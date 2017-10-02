Mimecast: Attractively Valued And Conservatively Managed

As stock valuations creep toward record highs, investors will position themselves toward the growth names that also have valuation support in cash flow and profitability.

Despite its push toward profitability, the company is still forecasting to grow +30-33% y/y in FY18.

The company generated $32.5 million in OCF in FY17 (a 17% margin), almost unheard of for its relatively small revenue scale of ~$180 million.

Another week, another record for the NASDAQ. At some point we have to ask ourselves: when will the party end? As valuations approach peak points again, stock selection becomes critical - we can almost be certain that the broader market will fall from here, but high-quality names can retain their value even amidst a downturn.

Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) is one such name. Over the past few weeks, high-growth, cash-burning software startups have seen major volatility - growth names like MuleSoft (NASDAQ: MULE) and Cloudera (NASDAQ: OTC:CLDR) have seen mighty stumbles from their highs, but the software stocks that are generating cash flow have been quietly creeping upward - names in this group include Box (NASDAQ: BOX), HubSpot (NASDAQ: HUBS), and Mimecast.

Like the other two companies in the latter group, Mimecast is still growing 30%, yet its cash flow generation far eclipses other high-flying software startups that are growing just as quickly, but consuming cash rapidly. Also remarkable is the fact that Mimecast has been profitable on an OCF basis since 2015; when its revenues were just $116 million, it generated $23.2 million of operating cash flow.

This is a rare occurrence in software - most companies hit cash flow breakeven well past the $200 million revenue scale, and some still burn cash at far more mature stages. Mimecast is managed extremely conservatively, while not ignoring growth.

Trading at just ~5.5x EV/FTM revenues, the stock is a relative bargain for 30%+ growth and ~20% cash flow margins. Mimecast is a safe name to rotate some of your technology portfolio into as the wider market tests record highs.

MIME data by YCharts

As seen from the chart above, investors have already sent the stock flying 70%+ year to date, but valuation remains reasonable. Given Mimecast's rare combination of profitability at a smaller scale and strong forecasted growth trajectory, it's not unreasonable to see 7x EV/FTM revenue multiple in the near future for the stock, or $35 (20% upside to today's levels).

Mimecast: Cybersecurity for your Inbox

Mimecast specializes in encrypting and protecting email from cyber threats, and in helping organizations which are moving their inboxes to cloud services (such as Office 365 or Google G-Suite) properly defend their data post-migration. It's no secret that email use is massive among organizations of all types - what is often overlooked is the fact that workers often store critical data in email.

Take, for example, a critical Excel file that your colleague sends to you that you need to reference frequently. Chances are, when you need to look at the numbers in that sheet, you'll search the email and preview the file again (instead of downloading it permanently onto your computer). Having mission-critical data residing in the inbox has become widespread practice, and services like Mimecast help reduce the risk of infiltration as well as data loss.

Email, unfortunately, is often a primary target for cyber attackers as it's often not as well defended as enterprise data centers. Phishing attacks are one common example of email threats. In addition, as companies increasingly move email to the public cloud, they rely on their service providers - such as Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) - to provide the security features. And while Microsoft certainly places high emphasis on security for Office 365, its security stack is replicated across all of its customers - if a cyber criminal were able to breach Microsoft's security, all organizations on Office 365 would be at risk.

Having a third-party layer of additional security, provided by vendors like Mimecast, greatly increases the survivability of an email system from attack - like having a dual set of locks.

The screenshot below from Mimecast's annual report shows the architecture of Mime|OS, its proprietary operating system for deploying cloud defenses onto a client's inbox. Each layer of its security stack performs unique services:

Figure 1. Mime|OS architecture

The specific types of use cases for Mimecast Advanced Security (the brand name for its flagship product) include:

URL Protect, which guards against malicious click-through links.

Attachment Protect, which guards against virus-carrying attachments.

Impersonation Protect, which guards against seemingly authentic emails from people inside the company.

Aside from its core email cybersecurity products, Mimecast also offers business continuity software that provides quick recovery in the case of data breach or failure. Downtime and data loss have hidden costs in the billions for large organizations, and this area actually has a larger total addressable market (TAM) than email-based cybersecurity products.

