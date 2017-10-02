U.S. Concrete, Polaris Materials Tie-Up Looks Like A Winner

On Sept. 29th, Polaris Materials announced it had entered into a new agreement with U.S. Concrete (USCR) to be acquired for C$3.40/share in cash, implying a purchase price of C$309mm. This tops the C$252mm offer by Vulcan Materials (VMC), currently the largest owner/operator of construction aggregates in the U.S., by 22%. For those who have followed U.S. Concrete, and my research with the firm in the past, an aggregates acquisition is not unusual, given management's stated preference for those assets versus concrete operations. However, Polaris Materials has not really been a strong generator of earnings, throwing off EBITDA of C$2.4mm in 2016, after C$5.7mm in 2015. Sales volumes have been flat from 2013-16, which is a bit unusual given the pace of growth in construction aggregates over the past several years. Still, both Vulcan Materials and U.S. Concrete have clearly seen value in the company's logistics infrastructure (more details below).

The transaction has been a big driver of stock returns for Polaris, which has now seen its share price grow 254% since the original Vulcan Materials deal was announced. Given the size of the competing bid from U.S. Concrete, this new offer more than covers the C$10mm termination fee due to Vulcan, which the company has already advanced to the firm so that Polaris can maintain adequate working capital. I personally don't expect to see a higher bid. While the company does have a unique set of assets that are not easily replicable, this transaction is now substantially above book value (C$79mm), and anything more than C$309mm would require aggressive earnings expansion -- levels I don't see as possible, even by larger firms that can squeeze out synergies from the acquisition.

Overview of Polaris Materials Assets

The CEO of U.S. Concrete, William Sandbrook, issued the usual statement lauding the deal, stating that the company will provide the company with more aggregate reserves, as well as enhancing the company's strategic operations in Californian markets. Following the deal, the company now expects it can self-supply its ready-mix concrete operations in Northern California, as well as help Polaris turn around its operations by driving increased production volumes. Ancillary to this, Polaris Materials also serves the Southern California markets via its Long Beach Terminal, where U.S. Concrete currently has no presence. While I'm sure U.S. Concrete will bring out more of the details on these assets with time, I can provide a little background from my end.

The Polaris Materials business is rather simple. The company mines aggregate at its Orca Quarry in British Colombia, then ships it via Panamax ships to San Francisco (Richmond Terminal), Los Angeles (Long Beach Terminal), or occasionally to Hawaii as well. The Orca Quarry has permitted capacity of 6.6mm tons/year, and as noted above, the company is currently operating well below those rates (~3mm tons). At current production rates, the mine has proven reserves to last for seventeen years, but back in 2009 the company did exploratory drilling and sampled two adjacent sites, confirming the presence of suitable sand and gravel deposits -- provided the company can get permitting (lies on public land). Additionally, the Black Bear project is underway, which identified a large basalt deposit nearby to Orca, which could provide an additional source of gravel for blending. The resource estimate has not been made public, but now that the company will have access to U.S. Concrete's capital, expect these ancillary reserve projects to be pushed along a little quicker than they have historically.

Currently, Polaris Materials competes with aggregate reserves that are already operational in California, but permitted reserves are estimated to be outstripped by supply in less than 20 years in most Californian markets. This depends on demand growth, but there are positives. The Road Repair and Accountability Act was signed several months ago, which authorized $52B in spending over the next decade. This is in addition to the U.S. FAST Act, as well as the booming Los Angles construction market. Given the aggressive pro-environmental stance of California, new permits will be tough to source at prior rates, even if further reserves could be discovered. While in the short term earned margins are always under pressure due to shipping costs, this could change with time as domestic Californian production slows.

Driving Value, Investor Takeaway

Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) costs are already fairly thin (C$6mm annually), but investors should expect U.S. Concrete to squeeze out C$2mm/year in savings here potentially. That won't be the primary driver of earnings accretion, however. U.S. Concrete has substantial expertise, and it can likely lend assistance in driving gross margin and efficiencies in production at the Orca Quarry. Pushing further production volume will be key.

Even on flat pricing, Polaris Materials' recent EBITDA leverage sensitivity analysis found that doubling aggregate production to 6mm tons would cause the company to generate C$23mm in EBITDA; a 10% price increase on top of that increases that total to C$33mm. Given that U.S. Concrete intends to use production to fund its own internal aggregate needs versus selling in the open market, pushing that kind of volume may not be out of the question, above Polaris Materials' prior goal of accelerating to 5mm tons of production over the next couple of years.

Overall, I like this deal. The Californian markets fit the U.S. Concrete ethos very well, and given the demand concerns that exist in West Texas (30% of company volume), further expansion into California (currently 30% of volume) appears to be a great approach. With a little hard work on the existing business, I believe earnings can be improved to make the purchase make sense, and given they are not easily replicable, I cannot fault management for this deal. U.S. Concrete's management team has more experience in deal-making within this business than anyone, and I suspect this will turn out to be yet another feather in their cap looking back a few years down the road.

For broad investment coverage, but with a focus on small/mid-cap names that don't get much press, consider following me to get real-time updates whenever I release research.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.