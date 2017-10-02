Micro Caps Awaken Powering Past S&P 500 Big Caps, Inspired By Trump's Tax Bill

Since August 1 the IWC micro-cap ETF is up 7.15% while the S&P 500 is up 1.8%.

MICRO stocks are largely domestic in orientation deriving 80% or more of their sales and revenue in the USA they will be bigger beneficiaries then their big cap brethren because they have not been afforded the opportunity to take advantage of Global tax arbitrage or have international divisions or benefit from large share buybacks or other mechanisms of financial engineering. That have benefited big caps.

On Sept. 22:"Arizona Sen. John McCain, one of the three votes to kill Obamacare repeal's chances over the summer, might have just buried the GOP's last-ditch effort to repeal it, too."

This marks the end for now of the repeal and replace ACA movement with Potus moving to focus on tax reform. The Micro-cap index ETF, the broadest sample of this neglected asset class, gapped up, not coincidentally on 9/23,

Senate Republicans have planned to pass a tax-reform bill using budget reconciliation, which would allow it to pass with a simple majority, avoiding a Democratic filibuster. This gives it a higher likely hood of passage.

The purpose of the tax bill is clearly focused on befitting small domestic enterprises, the source of 70% of new job creation.

"Too many in our country are shut out of the dynamism of the US economy, which has led to the justifiable feeling that the system is rigged against hardworking Americans," the nine-page plan reads. "With significant and meaningful tax reform and relief, we will create a fairer system that levels the playing field and extends economic opportunities to American workers, small businesses, and middle-income families."

Going into the second year of Trump's presidency and the start of the midterm election season with no major legislative victories could prove disastrous for the party. Trump needs a win -- fast!

Meanwhile, our contrarian indicators point to a rally, one measure of skepticism is that short sellers are back in force. According to IHS Markit, a market data and analytics research firm, average shorting across Standard & Poor’s 500 index constituents stands at 2.7%, the highest level since before last year’s elections.

The individual investor is not high on stocks and hasn’t been all year. According to the most recent weekly survey from the American Association of Individual Investors, some 33% of respondents describe their short-term outlook as bullish, below the 38.5% average.

The proposal contains Tax breaks encouraging repatriation of US Corporate cash assets trapped abroad that may soon be headed back to the US. To further stimulate domestic investment. According to a recent report from Ned Davis Research, nonfinancial companies have been “huge stock buyers consistently.” Their $2.3 trillion of liquidity suggests there is “great potential [for companies] to continue to buy back stocks, or spend on capital improvements.”

As strong relative performance in the traditionally weak August- September may bode favorably for Q4 performance.

Since 1928, there have been 29 Septembers in which the S&P 500 made a 12-month high. Following those 29 instances, the market rose over 80% of the time in the fourth quarter, averaging a 3.7% increase, says Doug Ramsey, chief investment officer of the Leuthold Group. Better still, 15 of those 29 September price highs were also accompanied by 12-month advance/decline line highs—as is the case now. Stocks increased an average 5.9% in the fourth quarter in those 15 instances.

After a near three year drought in micro caps the tea leaves seem to be aligning for outperformance at long last.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KLIC,DAKT,GTN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.