Customers and Addressable Market

Mimecast estimates its total opportunity at $11.5 billion, the majority of which lies in its nascent backup and data loss prevention (DLP) products, as mentioned above. If we take Mimecast's estimations at their word, then it stands to reason that Mimecast has barely scratched a dent into growing in this market, especially as it continues to ramp up its non-core backup software products.

Figure 2. Mimecast TAM

The company counts 27,300 customers in its client base, and it added 900 in 1Q18 (the quarter ending June 2017). Like other SaaS companies, Mimecast offers its services primarily on a recurring subscription basis.

Mimecast's customers have a high 111% dollar-based retention rate, indicating very little churn and opportunity for upsells. The limited churn makes intuitive sense: once a security system is installed, it's difficult to think of a reason to risk uninstalling it.

Mimecast's success in upselling additional modules is illustrated by the following statistics:

25% of the customer base subscribes to 2+ products.

22% of the customer base subscribes to 3+ products.

29% of the customer base subscribes to 4+ products.

Only 24% of the customer base is using just a single products, and as evidenced by the 11% net upsell rate, there is a tendency to increase subscription values over time.

Growth

Figure 3. Mimecast revenues, 2013-2017

As seen from the above financial summary in Mimecast's annual report, the company has grown rapidly over the past five years, nearly tripling its revenues.

Also impressive is the fact that Mimecast achieved 40% growth in 1Q18, an acceleration over the 32% growth in FY17. Mimecast's 2Q18 guidance of $59.7-$60.3 million in revenue points to a normalization of its growth rate (33-34% y/y growth implied by that range), but given the company's wide outperformance in Q1, it wouldn't be completely surprising to see growth hold in the high-30s or low 40% range.

Mimecast's full-year FY18 guidance calls for $246.8-$252.1 million in revenue, or +33% y/y at the midpoint, implying no deceleration in FY18 as compared to FY17.

Cash Flow

Typically, a high-growth software company that is sustaining its growth rates (or accelerating them, in this case) invests heavy sales and marketing dollars to achieve that, and as a result, cash flow takes a dip in the near term. Put another way, at Mimecast's revenue scale, revenue growth and profitability/cash flow often have an inverse relationship.

This is not true of Mimecast. OCF in FY17 grew to $32.5 million, as seen in the chart below:

Figure 4. Mimecast operating cash flow

Mimecast's large negative cash flows from investing activities largely represent the purchase of short-term investments - a meaningless balance sheet transaction. Capital expenditures totalled only $18.5 million in FY17, pointing to $14 million of free cash flow in FY17.

Mimecast doesn't specifically guide to cash flow, but if it's capable of sustaining its ~17% cash flow margin in FY18, the company should see at least $42.5 million in cash flow (based on its revenue projections for FY18).

While cash flows are still too small to provide a meaningful valuation support for Mimecast's $1.5 billion market cap, it's a blessing to see profitable operations at as early a stage as Mimecast - the company's early grasp on operating leverage signals a quick path to profits and the potential to scale the bottom line at a massive pace as revenues continue to grow.

Final thoughts and cautions

Swift execution isn't the concern at Mimecast - the company has been able to consistently beat on its earnings and raise its revenue targets while not sacrificing profitability.

The only notable concern is competition. Cybersecurity is a lot like ad-tech (possibly the most hated subvertical in software) in the sense that there are a lot of vendors playing in the market that claim to provide a highly differentiated set of services, yet in reality provide many of the same basic benefits.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ: PFPT), FireEye (NASDAQ: FEYE), and Barracuda Networks (NYSE: CUDA) are just a few examples of other vendors who provide email inbox security modules. And obviously, cloud email providers like Microsoft also provide their own built-in security enhancements, and many organizations may opt to use the native security protections rather than add on a third-party layer.

Mimecast has the benefit, however, of being focused on security in the email space, whereas larger cybersecurity vendors have email security as an additional module of a larger security portfolio. Mimecast's brand reputation in email security (versus an "all-in-one" vendor) may be the deciding factor in a few deals.

Overall, however, at ~ 5.5x EV/FTM revenues (assuming LTM revenues grow at ~30%, extrapolating on management's guidance range for FY18), Mimecast's risk/reward profile is attractively priced for the value-conscious technology investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MIME over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.