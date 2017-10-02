BlackBerry: It's Not A Phone Maker Any Longer

I woke up around 3 a.m. for the busy day that Thursday was going to be. After finishing an article on a closed-end funds for Income Idea subscribers, I had a few minutes to stroll the investment communities for the latest comments and expectations for BlackBerry's (BBRY) Q2 earnings release.

Even though I registered on StockTwits a number of years ago, I never really spent time on there, but I must say it was both eye opening and a pleasure to see some Seeking Alpha members on there.

Obviously while there is no proof that anyone has any money behind their comments or analysis, you realize that a lot of people make horrible investment decisions as a result of either missing or not understanding the basic tenants of investing.

This does not only relate to BlackBerry and applies across all areas of investing, such closed-end funds like the Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) which I recently wrote about. From the comments and the messages as a result of that article, I realized that many SA investors do not understand the difference between a distribution and an earned dividend, or that a dilutive rights offering is going to decimate the stock price (which it is doing, UTG is down more than 20% this month alone). From the Roku (ROKU) IPO comments we see signs that a large percentage of the IPO buyers had no understanding of valuation or that the company has never been profitable and no profitability in sight.

As it relates to equities and stocks like BlackBerry, I believe many confuse trading and investing, and more importantly, make the massive disservice of trying to tell the other party that they are wrong while in fact both may be right.

Longs, Let's Be Honest

As an investment, over the last four years or so BlackBerry has been in a rut. While we can pick and choose various entry and exit points, overall the "stock" has been in a trading channel between $6 and $11.50 or so. (Not including the last few trading days, I originally wrote this article after market close Thursday.)

Source: TradingView

Even though I disagree with authors such as KIA on the long-term fundamentals of the company, I completely agree that BlackBerry has been a very good stock to trade or to employ market neutral strategies on. Over the years I have personally benefited from writing slightly out of the money call options and was able to monetize the risk.

The thing is however to a trader you can take out the name of the company or the ticker, replace it with anything else and you would get the same results. It's a trade, nothing more, nothing less.

Where I am left scratching my head however is with the group of people who are permanently bearish and the analysts who get caught up staring at the tree that they forget to see the forest.

Cannot Tell the Forest From The Tree

Every quarter without fail, the same people time and time again will focus on any statement, action, news release or earnings results to find anything bad to say about BlackBerry.

Some of what they have to say however should be taken into consideration however.

As much as there are "analysts" who will not admit to anything good without fear of burning up in flames, there also are "perma-bulls" who are too proud to admit or consider any risks or issues.

These are the people who can't tell the forest from the trees.

For all of the gloom, like it or not, BlackBerry has been profitable over the last six quarters and has beat Wall Street EPS estimates at least over the last eight quarters.

Source: Estimize

Yes, we can always go into every statement to try to find something being flat year over year, or as per a recent article that licensing is making too much of the revenue, yet all while BlackBerry has been eliminating hardware and MUCH of its revenue, it has managed to stop the loss and start focusing on profits.

Obviously, none of this matters to traders of course, nor should it, they should be focused strictly on the technicals.

"Perma-bears" however should start performing critical analysis on their short thesis.

Looking At Progress

The truth is, none of this (Q2 FY2018 results) should have been a surprise today to anyone who tried to take a balanced approach to due diligence.

The quality of the revenue for BlackBerry of the "RIMM" era was completely unsustainable, nor was it profitable. John Chen clearly indicated as such and as a turnaround specialist, this is how it gets done. For anyone with private equity experience in turnarounds, the concept of the "J-Curve" is second nature.

First and foremost you CUT OFF your unprofitable revenues. Chen gave hardware a shot. It did not work, he cut it off. Sharp revenue declines were to be expected. Unfortunately many in the analyst community are what I consider "ruler analysts," meaning people who go out there trying to measure miles in inches, focusing on short-term results and completely missing the big turnaround which they would see if they just took a few steps back.

In a turnaround, once you cut off unrofitable revenue, you then refocus on the higher margin, profitable sources and pour fuel on that fire. That is where I believe we are today.

