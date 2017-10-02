Unprecedented Fed Action Will Lead To Unprecedented Consequences

By Parke Shall with Thom Lachenmann

The market has assumed that quantitative easing has worked effectively and is the monetary policy that is going to lead the United States to prosperity and the promised land. We disagree, but if you need evidence of the fact that the market believes QE works, you don't need to look any further than the S&P 500, which has launched itself to new all-time highs last week, pushing the Shiller PE ratio over 30 and bolstering valuations of companies across the board.



The problem is that the unprecedented action of quantitative easing is eventually going to lead to a series of unprecedented negative consequences, we believe. Though it is always difficult for market participants to consider a coming disaster when euphoria appears to be at all-time highs, it is at these points when market participants need to detach themselves from the mainstream media narrative in order to objectively consider their investment positioning.

The fact is that quantitative easing and can't really be considered a success until the Federal Reserve can unwind all of the stimulus it has performed and leave the market in stable shape. It is easy to point to the stock market now, once it has received all of the benefits of QE, and state that things are going splendidly. However, if the Federal Reserve gets to a point where it really tries to unwind its balance sheet and raise interest rates, we're guessing the market is going to be the furthest thing from making new all-time highs.

But, like a drug addict who continues to push their dosage higher and higher before they overdose, we continue to get higher and higher. Nobody knows when the scales will finally tip far enough to create a catastrophe that will undermine confidence not only in the Fed, but likely in our currency as well.

Even the potential incoming Fed chair agrees:

Kevin Warsh, the favorite to be the next chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve, apparently believes the central bank has become a servant to the stock market after years of loose monetary policy. Uber-bear Albert Edwards, an economist at Societe Generale's strategy team, said Monday that after listening to Warsh speak at a banking conference last week, he would be his choice to lead the Fed. He also revealed Warsh felt the Fed had been captured by the 'secular stagnation' ideas of former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers and had become persuaded by the idea that more monetary stimulus is needed. 'Rather than admitting they are wrong, this group, who failed to predict the current economic malaise, have constructed this theory to explain why ever more stimulus is required. In particular Warsh warned that the Fed had become the slave of the S&P,' Edwards noted. 'He (Warsh) got a rousing reception from the BCA (Research) audience as he talked a lot of sense - in particular on how the Yellen Fed has lost its way and current policy is deeply flawed,' he added.

But nobody wants to think about that at times like these. Anybody that brings up points such as these, encouraging investors to look at the other side of the coin while we are in the middle of a bull market is labeled a permanent bear, or simply someone who has "missed the boat" of the bull market. We want to ensure readers that it is possible to be someone who makes money during a bull market but also has a cautious and measured outlook on the macroeconomic picture. The two are not mutually exclusive.

We are not some completely psychotic permanent bears that simply don't buy and hold stocks. For instance, we are long companies like Gilead (GILD) and Macy's (M) that we have owned for quite some time. We see value in those companies moving forward. However, when we hedge our portfolio, we do it different than most investors. While most people may hedge by getting long other sectors or moving into bonds, we hedge by owning assets that would still appreciate in value if the dollar weakens or inflation catches a tailwind. These assets include precious metals, foreign stocks and foreign currencies.

You don't have to be some doomsday prophet in order to responsibly hedge yourself against what we believe will be a coming Fed induced catastrophe. When global central bank policies are eventually proven to be nonsense, and we believe they will, investors will want to have exposure to things like gold and emerging markets.

Just look at the direction we are heading in right now. The stock market is at all-time highs. Interest rates are barely over 1%, which years ago would have been considered to be extraordinarily low and today is considered to be aggressively moving higher. The Fed's balance sheet contains trillions of dollars of government obligations and bonds. The Federal Reserve is not going to be able to offload much of these assets without creating a catastrophe for the capital markets, we believe. At some point, they will be faced with an uncomfortable decision of tightening and raising rates, which will create unrest in the capital markets, or implementing another wave of quantitative easing, which may help push markets higher but may ultimately speed up the chance of a currency crisis.

We all know that the Federal Reserve is basically at the behest of equity markets and likely also politicians. And so, when it comes time to make this difficult choice, we expect them to try and find the "easy way out" the way that they have over the last couple of decades, which is simply more quantitative easing. However, we believe that eventually we are going to find ourselves in a scenario like we did in the 80s where inflation starts to get away from the Fed and interest rates must rise in order to save the dollar. Should rates need to rise drastically and dramatically, we would see some extraordinarily unprecedented pain in corporate debt, municipal debt, and basically any US dollar denominated debt that the government also has outstanding. Then, it is going to be a situation where we are going to have to make some incredibly difficult decisions.

The chance of this happening tomorrow is probably fairly unlikely. The chance of it happening next week is also probably unlikely. However, that is not to say that over the next couple of quarters or years that it isn't going to happen. The Federal Reserve has taken unprecedented action over the last couple of decades and while we continue to enjoy the benefits of it now, there is no reason for us not to think that these actions could lead to unprecedented catastrophe at some point in the future. Want even further proof of this? The Federal Reserve continues to state over and over that it does not understand how inflation works. Yet, inflation is the key financial metric with which they measure the effectiveness of their monetary policy. Go figure.

You can buy into the line that the Federal Reserve understands exactly what they're doing and that they hold the solutions to any type of financial crisis, or you can take their policy with a grain of salt and realize that they are simply people that are doing their best to try and keep things stable, but that they don't know more than the next guy about when bubbles will burst or when real inflation will hit. If you need further proof of this, go back and read some of Ben Bernanke's testimony about the state of the housing market prior to the housing crisis. The Fed is blind and the risk of their unprecedented actions carries with it risk for your portfolio. When the time comes to be truly hedged, will you have an allocation in precious metals, foreign markets and foreign currency?

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD M.

