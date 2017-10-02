Nike After Earnings - A Look At The Future

Key Highlights From Q1

Nike's (NKE) results in Q1 didn't highlight anything particularly new. The revenue miss ($20 million) was definitely negligible, while the EPS beat, although more sizable, was nothing to be particularly excited about.

Flat revenues were mainly a result of weakness in the wholesale channel, which was not offset by the strength in the DTC segment. The Nike brand continues to show growth, although at more modest rates compared to the past few years, while the Converse brand has experienced a strong decline (-16% YoY). While the management mentioned a "planned reduction" in the Converse brand, I think most of the weakness is a result of market share loss to some brands with a similar positioning and a strong overlap in the customer base. In particular, I am referring to Vans, a footwear brand owned by V.F. Corporation (VFC).

The reduction in gross margin (180 bps contraction) is a result of a promotional environment in North America and FX headwinds, while the lower SG&A expenses (-1%) were a result of easy comparisons with last year, when investments in demand creation were higher.

Part of this quarter's relative weakness was a result of factors that didn't affect the core Nike business. For example, some of the pressure in the bottom line was a result of a higher tax rate compared to the abnormally low rate of Q1 2016. Moreover, despite the smaller size, the Converse division accounted for almost $100 million in terms of revenue loss.

For the rest, there is nothing worthy of particular attention. The balance sheet remains solid and I think a large part of the increase in inventory is justified by the recent investments and product launches, although the weakening growth may have led to unsold inventories for sure.

Competitive Fears Overblown

I continue to believe that the market's sentiment towards Nike stock is excessively negative. This is not to negate that the company has suffered a bit in the past few quarters. It's clear that growth has decelerated and we know it's mainly a result of the increasing market share of other brands with a lifestyle positioning, such as adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) (OTCQX:ADDDF) and Puma.

There are many signs that these brands' momentum is decelerating and many reasons to expect the gap with Nike to close over a relatively short period of time. Adidas and Puma were able and somehow lucky to be on the right side of emerging fashion trends, without having any competitive advantage against Nike. I think it's obvious that the American company has several competitive advantages over the German ones - a larger scale, higher margins, larger financial resources to invest and a much stronger position in North America, to name the most important ones. Believing that adi-puma will continue to gain market share at the expense of Nike just because they did so in the past two years is silly. Paying Kanye West to promote a brand is not such a big source of competitive advantages -- it's actually very easy to replicate.

I wrote there are some signs that the adidas brand is losing momentum and that Nike is on the right track to close the gap with the German brand. Let me show you one clear chart that confirms this. In the chart below, I plotted the eight-week moving average of the YoY variation in search interest for the words "Nike" and "adidas," according to Google Trends. The YoY variation neutralizes the seasonality in the dataset, while the eight-week moving average makes the trend more visible and deletes the short-term noise.

Source: Author's elaboration based on data from Google Trends

While the gap started to rise in the beginning of 2015, it has become increasingly thin in the past few months, and it closed in the second half of September. The customers' interest for the adidas brand is not growing faster than the interest for Nike anymore. In the current conditions, it's difficult to imagine that adidas will be able to gain significant market share at the expense of Nike.

Beyond Competition - Factors That Will Support Nike's Growth

There are three main tailwinds that are going to support Nike's growth in the future, which were also mentioned by the management in the last earnings call:

International growth. With or without competitive pressures from adidas, Puma and the others, emerging markets have a huge untapped potential and will be a great source of revenue growth. Economic and demographic growth, the rise of the middle-class and the increasing penetration of sports activities in everyday life are solid positive trends that will fuel Nike's growth.

Expansion of the DTC business. Although this factor can help the company reach a higher number of customers wherever they are (through the digital channel), the main results will be evident on the margins front. It's obvious that the increasing share of DTC revenue, being the channel a higher-margin segment in comparison to wholesale, will be accretive to overall margins.

Currency advantage. While the strong USD had been a headwind for a few years, it has recently started to reverse its trend. A weaker dollar will help the translation of the results from the company's foreign divisions.

While currency fluctuations are difficult to predict and may become a headwind in any moment, international growth and DTC growth will be a good driver of both revenue and income growth.

