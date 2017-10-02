The March To Freedom Fund's October Shopping List

Now that September is in the books, it is time to plan for October's shopping list. Due to timing of contributions, we should be able to make two purchases this month in my wife and I's "March to Freedom" fund.

A quick note before reviewing our watch list for the month: In my younger investing days, I would check how my portfolio was doing several times per day. Sometimes I'd check it several times several times in less than an hour. If my stocks were in the green, I would feel that retirement must be here already. If stocks were in the red, I would feel that all of my hard earned money was gone forever. As you might imagine, this caused me to make emotional decisions which I almost always regretted later on. Now, once or twice per day I'll check the Seeking Alpha app on my phone to see if anything we own or are watching are nearing our price targets. If something is up a significant amount, say more than 2% either way, I'll check to see if there is any news as to why that particular stock is up or down. The only other time I really look at how our actual portfolio is doing is when dividends have shown up and when I'm writing our monthly update. This provides peace of mind and helps to prevent emotional trading decisions I'll later regret.

While we have spent the last two years increases the number of holdings, I am very much focused on filling out positions that we already have in the March to Freedom fund. Last month, I said I was looking at Gilead (GILD), McCormick (MKC) and Costco (COST). We finished off our position in Gilead at the end of September and will be keeping McCormick and Costco on the shopping list for this month. In addition, the following companies are also on this month's shopping list.

Lockheed Martin (LMT)

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 2.58% 15 15.80% CFRA 12-month price target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $340 $264.90 $279 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Price Target 24.7 15.6 Under $298

I try to make a point of buying the best of breed in each sector. I want to own stocks of companies that have shown that they can dominate their industry because when the economy struggles, I want to own those that can weather a stormy environment. As the world's largest defense contractor, Lockheed Martin has shown to be the best of breed in this sector. 80% of Lockheed Martin's sales come from the United States government and 20% from foreign countries. I would normally be concerned if a company gets such a significant portion of its sales from a single entity, but defense sector is different animal. Scan the news headlines and you will find that the world isn't a very safe place. The need for defense products isn't going away anytime soon. Any elected government official who advocates for a smaller defense budget only to see a terror attack happen in America or to one of our allies, runs the risk of having that fact thrown back at them come election season.

The defense contractors are also some of the biggest donors to political candidates. Lockheed Martin is no different, as they contribute to members of both parties. Think one of these candidates wants to risk being seen as "weak" on defense AND lose a financial contributor? The answer is probably not, regardless of how you feel about military spending. Lockheed Martin will continue to be the big dog in the defense sector and I want to own more of this best of breed company.

Lockheed Martin reported 2nd Quarter earnings on 7/18/2017. Earnings per share came in at $3.23, 12 cents above estimates. Revenues were up 9.6% year over year. The $12.69 billion was $270 million above what analysts were expecting. During the 1st quarter earnings release, the company had lowered guidance for both EPS and revenues below Wall Street's estimates. This time around, Lockheed Martin raised their guidance from $12.15-$12.45 earnings per share for 2017 to $12.30-$12.60. Revenues were also lifted slightly from $49.8-$51 billion to $49.5-$50.7 billion for the year.

During the last quarter, Lockheed saw a big increase in the aeronautics segment. This segment, which houses the company's fighter planes like the F-35 and makes up about 30% of revenues, was up 19% year over year. During the Q2 conference call, CEO Marillyn Hewson spoke about how the company received an order for 74 more F-35s from the U.S. government. The value of this order comes in at $5.6 billion. The company also received a $3.8 billion deal for their Black Hawk helicopters. The market seems to have approved of the company's performance as shares are up more than 7.5% since Q2 earnings. Management said that the company generated $1.3 billion in free cash flow for the quarter, with $1 billion returned to shareholders. This was split almost evenly between dividends and share buybacks. In addition to a dividend increase, see below, Lockheed Martin also added $2 billion to its share buyback program, making the total available for repurchases $4 billion. All of these facts make me bullish on LMT.

Lockheed Martin announced a 9.90% dividend increase last Thursday, making it 15 years in a row that the defense contractor has rewarded shareholders with a dividend increase. The average raise over the past 5-years has been just below 16% per year. The stock currently yields 2.58%. Lockheed Martin's stock has had a very nice 2017, gaining more than 24% this year. The stock sits just below its all-time high. At this level, does the stock represent compelling upside?

