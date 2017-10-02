Philip Morris Int'l: Reduced Risk, Increased Returns

I talk to published data, my own estimates, and important factors often overlooked.

Here I analyze all relevant financial characteristics - from "stick" pricing, to taxation, to free cash flows, to valuation.

After last week's discussion of my investment of PM USA (MO), Altria: What Makes It So Great?, I now break-down the investment merits of Philip Morris Int'l (PM), MO's larger, faster-growing global counterpart.

Pricing Power

Persistent price increases are a key part of the positive investment thesis on Philip Morris Int'l.

From 2009-2017E average annual growth in price/mix at Philip Morris International's cigarettes is an impressive 5.4%.

Changes based on weighted avg., full-year.

Source: Company SEC filings.

The extremely compelling profitability at PM Int'l is the direct result of increasing tobacco industry dominance.

In today's low-inflationary consumer product environment, there are few signs of potential diminution in pricing power across Philip Morris International's key brands - proven over decades and across continents. This price leadership is especially impressive compared to other consumer 'non-cyclicals' (e.g., P&G in HPC, Kroger in food retail) and 'defensives' (TEVA in generics, Amerisource among drug distributors), where sharply reduced recent pricing power (not to say deflation) proves them anything but non-cyclical and defensive.

The bulk of PM's pricing power owes to its leading share in most of the 180 markets it serves. Based on stick volumes only, PM International's global share (excluding China - a closed market) is around 28%.

If based on value, PM's global share exceeds 40%, reflecting its dominance in premium categories, such as Marlboro and Parliament.

Managed Volumes

Throughout the world, laws and other regulations (i.e., excise taxes) aimed at reducing smoking have had their intended effect. PM Int'l, however, continues to offset policy-based challenges via other means, including richer product mix, product innovation, and loyalty-focused promotions.

In the seven-plus years (2009-2017E) following PM International's split from PM USA (Altria), PMI's "stick" (cigarette) volumes have declined by less than a percentage point a year (vs. an annual drop of 2.7% at Altria). Yet most of this volume erosion results from low- and mid-priced brands declining at twice the overall rate.

Source: Company SEC filings.

In fact, within traditional (combustible) cigarettes, PMI utilizes a "morph"-ing approach, in which high-margin global brands (and low-tier global products, e.g., Bond Street) effectively replace mostly local products.

We can see the strategy at work over the past few years in the rapid growth at the Philip Morris brand, and similar expansion of Chesterfield, resulting from the morphing of Diana in Italy and Red & White in the Czech Republic.

Premium (combustible) brands, including Marlboro, Parliament and Virginia Slims (in "Others"), currently account for about 50% of total cigarette volumes (and the vast bulk of profits), compared to less than 40% in 2012.

2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017E 2018E Marlboro 302 291 283 286 282 276 269 L&M 94 95 94 98 97 92 88 Chesterfield 35 34 42 41 46 54 68 Parliament 43 45 47 45 46 43 42 Bond Street 47 45 44 44 45 40 37 Philip Morris 38 35 32 36 36 48 64 Lark 32 29 29 29 28 24 20 Others 336 306 286 269 227 177 136 RRP / IQOS - - - <1 7 30 50 Total 927 880 856 847 813 785 772

Stick volumes in billions.

Source: Company SEC filings.

Moreover, if heated cigarettes (e.g., IQOS) - sold at premium prices - are included in the tallies, overall premium stick volumes have grown every year since the 2015 introduction of these Reduced Risk Products (RRP).

Finally, because excise duties (~64% of retail, more later) are typically applied based on weight, rather than price, competitive advantages accruing to premium-product-laden PM are further compounded.

Reduced Risk Is a Game-Changer

These heated smokes currently account for nearly 3% of PM International's total revenues, after having only recently its first national roll-out in Japan.

Source: Philip Morris International investor presentation.

Despite recent supply shortages there, RRP's have helped Asia become PM's largest volume market in its most recent quarter (Q217). More importantly, these HeatSticks should help make Asia PM International's most profitable market by year-end.

As PMI builds capacity for these heated products outside of Japan, these RRP's are, for now, mostly an Asian phenomenon (the region accounts for ~90% of all PM's RRP's). National rollouts are currently underway in a number of countries already.

