Biotech Forum Daily Digest: Did Synergy Pharmaceuticals Just Hit A Bottom?

All the other notable news, events and analyst ratings from across the sector and a Spotlight feature on Synergy Pharmaceuticals are below.

Flexion Therapeutics has a key PDUFA date this week and Dynavax Technologies is rumored to be in deal discussions around its hepatitis B vaccine.

The biotech sector has had a very solid year so far in 2017 along with most of the overall market.

"Life is what happens to us while we are making other plans." - Allen Saunders

The biotech sector has a very flat September where the main biotech indices spent the entire month in a very narrow trading range. Still, the sector has had a strong 2017 and trades at levels not seen since very late in 2015 after an approximate 20% rise for this year. We did have a decent week in biotech to close the quarter.

This is within the context of a solid overall market in 2017 where the S&P 500 and NASDAQ are at all-time highs and the DJIA sits within a smidge of its high-water mark as well. I think it has been an impressive performance for the sector given M&A levels so far in 2017 are at multi-year lows. Hopefully we can end the year on the high note with a solid performance as well in the just commenced fourth quarter.

Author's note: To get these Biotech Forum Daily Digests as soon as they are published, just click here on my profile, hit the big, orange "Follow" button, and choose the "real-time alerts" option.

The big milestone on the FDA calendar this week is the Oct. 6th PDUFA date for Zilretta, the primary drug candidate from Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN). I expect the company to receive the green light from the FDA for this compound to treat osteoarthritis of the knee. The drug is also being tested in trials targeting the hip and shoulder as well.

Insiders certainly believe prospects for Zilretta must be bright. There are small insider buys in June, August and September of this year with no insider sales. I expect approval probably gets FLXN into the high $20s, possibly into the low $30s. Flexion did a capital raise earlier in the year, so I don't expect the company to come back to the markets to raise additional funding to roll out Zilretta.

The same can't be said for Zogenix, who I expect to do a secondary offering in the near future off its fantastic trial results and pop in its stock. Wells Fargo reissued their Outperform rating and $32 price target on FLXN late in the week. Its analyst believes Zilretta approval is likely and could be a game changer in this niche.

Dynavax Techologies (DVAX) is on the move this morning after it is being reported that the small biotech concern might be in discussions to partner or sell its hepatitis B vaccine Heplisav-B. This biologic was recommended overwhelming for approval by its Ad Comm Panel on July 28th and has an upcoming PDUFA date of Nov. 10th. We recently revisited this name in a Spotlight feature noting the stock had further upside and a partnership deal was likely, although we continue to think this will not happen until the FDA gives the official green light for Heplisav-B.

Little followed VBL Therapeutics (VBLT) is also on the move this morning after the company announces that the "independent Data Safety Monitoring Committee has completed its third and final safety review of the Phase 3 GLOBE study assessing Fast Track-tagged ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111) in patients with recurrent glioblastoma and has recommended the study continue as planned to completion." Top line results from this pivotal trial should be out in the first quarter. We did a deep dive on this name in the second quarter and still find it an attractive high risk/high reward holding best held in a well-diversified biotech portfolio.

GW Pharma (GWPH) whose stock took a bit of hit last week on the successful trial results for ZX008 for Dravet's Syndrome for Zogenix (ZGNX) is finding analyst support after a ~10% sell-off. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their Buy rating and $208 price target on GWPH Friday. Today is a five star ranked (TipRanks) analyst at Leerink Swann reissuing his Buy rating and $153 price target.

SunTrust Robinson out today restated their positive view, Buy rating and $13 price target on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) today. This is a name we recently gave a "Thumbs Up" to this Busted IPO two months ago. The stock has more than doubled since then. SunTrust's analyst is out noting he believes upcoming trial results for its compound sitravatinib have a 90% chance of being good in his view and the stock could rally 50% further on positive data.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE) positive trial developments last week seem to have analysts putting out positive views on this small cap concern. Roth Capital reissued a Buy rating and $15 price target on Friday. Today, it is Cantor Fitzgerald upgrading Zynerba from Neutral to Outperform and lifting its price target to $17 to just $4 previously. The analyst now ascribes a 30% probably of success to ZYN002 which he believes could have $1.5 billion peak sales potential if this mid-stage drug candidate is eventually approved.

Note: New analyst ratings are a great place to begin your due diligence, but nothing substitutes for deeper individual research in this very volatile sector of the market. Many of the small-cap names highlighted in "Analyst Insight" will eventually appear in the "Spotlight" section, where we do deeper dives on this type of promising but speculative small-cap concerns.

My regular readers know that I am not prone to hyperbole or making short term predictions. However, I am going to go out on a limb today. I am ready to call a bottom in a small biopharma stock I have written about often on these pages. It will be our Spotlight feature to start the trading week

Maybe it because I am feeling somewhat cocky after Zogenix's (ZGNX) 170% surge on Friday after spectacular results for its treatment for Dravet's Syndrome (congrats to all longs by the way).

I think that Synergy Pharmaceuticals (SGYP) has now put in a long-term bottom. The company recently addressed its funding needs by doing a $300 million debt deal on favorable terms earlier in the month. This removed that overhang from the stock as it provided the funds to continue to roll out its drug Trulance.

Synergy shares surged 12% in trading Friday. This was the biggest one day rally in quite some time in this beaten down stock. As can be seen in the chart above, the stock has bounced off similar levels several times over the past five years. Also helping on Friday was news that Trulance scripts had rose some 12% on a weekly basis.

More importantly, the company gave an important update on the Trulance roll out at the Cantor Fitzgerald Health Conference late in the week. I think this could be the turning point for both analyst and investor sentiment on these shares. In addition, we closed the third quarter for trading on Friday, which means "window dressing" pressure on the stock is now done. Let me give you some quick highlights from the company's presentation.

First, Synergy did a nice job of highlighting what a large market chronic idiopathic constipation is compared to other widespread afflictions.

The company is concentrating on the 27,000 GI specialists that prescribed 70% of these types of prescriptions. The company has also achieved a 67% penetration rate among commercial lives insured and is working to get into Medicare and other government sponsored programs. As you can see from the charts above, the sales ramp up of Trulance has been steady and consistent. Trulance should leave 2017 with over a $50 million annual run rate and has drivers in place to have that continue to increase in 2018.

Finally, the company is seeing a nice breakdown of people that are new to branded drugs in this arena as well as folks that are switching over from other branded GI drugs like Linzess. This is a good mix to see.

The feedback I have gotten from gastrointestinal specialists has largely been along the lines that Trulance is an outstanding drug that has not been marketed as well as it might have been at launch. I think this will slowly change over time as the company's sales force comes up to speed and GI specialists learn more about Trulance.

Unlike market leader Linzess, Trulance does not have to be taken before the first meal of the day. It also has one third the incidence of diarrhea and the drug is price on par with Linzess. This should be a winning combination over time. On Jan. 24th the drug should also be approved for IBS-C, which will expand Trulance's potential customer base by a third. For these reasons, I think the stock of Synergy Pharmaceuticals has bottomed and better times lie ahead for its shareholders.

For those that do not have a position in Synergy as of yet, it is looking more and more like now is the time to start accumulating a stake. And that is my bold prediction to start the fourth quarter.

"Fate is like a strange, unpopular restaurant filled with odd little waiters who bring you things you never asked for and don't always like." - Lemony Snicket

Disclosure: I am/we are long DVAX, FLXN, MRTX, SGYP,VBLT, ZGNX, ZYNE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.