F.A.S.T. Graphs says the current price to earnings ratio is 24.7. Compared to the stock's 5-year average of 15.6, shares are almost 37% overvalued. That is a pretty steep premium, even for a quality company. CFRA has a one-year price target of $340. Based off of the 9/29/2017 closing price of $310.29, shares are 9.57% undervalued. CFRA's fair value is $264.90, meaning shares are 14.63% overvalued. Morningstar says fair value is $279 per share, which would mean shares are trading at a 10% premium to their fair value. Average these numbers out and I find shares to be 11.69% overvalued. For most companies, this valuation would put a stock too far out my buy range for us to make a purchase. As I said earlier in the year, Lockheed Martin is one of the companies I am willing to bend my investing rules for. When we purchased shares back on 1/30/2017, at $255.76, the stock was 8.5% overvalued. Since then, shares have run up more than 21%. Obviously, ignoring valuation for LMT worked out for us then. Perhaps it will work out again at this level. Under $298, Lockheed Martin is 10% overvalued. That would be my target price to acquire more shares. Lockheed has grown to roughly a 1/3 position in our portfolio.

PepsiCo (PEP)

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 2.89% 45 7.90% CFRA 12-month price target CFRA Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $134 $91 $119 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Price Target 22 19.4 Under $117

Pepsi might be known for their carbonated beverages, but the company actually has more sales in its snack division (52% to 48%). Management estimates that Pepsi, which has 22 individual billion dollar brands, has a 25% of the U.S. beverage market and 16% of the snack market. Q2 earnings were reported on July 11th and the company posted organic revenue of 3.1%. EPS came in $1.50 per share, 10 cents above estimates. Revenues of $15.71 billion, which is 2.1% higher year over year, beat by $100 million. This figure accounts for a 1.5% negative impact from foreign currency. The company's two biggest segments, Frito-Lay North America and North America Beverages, grew 3% and 2%, respectively. Frito-Lay North America saw volume as well as organic growth from the previous quarter. North America Beverages also saw organic revenue growth. Developing and Emerging markets were up 6%.

While consumers are trending towards healthier options for food and drink, 45% revenues now come from Pepsi's lineup of "guilt free" offerings. These are items offer consumers less than 70 calories per serving from sugar. They also are lower in sodium and saturated fat. Pepsi has managed to change itself on the fly and still produce growth. That is the type of company I want to own more of.

Pepsi shareholders have had their dividends increase every year for the past 45 years. Only 43 other companies can claim they have streak equal or longer than this. Over the past 5 years, the average raise has been just under 8% per year. The most recent raise came this past June and the increase was just under 7%.

We have purchased shares of Pepsi twice. The first time was on 2/12/2016 at $99 and then 5/22/2017 at $114.82. Overall we are up 8.25% on our Pepsi holdings. To me, Pepsi's business model and dividend streak qualify the company as a Core Holding in our portfolio. As such, I want Pepsi to be one our larger positions. Let's take a look at how I value the company to see if it is time to add to our holdings.

F.A.S.T. Graphs tells us that the average price to earnings multiple over the past 5 years is 19.4. Currently, the stock sports a PE of 22. This means that Pepsi is 11.82% overvalued according to F.A.S.T. Graphs. CFRA sees a shares at $134 a year from now. Compared to the most recent closing price of $111.43, shares are 20.25% undervalued. CFRA's fair value is $91 or 18.33% overvalued. Morningstar says fair value is $117, making shares 5% undervalued. Take the average of these numbers together and I find shares to be just 1.22% overvalued. As I've stated before, Pepsi is a core holding in the March to Freedom fund and as such, I am willing to overpay to acquire more shares of Pepsi. Any price under $117 and I'm pulling the trigger on Pepsi. Pepsi is one more purchase away from becoming a full position for us.

Conclusion

Now that the Calendar reads "October", it is time to start planning this month's purchase. While I have an eye on some of last month's targets, I would also like to add to our Lockheed Martin and Pepsi positions. Which of these would you buy and why? Feel free to leave a comment. If you enjoyed what you read here, please consider hitting the "follow" button at the top of this page. Thank you for taking the time to read.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LMT, PEP, GILD, MKC, COST.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.