the cystic fibrosis market, is expected to post earnings of around $0.35 per share in Q3 2017, more than double of the earnings in same quarter last year. The company beat analyst estimates in previous quarter by a wide margin.

Zogenix (ZGNX): Mizuho reiterates buy rating with target of $28; Stifel Nicolaus reiterates buy raising target from $26 to $55; William Blair upgrades from market perform to outperform. The stock surged over 170% on Friday following the company's release of positive results from ZX008 phase 3 trial. Read more in the news section below.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE): Canaccord Genuity raises target from $9 to $15, with buy rating, while Oppenheimer Holdings reiterate hold. The company announced last week that its cannabis derived gel to treat Fragile X syndrome significantly reduced anxiety symptoms in a mid-stage study.

More ratings below:

Insider Sales (excluding options exercises)

Ticker Company Insider Title Value Traded BOLD Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. 10% -$18,984,000 BOLD Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. Dir -$311,903 EBS Emergent Biosolutions Inc. COB, 10% -$2,000,000

Insider Purchases (excluding options exercises)

Ticker Company Insider Title Value Traded AVXL Anavex Life Sciences Corp. Pres, CEO +$1,579

Stocks in the News: Analysis

Novo Nordisk's (NVO) fast-acting insulin aspart, branded as Fiasp, just received FDA approval. Fiasp, or faster acting insulin asparte, is designed to work faster than existing fast-acting insulin such as Eli Lilly and Co's Humalog and Novo Nordisk's own NovoLog, known as NovoRapid outside the United States. Fiasp was approved in Europe in January. According to International Diabetes Federation's Diabetes Atlas 7th Edition, 415 million people are currently affected by diabetes around the world. The global disease prevalence is expected to rise to 642 million by 2040. With a 46% share of the global insulin market, Novo Nordisk is currently a leading player in the diabetes care segment.

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (OTCQX: OTCQX:RHHBY), announced that the FDA has accepted the company's supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) and granted Priority Review for Perjeta (pertuzumab), in combination with Herceptin (trastuzumab) and chemotherapy (the Perjeta-based regimen), for adjuvant (after surgery) treatment of HER2-positive early breast cancer (EBC). Perjeta is approved for use in combination with Herceptin and docetaxel in people who have HER2-positive breast cancer that has spread to different parts of the body (metastatic) and who have not received anti-HER2 therapy or chemotherapy for metastatic breast cancer. The FDA is expected to make a decision on approval by January 28, 2018.

Zogenix, Inc. (ZGNX) reported positive top-line results from its first Phase 3 trial (Study 1) for its investigational drug, ZX008 (low-dose fenfluramine hydrochloride), for the treatment of Dravet syndrome. The trial met its primary objective of demonstrating that ZX008, at a dose of 0.8 mg/kg/day, is superior to placebo as adjunctive therapy in the treatment of Dravet syndrome in children and young adults based on change in the frequency of convulsive seizures between the 6-week baseline observation period and the 14-week treatment period (p<0.001). ZX008 0.8 mg/kg/day also demonstrated statistically significant improvements versus placebo in all key secondary measures, including the proportion of patients with clinically meaningful reductions in seizure frequency and longest seizure-free interval. The same analyses comparing a 0.2 mg/kg/day ZX008 dose versus placebo also demonstrated statistically significant improvement compared with placebo. ZX008 is designated as an orphan drug in both the U.S. and Europe, and has received Fast Track designation in the U.S. for the treatment of Dravet syndrome. Shares are up 212% premarket on robust volume following the news.

BluebirdBio (BLUE) announced the treatment of the first patient with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma in a Phase 1 study of bb21217. bb21217 is an investigational chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapy targeting B cell maturation antigen (BCMA). bluebird bio is developing bb21217 in collaboration with Celgene Corporation. bluebird bio also announced today that Celgene has exercised its option to exclusively license bb21217, under the terms of the collaboration between the two companies. By exercising its exclusive option under the terms of the collaboration, Celgene will be responsible for worldwide development and commercialization of bb21217 after Phase 1. Bluebird bio is responsible for the development of bb21217 through the completion of the CRB-402 Phase 1 study and has an option to share in the development, promotion and profits in the United States. Bluebird bio will receive a $15 million option exercise payment from Celgene, and bluebird bio is also eligible to receive specified development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments and royalty payments on net sales.

Earnings/Secondary Calendar

Company Name Stock Offering Stock Pricing Ascendis Pharma (ASND) $126 Million $35.50/ADS Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) $187 Million $37.00/share Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) $50 Million $6.50/share Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV) $80 Million $8.50/share

