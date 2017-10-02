Quarterly Performance Review - Q3 2017

Besides the summary statistics, every performance evaluation will be supplemented with key highlights of the model research portfolio holdings and events.

Through this exercise, I want to build a credible track record of creating added value according to my investment philosophy and selected research ideas published here on Seeking Alpha.

As I regularly research and present interesting investment ideas, I decided to compose a brief performance review of my model research portfolio every quarter from Q1/2017 on.

As in the previous quarter, I would like to start by expressing my sincere gratitude for your continued trust and interest in my research articles on various equity investment opportunities across the globe. During the third quarter of 2017, I received several interesting messages and my Seeking Alpha profile page welcomed a significant number of new followers. This is a very encouraging feedback, which keeps me motivated to continue sharing interesting insights and keeping you updated on the progress my model research portfolio.

My Investment philosophy

Continuously in the process of learning, I strive to develop an investment philosophy and establish processes that can last for decades. Although most of my research pieces and investments fall into the category of growth at a reasonable price, my overall investment philosophy can currently be best described as equity long/short, focus investing.

Q3/2017 summary statistics

Now to the numbers: As measured by Interactive Brokers Group, the time-weighted return of my model research portfolio reached a little over 16 percent in the third quarter of 2017. To put this into perspective, the predefined benchmarks - S&P500 index, the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) and the Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) - added 4.48, 5.03 and 5.25 percent respectively. As the portfolio's risk-return characteristics are significantly skewed in favor of maximum capital appreciation over the long term and financial leverage is employed, the portfolio has logically recorded the highest risk statistics. The equity curve and precise portfolio year-to-date risk statistics are captured in the outputs below:

As of September 30, 2017, the largest proportion of the model research portfolio's funds has been allocated to shares of the companies domiciled in North America (63.2%) and Asia (26.9%), Europe accounted for roughly 7.6%. The allocation by sector has been led by Communications (~26% vs. 27% in Q2), Consumer Cyclicals and Non-Cyclicals (~ 34% vs. 34% in Q2) and Technology (~25% vs. 27% in Q2). The portfolio concluded the third quarter with 75 holdings (vs. 69 in Q2 and 32 in Q1). Despite the expansion in variety, the portfolio remained relatively focused, with the top 10 holdings accounting for a little over half of the model research portfolio NAV.

Key portfolio highlights

Indian Banking - Despite the ongoing Indian financial industry's struggle with booming non-performing loans, some banks belong to intact exceptions. Coupled with a relatively small percentage of basic account penetration, leading players such as HDFC bank (NYSE:HDB) appear to be still very attractive bets for the long run.

Chinese Tech - As China is a home to more than billion people and most of them still do not have an access to the Internet, Chinese Internet powerhouses are presented with an outstanding opportunity. This quarter, I looked at valuations of three extraordinary Chinese Internet businesses - Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) and Yirendai (NYSE:YRD).

The Era of Lithium - Besides my favorite lithium picks - Galaxy Resources (OTCPK:GALXF) and Pilbara Minerals (OTCPK:PILBF) - in the third quarter, I came across an interesting Australian exploration company - AVZ Minerals (OTC:AZZVF) - developing potentially one of the largest lithium projects in the world. Even though the company seems to be an exceptional asymmetrical bet, one should be aware of its considerable developmental and geopolitical risks as the project is located in Central Africa and similar projects were associated with child labor and other socio-ethical issues.

GARP Investing Trap? - Since the beginning of the year, Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) has been on a roll. Although the company is heavily in red, its revenue growth has been outstanding. But will it show sufficient to justify the rally?