Even though revenues have plummeted (expected), the massive losses that were supposed to send BlackBerry into bankruptcy never materialized and we are now talking about positive free cash flows. GAAP, Non-GAAP, just stop and smell the coffee. The same people who are now criticizing BlackBerry for Non-GAAP numbers and are focusing on GAAP also are the same people who dismissed GAAP numbers when BlackBerry won the arbitration that added $940 million to the balance sheet. See the problem?

If you have not noticed by now I am a "Big Picture" type of guy and in my last article, "BlackBerry: Show Me The Progress," I outline four areas of the business where I was hoping to see progress. Let's take a balanced look.

Increased Licensing Fees

BlackBerry has left the mobile device production business and has now licensed its name to a number of manufacturers. For all the signs, the BlackBerry KeyOne device, a fully featured Android device with BlackBerry's security and that oh so sweet keyboard, is successful. Show me the money!

Source: "BlackBerry: Show Me The Progress"

The company showed us the money with $56 million in licensing and IP fees. This was a 3.5x MULTIPLE from the $16 million a year ago.

The devil is in the details and we obviously know some of the articles when written did not even consider any comments or clarity provided on the conference call.

During the quarter BlackBerry recognized licensing revenue from both TCL and BB Merah Putih. Beyond that, popular Android device manufacturer Blu paid BlackBerry for their IP (intellectual property).

In another article it was quickly pointed out licensing and IP was not recurring. While that is true in that it is not recurring as in customers paying for the software subscriptions, if attention was paid to the conference call, they would learn that BlackBerry as per John Chen believes in structuring IP deals with both upfront payments and royalties on an ongoing basis.

John Chen We have licensing handset sales start coming in, which is first literally the first time and it’s the – we have some a quarter ago, right, that’s small. So that grew. The IP was strong for the quarter and then the PBM is the strategic plan, right. So, it’s both the IP and the handset. Daniel Chan And on the IP side, is that recurring or are those one-time license costs or license program? John Chen It’s a little bit mixture of – it’s not recurring I say. It’s usually strong where the model that we like to go to see is a upfront payment with some back end royalty.

Source: Seeking Alpha Transcript

Furthermore on the licensing side, in Q2 revenue was recognized from two licensees. In the next quarter we should expect additional licensing fees from Optiemus in India.

Looking ahead a few quarters we now know we can expect additional licensing fees from NTD of Schenzen China and Equiis, based in Switzerland, which are partnering to bring a white labeled solution to customers in Africa, Asia and Latin America. Four carriers are currently lined up.

Furthermore we know we have a licensing deal for BlackBerry's BBM with AmTech which pays ongoing royalties.

Even though we do not have a full breakdown of licensing fees, listening to some comments, apparently it is not likely to materialize in the future. (sarcasm).

Daniel Bartus OK, great. And then a clarification, John, it sounded like you said maybe some of the IP revenue maybe back-end loaded in 4Q this year. Did I hear that correctly or did you mean front-end loaded? And I guess what I am getting at to is there anyway to help us think about the real baseline for IP licensing revenue as we go into second half? John Chen I think I made a reference that you look at our first half number and we are going to see pretty much I hope – we are going to see pretty much a mirror image of that in the second half. What I have been trying to gun for is that I am always worried about being giving you folks numbers because you are going to come back and keep asking me the same question, but I am hoping that we are going to get to $100 million or so in IP revenue this year. So, we are obviously on pace to do that. So, that’s why, what I am saying that the transaction that we are working on seems more reasonable to expect in Q4, but you never know, it may come in Q3. So, this is – so I prefer to treat it as a second half target.

Source: Seeking Alpha BBRY Transcript

BlackBerry Radar Sales

While BlackBerry Radar has not been around as long as QNX, there have now been a few full quarters of its existence. In the last quarter we have learned that FedEx (FDX) has adopted the BlackBerry Radar devices for their Custom Critical service. Other names were also teased, but it is time to see some progress and preferably sales for the devices.

