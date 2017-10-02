Winter Is Coming For Municipal Bonds: CEF Weekly Update

Further weakness due to interest rate fears will likely cause timing muni bond CEF purchases more crucial than ever.

The biggest story in closed-end funds is in what is usually the sleepiest part of the market: municipal bonds.

The CEF Insider indices show continued strength across the board, but the rate of upward growth has become stronger with the equity and buy-write sub-indices, indicating that investor demand for U.S. stocks, hedged or not, is outpacing demand elsewhere:

With the substantial outperformance in foreign equities, the “pause” in upward pressure is unsurprising. The slide in municipal bonds is unsurprising (my subscribers note that I gave a muni bond-related warning a couple of weeks ago). I believe we will probably see more sell-off in munis, because this retail-investor focused asset class over-prices interest rate increases, as we saw happen in late 2015 and 2016.

That would suggest a muni bond buying opportunity is on the horizon, which is why I’m not surprised to see some muni bond CEF managers increase leverage in preparation for the buys that are coming. If you are holding a municipal bond CEF at a premium, this is a dynamic that you should pay extra special attention to.

Biggest Discounts

Again, low-yielding equity-focused funds remain most heavily discounted, with seven U.S. stock or equity-focused funds in the top 10 list, and only one muni fund (NXJ):

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price (RIF) 2.24% 23.55 19.32 -17.96 6.83 (DNI) 1.69% 15.44 12.86 -16.71 4.67 (BIF) 1.43% 12.09 10.2 -15.63 4.02 (CUBA) 3.30% 8.56 7.25 -15.3 1.86 (GAM) 1.24% 42.33 36.02 -14.91 0.14 (SRF) 4.02% 10.11 8.69 -14.05 5.52 (PEO) 0.79% 22.86 19.65 -14.04 6.31 (ADX) 0.62% 17.68 15.21 -13.97 6.84 (NXJ) 1.48% 15.8 13.73 -13.1 5.07 (RGT) 1.71% 11.88 10.35 -12.88 1.35

The fact that only one muni fund is most heavily discounted is quite interesting, given the slide in muni funds lately and the likeliness of further price declines for municipal bond funds in the coming months.

Biggest Premiums

The muni bond trend is also interesting when we consider premiums; there are 3 muni funds in the top 10 highest premium priced list, versus 4-5 muni funds in the top 10 which we’ve seen in the past. Two are familiar Pimco names, (PCQ) and (PCK), while the other is a BlackRock fund focused on an east coast state, (BHV):

Symbol Management Fee + Interest Expense NAV Price %Premium/Discount %Yield on Price (PGP) 3.22% 11.34 16.72 47.44 10.53 (GUT) 1.67% 5.42 7.05 30.07 8.51 (RCS) 1.53% 7.78 9.73 25.06 8.88 (PCQ) 1.29% 14.15 17.19 21.48 5.38 (PHK) 1.08% 6.89 8.32 20.75 11.64 (PCK) 1.38% 8.64 10.12 17.13 5.61 (DMO) 2.58% 21.95 25.57 16.49 10.56 (ECC) 10.05% 17.79 20.691 16.31 11.6 (DNP) 1.90% 9.89 11.48 16.08 6.79 (BHV) 2.32% 15.62 17.95 14.92 4.21

I have repeatedly stated that premiums for state-specific relate more to the geographical focus of the issuer’s marketing efforts than fundamental strength; this remains the case in CEFs and probably will remain so until evangelists such as myself and other CEF writers make this market more efficient. For now, we are seeing a decline in municipal bond pricing that will likely result in buying opportunities in the coming weeks and unrealized capital losses for municipal bond holders before those buying opportunities materialize. The municipal bond market, after being relatively stable in the start of 2017, is now becoming a flashpoint.

How to Use This Information

I write these weekly reports as a starting point for CEF investors to get a sense of which funds are most and least popular and whether there is a unifying force behind those relative popularities. Additionally, tracking the total return and market performance of CEFs provides investors with an idea of how and when these funds can be used as investment vehicles for a superior total return or a high rate of sustainable income.

This glance at the market is only a first step, however. A variety of other due diligence processes are necessary for CEF investors, including an analysis of NII, a look at management, an analysis of the fund's portfolio, changes to the fund's mandate, changes in and uses of leverage, and overall long-term and short-term fund performance. While some CEF investors like to use other metrics to make CEF purchasing decisions, such as recent tender offers, activist investments, insider trading, and Z-scores, it remains to be demonstrated whether those factors are predictive of future CEF returns and thus should be considered with caution.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are also long BIF, DNI