Apple: The Bonanza From AR Apps

Apple is expected to be a clear beneficiary of an explosion in the adoption of AR apps through its 30% share of earnings from the App Store.

The Pokémon Go craze demonstrated to the world the potential of AR in creating addictive games and the usefulness of AR in apps.

There has been apparently a lack of attention on the rash of apps that would be exploiting the new hardware capabilities of the new iPhones.

Introduction - Anyone Still Remember Pokémon Go?

There has been apparently a lack of attention on the rash of apps that would be exploiting the new hardware capabilities of the new iPhones, particularly iPhone X. Corresponding, while there were loads of debate on how much Apple (AAPL) would be making on the new iPhones despite substantial price increases, no one seemed to realize the potential earnings from the upcoming new apps. Last year, the Pokémon Go craze swept the world and millions of smartphone users turned to playing the game. Niantic, in partnership with Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY)(OTCPK:NTDOF), made clever use of Augmented Reality (NYSE:AR) to radically change the way we play mobile games. I have not been playing games whether on the desktop or on gadgets like the mobile phones for ages. Yet when the Pokémon Go game came out, I was similarly lured into downloading the app and played it for some time before losing interest.

The point is that just one game company and one single game had led to millions of downloads from the App Store. When we have several more app developers coming up with enticing games utilizing the enhanced AR features of the iPhone X, coupled with the powerful new processor (A11 Bionic), imagine the sum of money rolling into Apple's coffer through its share of the app and token sales. Apple is a great partner to developers keen on riding the AR wave. It released a tool named ARKit in the latest iOS 11 update. The company introduced ARKit as follows:

iOS 11 introduces ARKit, a new framework that allows you to easily create unparalleled augmented reality experiences for iPhone and iPad. By blending digital objects and information with the environment around you, ARKit takes apps beyond the screen, freeing them to interact with the real world in entirely new ways.

Of course, it is in a way helping itself given the revenue sharing scheme. However, Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, does not always think about the money. In an interview with The Independent in February, he said (emphasis mine):

I regard it as a big idea like the smartphone. The smartphone is for everyone, we don't have to think the iPhone is about a certain demographic, or country or vertical market: it’s for everyone. I think AR is that big, it’s huge. I get excited because of the things that could be done that could improve a lot of lives. And be entertaining. ... I do think there can be a lot of things that really help people out in daily life, real-life things, that’s why I get so excited about it.

A few months later, Mr. Cook reiterated his belief in the huge potential of AR. If we are going to be so reliant in the future on AR-enabled apps which require more processing power, then we are going to need to upgrade our iPhones and perhaps be enticed to purchase the top end models whenever they are released. In an interview with CNBC after the earnings report, he said:

And with things like AR… I think it becomes even more essential than it currently is. I know it's hard to believe, but I think that's the case.

How Much Did Apple Earn From Pokémon Go?

The Guardian quoted analysts estimating a revenue of $3 billion from the Pokémon Go game that would go to Apple. According to Laura Martin, an analyst with brokerage firm Needham & Co, Apple stood to pocket 30% of the Pokémon Go’s revenue spent on iOS devices. To make sense of the relative success of Pokémon Go, Laura estimated that the ratio of paid users to total users of Pokémon Go was 10 times that of Candy Crush, a prior hit game that hit the market in 2013. Candy Crush was reported to have churned out more than $1 billion in sales in 2013-2014. At the peak, 28.5 million users played Pokémon Go daily. Even as the novelty factor became worn off towards the later part of the year, the game still managed to attract an average of around five million players daily. This is impressive considering that it was just a rudimentary form of AR game. Imagine the possibilities now that we have more advanced versions of the AR framework.

David Gibson, an analyst at Macquarie Research, was unable to confirm the exact split in the revenue. However, he reckoned that "out of every 100 units earned at the app store, 30 would go to Apple, 30 to Niantic, 30 to Pokemon and 10 to Nintendo". Hence, despite Nintendo receiving just a small pie, its share price more than doubled in a short span in July last year. Even as the hype over the hit game died down somewhat towards the end of the year, the share price was still up around 50%. This goes to show the level of enthusiasm the market has regarding the potential of AR apps.

NTDOY data by YCharts

Potential Earnings from AR Apps

It has only been a couple of months since the ARKit was unofficially released. Yet, there are already several sites recommending interesting or useful ARKit apps. While there are many free-to-download apps, these tend to be "freemiums", where you have to pay to unlock certain desirable features or go ads-free.

Business Insider pulled a chart from a Citigroup Global Markets research showing that the typical iOS device is estimated to book 10.9 times the spend amount compared to an Android device by 2017. If the future AR apps become as essential as Tim Cook has envisioned, then iPhone users would be expected to fork out more money for downloading such apps and subsequently spend more on enriching the experience through the unlocking of features.

(Source: Business Insider)

Even as reports of lackluster initial sales of the new iPhones emerge, we should understand that the overall installed base of active devices is on the rise. Tim Cook has alluded to the vast earnings potential from its existing devices in its Q2 2016 earnings call:

The services business is powered by our huge installed base of active devices. As we discussed on this call in January, those 1 billion-plus active devices are a source of recurring revenue that is growing independent of the unit shipments we report every three months.

Assuming just a $10 per device additional spend from AR apps in a year, Apple would be receiving another $10 billion annually with little incremental effort expended and at almost no further cost.

Accelerated Replacement Cycle From Heavier Usage And Higher Incidents of Broken Screens

A side benefit I perceived from the Pokémon Go craze was that the intensive use of the phones resulted in an accelerated deterioration in the battery life and a general degradation in the hardware from the heavy usage. As a result, there must have been a faster replacement cycle from this phenomenon. In addition, with the battery running low more frequently, users might also be enticed to upgrade to the iPhone 8 or the X for the wireless charging capability for the added convenience, driving more sales for the latest models.

Furthermore, with the eyes glued to the screen, it is not hard to imagine that there must be plenty of incidents leading to broken screens as a result of falls or the phones slipping from the users' hands onto the floor. While I suppose most would choose to get a screen replacement, there would be many who opt to get a new phone instead and you bet it would be another iPhone!

Conclusion

The concern over the price tag of the iPhone X appears overblown. A reader aptly described the iPhones as a Swiss Army Knife. Surely, the iPhone X is overpriced if it is meant to be just another phone for messaging and calls. However, that would be neglecting the many other features that the smartphone is used for, such as the camera, calendar/organizer, email, internet browser, music and video player, and the list goes on and on.

Furthermore, even in the heydays of Nokia (NOK), users were already playing games on their (Nokia) phones – remember the snake game? With the advent of AR games and applications that make use of the enhanced AR capability in iOS 11, we should be expecting more addictive games and newly indispensable applications. That would inevitably spur more purchases of the new iPhones for those who do not want to be left out of the superior experiences. Many could also be encouraged by their social groups to get one so that they would be able to join in their games or essential apps that become meaningful when the user base grows to a certain size (think WhatsApp). ARKit will be supported by iOS devices that use the Apple A9 or A10 processors, meaning that an iPhone 6S would suffice. However, some of the most sophisticated AR functionality would require specialized sensors, like a depth-sensing camera that even the newer iPhone 7 Plus is said to have only a "primitive" version. Hence, we should be expecting a huge wave of phone upgraders once the AR phenomenon sweeps the world.

Apple has already made a respectable profit from the sale of its phones if you believe those third-party teardown estimates. But that’s not all. Apple through its App Store would be the biggest beneficiary as it would be receiving its share of earnings from all the paid apps and token sales, as opposed to any single developer earning from their own apps only.