Expectations and Risks

In the long term, the Consumer Direct Offense strategy should lead to a solid expansion in margins. In the short-term, the management still expects a modest contraction in profitability due to some gross margin pressure exerted by the promotional environment.

Although in the long term it's practically impossible for third-party retailers to compete effectively on pricing against Nike, the management said that the challenging environment may weigh on results for a few quarters due to the uncertainty around how competitors will decide to respond to the disruption in the industry:

We do anticipate continued marketplace disruption in North America. And so in the short term, there are implications of that disruption that will likely be beyond our control, for instance, how certain retailers may be responding to some of these challenges, door closures and the precise timing of those potential discontinuities.

An increasing number of consumers are shifting to digital, which benefits Nike and the other brands at the expense of third-party retailers such as Foot Locker (FL), as I showed in a recent article. An increasing number of customers find it convenient to skip the middle-man and go directly to a Nike store or to nike.com. This kind of market share loss can't be easily avoided, at least not without repercussions on margins. Anyway, we don't know whether third-party retailers will be willing to offer more discounts to maintain market share. This creates short-term uncertainty, although the long-term case remains sound.

I generally agree with Nike's management when they say the current promotional environment is likely a short-term phenomenon:

Yes, similar to some of the remarks we made, I think that the most important thing to keep in mind is, as we look out over the next several years, we see a bigger and more stable premium marketplace in North America. […] And so we really look at the promotional environment in the near-term as a discontinuity. And the result of the consumer-led disruption more so than a trend or something systemic relative to athletic footwear and apparel. […] As I mentioned, we can't - I'm not sure anybody could predict with complete precision what some of those discontinuities will be.

Thoughts on Nike's Valuation

Starting from Wall Street consensus EPS estimate of $2.38 for 2018, Nike's expected EPS CAGR between 2018 and 2022 is 12.86%, a growth rate that implies a moderate growth in the top line (8.38%) and a modest expansion in margins. What is clear is that growth expectations are very far from the management ambitions of reaching $50 Billion in revenue by 2020. Although it's obvious that that goal made more sense when it was stated for the first time in 2015, with expectations of a bit more than $41 billion in revenue for 2020, there is roughly a $9 Billion gap between Wall Street revenue estimates and Nike's ambitious goals. NKE is still trading more than 20% below the top reached in 2015, when revenue was more than 10% lower. It's evident that a re-acceleration of the top-line closer to the management's previous growth expectations could trigger an interesting rally.

Nike is a market leader with a huge moat based on a combination of brand power and scale advantage. It operates in an industry exposed to solid growth trends supported by long-term factors -- economic and demographic growth in the emerging markets, the rise of the middle class in some highly-populated regions, the increasing penetration of sports activities in everyday life. There is a reasonable certainty that Nike will be significantly larger than it is now in 5 years. Should the growth rate resume the trend experienced before adidas started to gain market share, the market will probably give Nike valuation multiples similar to those of 2014-2015. This would generate 25%-30% upside as a result of multiple expansion alone. If not, I doubt the situation can get worse than it has been in recent times. As I showed in the chart above, there is evidence that the gap between Nike and adidas (the main competitive threat) is closing, and it's the same if we look at Puma.

At 22.4x TTM EPS, the stock is trading below the market average of 25x EPS. It's obvious that this valuation gap doesn't make sense and is destined to close and probably to reverse. The average stock in the S&P 500 doesn't have the same growth prospects, pricing power and competitive advantages of Nike. In this conditions, NKE is an extremely solid and very stable business affected by short-term headwinds. As I expect the situation to stabilize, I expect a good performance from the stock, driven by the following factors:

A stop in market shares loss that will make adidas and Nike converge to the same growth rates. This will translate into a deceleration for adidas (and also Puma, which is in the same conditions) and an acceleration for Nike.

Margin expansion generated by operating leverage in emerging markets and an increasing penetration of the DTC channel, which is margin-accretive.

In a scenario of re-acceleration to the growth levels of 2013-15, we could expect the stock to move back to the valuation multiples of that period, implying at least 25%-30% upside based on multiple expansion alone, and significantly higher considering the improving financials. In a scenario of slow growth, the current valuation is still a decent entry point for a long-term position with the goal of stable and decent returns but without the expectation of a stellar performance.

