Chipotle - Waiting For A Confirmation

Some Thoughts on the Recent Food-Safety Issues

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) have crashed more than 35% since the top reached in May, mainly as a result of food safety concerns related to a recent Norovirus outbreak in one of the company's restaurants. Despite the sharp decline, there is still skepticism among investors and analysts, although the stock has recently started to trade in a range that looks like a consolidation trial.

Anyway, it's not the first time that this happens. On a higher time-frame and larger scale, CMG was actually showing what looked to be a consolidation for basically all 2016 and part of 2017. The markets seemed to be becoming increasingly positive towards the company's prospects and the possibility of a recovery. But then the Norovirus outbreak, with the high media impact it had, triggered another strong sell-off.

Since the E.Coli crisis in 2015, Chipotle has experienced a massive decline in average visits from more than 235,000 to a bit less than 185,000. Although average visits have declined more than 20% and comps have been in a downtrend for many quarters, the company remained profitable and largely FCF-positive ($167 million in FCF in the last four quarters).

Chipotle's current situation reminds me of Lumber Liquidators, a retailer of hardwood flooring that was hit by a scandal regarding the quality of some of the materials it used. Some of the products sold by Lumber Liquidators contained a level of toxic formaldehyde that didn't meet health and safety standards. In other words, a long-term exposure to such levels could increase the likelihood of several illnesses. The company had to replace all the "irregular" flooring at their expense and its image was clearly damaged. Investors flew away and short sellers started to bet against the company, believing it would never recover. Anyway, LL has recently started to report relative improvements in margins and positive revenue growth, and the stock is up almost 250% since the bottom reached in 2016.

Chipotle is not facing the same kind of headwinds for sure, but many investors believe it may not be able to recover from the recent damage to its image. One consideration on this point. While it's obvious that food safety concerns must always be addressed, we have to consider that the average visits clearly show that almost 80% of Chipotle's customers didn't care about what has been in the media regarding the previous food-safety issues, which were more widespread than the recent Norovirus outbreak. There is no reason at the moment to believe that this time will be different.

Growth and International Expansion

Despite the recent headwinds and their negative impact on comps and margins, Chipotle remains a growth story. The restaurant count continues to grow at more than 10%, and both revenue and comps have recently started to trend in a positive direction again. It's obvious that we don't know whether the growth trends will be confirmed in the next quarters (likely not in the next one), since the Norovirus outbreak happened in July, but there is another aspect that a potential long-term investor should assess.

Chipotle is not an international company at the moment, as 99% of its stores are located in the United States. The untapped international growth potential is clear, especially if we consider how easily restaurant concepts coming from the United States tend to expand in other regions of the world. Just consider McDonald's (MCD), Burger King (QSR) and Starbucks (SBUX), or more recently, KFC (YUM) and their expansion outside the U.S. If the situation in the domestic market starts to stabilize, the company may start to pursue international growth more aggressively and try to take advantage of the huge untapped potential that international markets offer.

Even in the current conditions, CMG generates decent amounts of FCF that can be invested in international growth. I think there are good reasons to push international growth at the moment. Expanding in the international markets now would mean exploiting huge growth opportunities in markets where the consumer's exposure to media coverage of Chipotle's food safety issues was zero. International customers would be less reluctant to enjoy a meal at a Chipotle restaurant, other conditions being equal.

Low Financial Risk and Balance Sheet Optionality

I think that whatever metric we use to assess Chipotle's liquidity and solidity, the message is clear -- the company's balance sheet is rock-solid. For example, the current ratio above 2.4 shows a situation of excellent liquidity. Not only do cash and short-term investments cover more than 200% of current liabilities, but they largely cover the total debt and almost cover the total liabilities. A balance sheet with no net debt gives a lot of growth optionality to a company like Chipotle and further improves the prospects of international expansion.

Margins and Relative Valuation

The difficult part of assessing an investment in CMG is giving the stock a reasonable Fair Value. The volatility in margins makes it difficult and imprecise to apply a DCF model to calculate a fair value, while its growth stock nature makes the downside difficult to assess. For example, it's clear that the company is still in a growth stage and can exploit untapped potential in the international markets. A no-growth valuation wouldn't make sense, besides the fact that volatile margins would make the assumptions too volatile to make the valuation useful.

Nonetheless, it makes sense to try to understand what kind of upside we can expect if the situation improves from here. The first thing we can do is to assume that Chipotle's margins go back to the levels of 2012-15, when operating margin oscillated in the 15%-17% range. At that time, CMG's EV/Revenue oscillated between 4.0 and 6.0. Using the midpoint of that range and considering that the stock is currently trading at 2x EV/ TTM Revenue, the potential upside based on multiple expansion is 150%, if the company is able to recover margins.

In the past, I used to look at Chipotle's peers to have an idea of the valuation multiples the stock could reach in a best-case scenario. I also considered a basket of peers that included McDonald's, Restaurant Brands, Starbucks and Yum Brands. Anyway, some of these companies have recently experienced a significant rise in profitability, in part as a result of the implementation of digital order and pay that increased stores' productivity. While it doesn't make sense to compare CMG's multiples to those of the aforementioned peers, it's useful to notice that the company has been trying to improve that kind of function for a while. If the success of these measures at chains such as Starbucks and McDonald's is a good indication of the potential success they could have for Chipotle, then the margin expansion needed for a 5x EV/Revenue target looks easier to achieve.

Final Thoughts - Waiting for a Confirmation

We don't know how much the recent Norovirus outbreak has damaged this year's traffic trends. I have previously tried to estimate the impact of the Norovirus outbreak on comps but we will not have a clear confirmation of the underlying trends at least until the next earnings release in October. In any case, we can try to assess the attractiveness of an investment in CMG based on some factors that are known. We know that almost 80% of Chipotle's customers didn't care about the previous food safety crisis related to E.coli and that the comps trend was improving before the recent Norovirus crisis.

In general, customers tend to drop a food, restaurant or consumption habit immediately after a safety issue starts to get spread through media and many of them slowly get back to the former habits once media drop the coverage of the related issue. I am an not aware of any phenomena of "late response" that lead customers to react to food safety issues months or years later. Those who want to eat at Chipotle will continue to eat there in the future and, other conditions being equal, it's reasonable to assume that at least part of the lost customers will go back to Chipotle unless more food safety issues arise.

I do expect CMG to trade significantly higher in the long term, but I am waiting for a confirmation that the recent media impact of the Norovirus outbreak hasn't caused an excessive damage to the short-term results. I want a clearer idea of where the floor is, and I would also like a confirmation that a higher focus on international growth is on the table. Anyway, considering the growth prospects, the extremely solid balance sheet, the fact that the company is still profitable and that was recovering at a good pace before the Norovirus stopped the uptrend, there is a high probability that the company will find its way to growth and margin expansion again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBUX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.