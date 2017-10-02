Nordstrom Go Private Snag Might Create An Opportunity To Buy Macy's

By Parke Shall

A go private offer for Nordstrom (JWN), that was said to have been arranged by the Nordstrom family, is reportedly close to falling through and may drive down retail stocks in trading on Monday. We think Nordstrom is still a great stock to avoid due to its high price tag, but we believe that any collateral damage selling pressure in Macy's (M) on Monday should be looked at as a buying opportunity.

First, it was reported early this morning that talks to take retailer Nordstrom private were starting to sputter and that financing to consummate the deal may not be coming through as expected. The NY Post reported the following:

Discussions to take Nordstrom private are in danger of falling apart. The family behind the Seattle-based retailer - which stunned Wall Street in June when it announced it was exploring a possible buyout - has since struggled to cobble together the financing and may not be able to close the deal, estimated to be worth upwards of $10 billion, sources told The Post. Jitters about dwindling mall traffic dogged discussions throughout the summer, but the surprise bankruptcy filing of Toys 'R' Us on Sept. 23 added to the anxiety among lenders and the Nordstroms alike, insiders said.

While it is true that we similarly wrote about these talks as a positive for Macy's some months ago, we were even then a little surprised that this retailer was going to be able to find financing to go private at such a high multiple, when most other retail names were trading with valuations that are nearly half that of Nordstrom. We cited the original talks as a reason to have some ray of hope in the retail sector, but with Toys 'R' Us recently declaring bankruptcy it looks as though pessimism may still be the overwhelming tone in the sector.

This pessimism is deservedly so in the case of Nordstrom Monday morning, which is likely set to sell off significantly and is already down about 8% in premarket trading. The retailer, which was already priced very aggressively, has no real business sporting its current valuation if there are no go private talks on the table. Obviously, we expect Nordstrom shares to sell off on Monday and we think there is good reason.

However, that doesn't mean that additional opportunities will not open up in other parts of the retail sector. Namely, we believe that Macy's may sell off Monday morning on the news and we believe that sell off in shares of Macy's should be bought on the company's real estate value, continued free cash flow and high dividend that is not in danger of being cut. See our past analysis on Macy's for a more comprehensive look at our bull case.

Macy's is a much different scenario than Nordstrom and one that we have constantly been pointing out as potentially mispriced in the past. Macy's represents a unique opportunity because it owns billions of dollars of real estate that essentially backstops the company's value at the price it currently trades at. We have written a number of articles pointing out this value and we continue to believe that Macy shares represent a good buying opportunity.

If Macy's shares are driven lower on Monday because of the Nordstrom deal falling apart, we think that only provides more value for those looking to add to a position or establish one to begin with. As you can see from the chart below, the market values both of these companies very differently.

M P/E Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

Just because Nordstrom is having trouble lining up financing to go private doesn't mean that Macy's should automatically be written off as a potential value with its current valuation at just 6.5x forward earnings. In addition, we have often stated that because of Macy's real estate, it may attract an activist investor or somebody in private equity wishing to unlock value. Again, because Nordstrom was unable to line up financing does not mean that Macy's still may not attract similar interest. There is a profound difference between paying a large premium for a brick-and-mortar retailer and paying a bare-bones multiple that is backed by tangible real estate assets.

Investing in brick-and-mortar retail right now is a matter of nerve. It is easily the most vulnerable and pessimistic sector in the market today, especially given the continued number of bankruptcies in the sector. This simply means that opportunities may be created for those contrarian enough to see through the static and recognize true value where it exists. There are not too many names in retail that we like, but Macy's remains one that we believe is fairly priced and could have upside of nearly 100%, as we outlined in previous articles.

While Nordstrom shareholders are not likely to have a good Monday morning, we believe those with intentions of adding in the space might find the sector-wide sell-off Monday morning as opportunistic.

Disclosure: I am/we are long M.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.