Source: "BlackBerry: Show Me The Progress"

Perhaps the only area which I was not super excited about was BlackBerry Radar, with regard to recognized revenues.

While it is likely a product of the longer term sales cycle, it would have been nice to recognize some significant upfront sales.

I am disappointed that we did not hear follow up discussions or even the analysts asking questions about expansion of the Proof of Concept with FedEx (FDX) or even Wal-Mart (WMT).

While there has not yet been significant revenue recognition, the good came in the form of expansion with existing customers and clarity as to the revenue sources.

While it was not yet reflected in the earnings report, we know that BlackBerry is partnered with leaders in the space to distribute Radar solutions.

We further know that Titanium, one of BlackBerry's key customers, has now adopted BlackBerry Radar for its entire fleet of 1,200 or more containers and chassis.

While this is still only between $250k and $500k in annual revenue, it is a further proof of concept.

We also know that there are now 16 ongoing proof of concepts with 60 identified opportunities.

We further know that in a number of cases, BlackBerry bundles the hardware price into the monthly fee, rather than an up front payment.

One area of opportunity of course is for BlackBerry to start acquiring and tucking in smaller competitors much like they did with Good on the EMM side.

QNX Progress

While we have seen some progress on QNX, I would like to see continued revenue recognized for QNX and further clarification on where we can see QNX revenue from future autonomous driving implementations. While there were a number of articles in the media about QNX partnerships, show me the progress!

Source: "BlackBerry: Show Me The Progress"

We already know the Delphi news so I will not rehash it again.

Yes, there has been meaningful progress here from continued adoption.

The big takeaway for me however was the growth in the number of places where QNX is being implemented, from beyond infotainment systems to being used in safety and driver assistance modules and of course the future growth in autonomous and semi-autonomous driving.

Most of all, we know that BlackBerry is aiming for between $15 to $25 per vehicle and believes it is achievable on implementation of multiple modules.

This revenue is to be expected to kick in about 18 to 24 months.

Continued Q over Q Growth in Margins and Software

BlackBerry has made some terrific tuck in acquisitions for its security offerings. Let's see continued growth in recurring revenues and improving margins. What would be really nice is to see some sales from governments for the secured voice and messaging solutions.

Source: "BlackBerry: Show Me The Progress"

Yep, we got that. Recognized enterprise software and services revenue grew to $91 million from $84 million a year ago. Most of which was ongoing and recurring.

While we have not seen revenue recognition on this yet, we have had adoption.

During the quarter, we achieved NYAP certification for the SecuSUITE for government, which brings end-to-end solution for encrypted voice call, text messaging and as well as text messagings to the U.S. and the Canadian governments. Proof-of-concept has started with multiple U.S. government agency. SecuSUITE is the only NYAP certified voice solution supporting IoS, Android and BlackBerry 10 smartphone and tablets meaning across platform.

Source: Seeking Alpha BBRY Transcript

Bottom Line

So as you can see, everything is bad. Revenues are down and will continue to decline. Earnings are bad and BlackBerry is losing billions of dollars per year. Licensing fees are meaningless as they are NOT going to continue. QNX has not sold anything yet. Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)/Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)/Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)/Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)/Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) are going to make QNX insignificant. Government adoption is meaningless and will never lead to any revenue.

Wait? Wrong article?

Bottom line, traders are going to trade it anyway. Longs should not be expecting the stock price to always go up and it will take time.

"Perma-bears" however should stop being delusional in their beliefs that everything is bad while they miss the blatant signs of a turnaround.

For those who missed the memo, for a company that is doomed, they have somehow built a solid high margin, ongoing revenue stream from where the company can launch off of. They have further turned in another quarter of positive EPS and have now put in a Q/Q revenue increase all while eliminating mobile phone sales.

It's not a phone company anymore.

Perhaps the most telling wake-up call is the fact that at no time were the "number of handsets sold" even mentioned. For me at least, that was the exclamation mark that it is not the same BlackBerry as of a few years ago.

Lastly, I do want to discuss one important point that investors need to be aware of.