Yet already the success of PM International's RRP portfolio is evident. Less understood, though, is the benefit to PM from their preferential tax treatment: Because the company pays 64% of its average traditional cigarette's sales price toward excise duties, reducing that tax burden cannot be overstated.

RRP's are sold at zero excise tax in Japan.

Excise Tax - PM Int'l H117 H116 EU 69.9% 69.6% EEMA 61.5% 61.9% Asia 54.7% 58.6% LatAm, Can. 70.7% 67.8%

Source: Company SEC filings.

Japan, as with most other countries, uses excise as a tool for public policy, hence the term 'sin tax'. So far, though, most countries' policy-makers recognize that these heated cigarettes are less harmful than combustible smokes, and thus implementing progressive tax structures.

Philip Morris has four separate 'platforms' for non-combustible cigarettes undergoing testing by local governments (including the FDA). HeatSticks or IQOS, is based on innovations within just one of these platforms. According to the company:

IQOS heats tobacco instead of burning it and produces a tobacco based aerosol that provides real tobacco taste and satisfaction while reducing the levels of harmful and potentially harmful chemicals generated on average by 90 - 95% compared to the smoke of a standard reference cigarette..

Source: Company SEC filings.

Versus its peak of more than 64% in 2016, the decline in excise tax (rates) from further roll-out of RRP's will contribute materially to profitability increases at Philip Morris Int'l. (Because international excise is collected at the federal level, PM is responsible for the full amount, unlike in the US, where the majority of excise is paid by retailers.)

This tax treatment varies by country, of course. In notoriously high-excise UK, duties on IQOS are only about 30% (of retail), compared to around 74% for combustibles.

Meanwhile, within the Eurozone, PM's most profitable region in 2016, legislation out of Brussels outline minimum excise requirements only. In Italy, these duties are set at half the level of combustible cigarettes. Key Eastern Europe countries - from Greece to Romania to Russia - have varying rates, each of which is solidly lower than combustibles.

Free Cash Flows & Its Uses

After peaking at around $9 billion in 2012, free cash flows at PMI have been pressured by lower profitability (including excise) and increased capital spending.

Yield and repurchase %'s based on average share prices through each year.

Source: Company SEC filings.

Since 2014, with free cash flow yields falling to around 6%, most discretionary cash is aimed at ensuring dividends (recently increased to $1.07 / qtr.) continue to yield around 4%. After borrowings (largely aimed at earlier share repurchases) peaked above $29 billion a few years ago, debt reduction and growth-oriented spending initiatives have replaced share buybacks in their calls for operating cash flows.

These existing cash flow priorities will remain in place until the middle of next year. By mid-2018, PMI will likely have repaid (rather than re-financed) the bulk of its $2.5 billion, 5.65% bond maturing next May, saving up to $140 million in interest (~0.5% of net revenues). After that, the company has no debt yielding above 2.125% maturing before 2020.

Source: Company SEC filings.

Share repurchase activity, dormant since 2014, should re-start by late-2018.

By this time next year, the company is likely to pull-back on capital spending - accelerated for heated devices since 2015. At that time, production capacity for IQOS and other non-combustibles will approach PM's goal of 100 billion units, up from 7 billion and 32 billion in 2016 and 2017. Indeed, the annual pace of capital spending will slow to an estimated $1.2 billion by H2-18, after planned outlays of around $2 billion through the next four quarters (Q317 - Q218).

Valuation

Because tobacco is a mature, cash-generative business, enterprise value (EV) to EBITDA is the preferred comparative valuation method. (DCF also works - but mainly as a theoretical check against these comparative multiples.)

Each incremental turn* (i.e., multiple point) on EBITDA causes about 7% change in the stock price PMI [*EBITDA divided by market capitalization].

I value PM shares at $135, a 25% total return, based on 18.5 times multiple on 2018E EBITDA. My investment thesis for PM Int'l is about evenly split between multiple expansion and profit growth. I expect profit and cash flow growth beyond 2018 will accelerate, mostly due to 1) pricing power within combustible cigarettes; and 2) RRP's widening impact - accruing to PM's profit (margins), taxation and premium-priced unit volumes, in particular.

Because most investors over-estimate short-term profit growth and under-estimate incremental longer-term cash flow increases, PM should continue to outperform benchmarks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PM, MO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for information purposes only, and not an investment recommendation.