Breathe Deeply And Buy ResMed

Institutional investors and funds reportedly own more than 60% of the shares and many are upgrading their positions despite downside risks.

Share price has risen 20.34% since September 24, 2016. Share price outperformed the S&P500 by 3.64%. You can almost feel the sunshine and smell the optimism.

ResMed I thought was a great BUY in the $60 per share range, and a good buy at $73. It still is for investors after topping an all-time high price.

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) I thought was a great BUY in the $60 per share range, and a good buy at $73 when I recommended it in the first week of August. I think RMD is a BUY for us retail investors for several reasons, but do not expect any substantial quick profit. RMD is a leader in its industry and that gives momentum, as it fulfills medical needs in an ever expanding global suffering population seeking ataraxia.

At the close of September share price peaked at an all-time high topping $81. I am impressed now with all the activity surrounding RMD from the investment community. The current price per share gives me pause along with analysts tempering current recommendations from last year's. The consensus is not to SELL-out the stock even at its current high price. In the interest of full transparency, there is a downside risk implied by a contingent of analysts recommending a SELL of RMD shares, and funds selling off shares (perhaps simply taking profits after the run up).

They seem to largely base their position on a 12-months Consensus Price Target of $70 per share. Others predict the share price might drop to $55, but I believe they are being overly precautions. Any missed targets by RMD will hit share price, but unlikely this hard. Individual investors ought not despair, because of the potential RMD has for market share and attractive M&A action.

ResMed is the leading independent maker and seller of breathing and sleep aid devices and cloud-based software. Their industry brings comfort and saves lives of people suffering from chronic breathing disorders. It is a profitable expanding industry reinvesting to develop increasingly effective and efficient devices. RMD products diagnose, treat and manage disorders including sleep disordered breathing (SDB), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), neuromuscular and other diseases. SDB includes obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

Source

Global Market Growth

The share price popped to almost $82 then slipped back to about $76 in the closing days of September. RMD will not report earnings for a while, yet a slew of analysts and investment firms are in its corner upgrading and buying shares. ResMed Inc. has risen 20.34% since September 24, 2016. Share price outperformed the S&P 500 by 3.64%.

Here is what’s driving the RMD share price up-trend. Revenues are up in every quarter in 2016 through 2017. Stimulating the share price rise is the company announcement that in Q4 '17, net income for the quarter was $101.6 million, a 22 percent increase compared to the same period of the prior year. Market Research Reports (MRR) issued no fewer than fourteen papers about trends, drivers, and opportunities in the sleep disorder device market between May and September of 2017. It also cover markets in Asia, the Middle East and Africa. That is a lot of ink.

Asia Times reports there are 60M people untreated for sleep apnea in China with levels rising to a public health problem. It is somewhat attributable to rising incomes, less exercise and changing diets. This will likely lead to more Chinese respiratory device companies entering the market. Ultimately, like all other industries, Chinese companies can be expected to sell lower priced breathing and sleep devices. This will pressure the leading American and European companies now dominating the global market to consider alternatives; going it alone when pressures mount on sales and margins may not be an option. China companies generally expand through acquisitions, rather than building assets in target industries they want to dominate.

Medical Device Recognition Means Investment

Sleep aid and breathing devices are no longer sui generis, but is accepted as a respected player in the medical device pipeline. This gives gravitas to the industry and the products, and makes RMD attractive to a host of medical equipment manufacturers especially those with deep pockets which have not yet entered this corner of the industry and others wanting to quickly and significantly expand. After all, it's simpler to buy assets than build them.

Most health insurance policies and government programs cover sleep apnea and oral breathing appliances. Medical personnel conclude the cardiorespiratory sleep tests are reliable, and the cost savings for diagnosing obstructive sleep apnea are impactful, e.g., breathing disturbances, chronic heart failure, continuous positive airway pressure, cardiorespiratory, rapid eye movement and arterial oxygen saturation.