Ordinarily I would not publicly disagree with fellow contributors as I firmly believe everyone is entitled to their opinions and most often I welcome analysis where someone arrives a different conclusion.

As much as I love a good steak occasionally (a handful of times per year), I would not put too much weight into the opinions of a vegan, not that there is anything wrong with being a vegan. In the first 12 hours after the earnings were released I believe we received analysis from people who I don't believe know the company inside and out.

My own personal philosophy is to only write about individual equities which I either have personal experience as a customer or a deep experience with in the industry. This is why outside of closed-end funds, ETFs and Open end mutual funds I have only written about Staples (SPLS), Roku (ROKU), YogaWorks (YOGA) and the three publicly traded firearms manufactures and accessories companies, American Outdoor Brands (AOBC), Ruger (RGR) and Vista Outdoor (VSTO).

With BlackBerry, I became an investor after I became a customer. We currently have three BlackBerry devices in the family, and use BlackBerry's cloud version of the Enterprise Server. Both of our cars have QNX in them operating the infotainment systems and possibly some driver assistance and safety modules.

What does it have to do with this case?

On the conference call it was stated,

Since our last earnings calls, we have recognized revenue from three IP licenses, Ford, Blue and Timex.

Source: Seeking Alpha Transcript

Anyone who actually listened to the conference call or knew the company would quickly realize there is no "Blue" and it was "Blu."

Needless to say, that did NOT stop a number of articles showing the author was a vegan talking about the quality of a fillet mignon.

In two articles, two different authors were questioning BlackBerry's earnings quality as in their opinion BlackBerry beat earnings expectations based on the "three specific IP licenses with Ford, Blue and Timex" which they "estimate to be both high margin and non-recurring - not business events that are likely to carry momentum forward."

Another author in the comments section even questioned if "Blue and Timex...Are those still a thing?"

Timex is rumored to be working on a smart watch, but I have never heard of "Blue."

So what is "Blue?"

"Blue" is Blu Products which is a very quickly growing cell phone manufacturer who BlackBerry sued twice in 2015 and 2016 citing patent infringement.

You can read about that here. You can see the case documents and see the complaint here.

While we do not yet know the details of the nature, we do know that all of the sudden, Blu Products is now paying BlackBerry for their IP.

While the award and the details may be small, this is a massive win in that BlackBerry has legs to stand on in their other patent infringement suits.

What we have is a fairly popular Android phone manufacturer with about 20 million units sold per year, paying BlackBerry a royalty of some sort.

Progress? You Bet!

I don't pretend to know anything about pharma or biochem, and I do not write about those areas and defer to experts. Anyone who is covering BlackBerry and is familiar with the handset market would be aware of Blu devices, considering they are now sold in most Best Buys (BBY) and Staples stores, and they would be aware of the IP and patent implications of having Blu paying royalties.

I believe these additional licensing deals are a significant step ahead in BlackBerry's evolution and just a few of many ongoing deals to come.

Thanks for reading which allows me to keep on writing about companies that I love, be it good or bad.

"The Ruler"

Back during my early days with Ameriprise Financial (AMP), I ran into the "ruler" analogy.

As a financial planner we focused on getting people from point A to point B which was some years ago. Even though we would focus on the overall plan and spend the vast majority of the time discussing it, it was inevitable, particularly with younger investors.

Every quarter like clockwork, at least one client would come in wondering why their statements were down 1% from last month, knowing full well that they knowingly chose to go with a more moderate portfolio as they were 25 years away from retirement.

For those people, I always had a ruler on my desk.

Source: Pexels

Rather than getting into the needless discussion of the 1% drop when I suspected investment returns were not the issue, I would ask the following questions,

About how far do you live from our office here?

We would get varying responses, either from "I don't know" to a round about exact match. I would then pick up the ruler, start handing it to the client and ask,

Can you please do me a favor, on your way home, can you measure your progress with this ruler? (or yardstick, whatever was closest).

The responses ranged from befuddled to what was I thinking?