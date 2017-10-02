Earnings Preview: Advanced Micro Devices

On a poll I posted on my Value Stocks Journal on September 28, readers overwhelmingly agreed that Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) is a buy ahead of earnings later this month. For short-term traders, the quarterly report will seem like an eternity away but for investors, chances are good AMD will affirm its recovery is well underway. Investors are now mulling with difficulty over buying AMD stock ahead of earnings. Since August, AMD’s stock is stuck in a tight range of between $12-$13 a share. Buying AMD at $12 and selling at $13 is a strategy that worked.

Poll: Buy AMD?

Source: Whotrades (links to active poll)

Of the 31 readers responding, 28 agreed AMD is an attractive stock, compared to 3 who disagreed.

Sales at a German retailer, Mindfactory, continued to trend favorably for AMD, though Intel (INTC) still commands the market in sales by revenue. Sales of Intel’s i7 7700K CPU continued to shrink (purple bar):

Source: Imgur

AMD’s mainstream processors, the r5 1600 and r5 1600X, held ground. More impressive is the surge in r7 1700X sales since July (striped green bars). On a per-unit basis, AMD’s r5 1600 and 1600X both held steady:

Source: Imgur

The numbers show that Intel is slowly losing some market share to AMD, thanks mostly to the Ryzen r5 and less so from the r7. It should come as no surprise that Intel’s i7-7700K is the most popular processor, even though Ryzen sales are taking some of its sales. Intel chips come with Integrated Graphics, or iGPUs, which negate the need for consumers to buy a separate graphics card.

AMD will fill the gap here with its Ryzen APUs. Already, the budget r3 processor is showing traction in the markets. At low price points and having GPU support, AMD’s APUs should add meaningfully to AMD’s sales. The company will very likely release a four-core, eight-thread APU having Vega graphics in the future.

Intel Fights Back

To narrow the gap between current version Intel CPUs and Ryzen, Intel is refreshing its processors with Coffee Lake. As it did in the past to beat AMD, the chip giant will offer faster single-core performance on Coffee Lake. A full benchmark leak shows the i7-8700K may run at 4.8 GHz on air.

Source: https://hothardware.com

Thought competition heating up for AMD’s Ryzen, the impact of Intel’s CPU refresh will not show up in AMD’s quarterly results. Chances are good that sales of Ryzen 3 did well while Ryzen 5 sales made up for the bulk of chip sales in the period.

Volume sales for AMD’s iconic Threadripper, which costs just $549 for 8 cores and 16 threads, will not likely add meaningfully to the overall results. But initial sales should give the company the confidence it needs to raise its guidance on the HEDT processor. Intel’s comparable offering costs too much, giving AMD an edge.

AMD stock is range-bound while Intel's stock closed near a 52-week high at $38.08 on September 29:

Vega Still A Disappointment

Vega sales will be one weak point in AMD’s quarter. Reviews indicate the GPU demands far too much power:

Source: Anandtech

At its price to performance, Vega 64 may have a tough time competing against Nvidia’s (NVDA) GTX 1080 but Vega 56 may have a better shot. The GPU offers 90% of Vega 64’s performance at 80% of the price. AMD has a good chance of winning consumers who would otherwise buy a GeForce GTX 1070. It may have to adjust prices lower or bundle the product with games. Vega’s better cryptocurrency mining performance over Nvidia’s may keep prices from falling.

Takeaway

AMD’s stock is not cheap from a forward P/E perspective of 41 times. It clearly remains an investment for those having a multi-year time frame. Ryzen’s rollout is only just picking up steam. Ryzen 2 will benefit from the momentum of an established channel from Ryzen 1. Threadripper will outclass Intel’s more expensive alternative. In the GPU space, Vega sales may struggle but should still do well enough to give the quarter a meaningful revenue boost. These positive points may be enough to justify buying the stock ahead of the earnings report later this month.