26% of adults aged 30-70 years suffer some form of sleep apnea. The World Health Organization estimates 100M people have obstructive sleep apnea that costs $165B annually to treat in the US, and increases work and traffic accidents from fatigue. As a result, MRR expects the sleep apnea device market to experience a CAGR of 7.6% (2017-2023), while Future Market Insights predicts the global respiratory device market CAGR to reach 9.2% from the 2016 sales estimate of $13B per year 2017-2027.

In a recently released filing Mutual of America Capital Management reports increasing its stake in RMD by 1.8% to almost $9M. A Swiss pension fund increased its holdings by 17.3%, as did a Swedish fund whose holdings are valued at $3.3M. Geode Capital Management owns almost 1.2M shares following the purchase of 61,478 weeks ago. Here is the SEC filing chart

Source

In 2016, RMD raised its dividend ten percent, and again in August 2017 another 2% to $1.40 per share annualized. This show of self-confidence and willingness to share with investors as fortunes improve at RMD sends a strong message. Equities analysts are upgrading from HOLD to BUY (Zacks IR), and Citigroup (NYSE: C) from NEUTRAL to BUY. Institutional investors and funds now own more than 60% of the shares.

Downside Risks

Investors need to calculate into their buy-hold-sell decisions downside risks:

The possibilities RMD will miss targets in future quarters affecting the fragile relationship between reality and expectations. For instance, in Q3 fiscal ’17, EPS was up 2.8% y/y; revenues up $145M to $514.2M, but the number came in under Zacks Consensus Estimate of $519.65. Share price slipped 3.8%

in future quarters affecting the fragile relationship between reality and expectations. For instance, in Q3 fiscal ’17, EPS was up 2.8% y/y; revenues up $145M to $514.2M, but the number came in under Zacks Consensus Estimate of $519.65. Share price slipped 3.8% Competition from China’s respiratory device manufacturers, like in so many other industries, can be fierce and eat into future RMD revenues. ResMed sued two firms in China and a New Zealand company for patent infringements; investors can expect RMD to spend more money in coming years on litigation as come-uppers nibble at the market leader and innovator. The CEO of RMD noted on the company's January earnings call that “Geographic expansion, with China at its core, is key to revenue growth.”

Additional threats to RMD revenue growth in the Asia Pacific market include the high price for devices relative to the individual annual income and limited accessibility to RMD software.

to RMD revenue growth in the Asia Pacific market include the high price for devices relative to the individual annual income and limited accessibility to RMD software. Regulatory overhaul dominates the U S political environment. Government and health insurance companies wanting to cut coverage are adding to the healthcare financial burden of US patients, and are a downside for investors. Five years ago, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services instituted a competitive bidding program. CPAP payment rates fell 34%, causing analysts to caution RMD will only have soft growth or perhaps contraction in subsequent years. Thus, “Government spending cuts can severely impact a company’s financial performance, even if the cuts appear marginal, nominally.”

RMD is now a global company, so management must be vigilant about operating exposures including a strengthening dollar and volatile exchange rates. Economic uncertainty with Brexit, NAFTA and the threat of a trade war with China add to downside risks.

exposures including a strengthening dollar and volatile exchange rates. Economic uncertainty with Brexit, NAFTA and the threat of a trade war with China add to downside risks. Finally, the last company press release attributes a higher gross margin in the Q4 '17 of 58.2% to manufacturing and procurement efficiencies, but cutbacks can only take a company so far. Concomitantly, RMD experienced declines in average selling prices, and rather high ten percent increase over the same period in overhead SG&A. While revenues have been consistently up they were only up in single digits in Q4 '17 after up in double digits in previous quarters:



Revenue increased 8% (October 22, 2015)

Revenue increased 7% (January 21, 2016 Revenue increased 7% (April 26, 2016)

Revenue increased 14% (July 28, 2016)

Revenue increased 13% (October 25, 2016)

Revenue increased 17% (January 23, 2017)

Revenue increased 13% (April 27, 2017)

Revenue increased 7% (August 1, 2017)

While we await the Q1 '18 quarter report due October 26, here is a Morningstar analysis (subscription required) that begins “ResMed remains one of the key leaders of sleep apnoea treatment. With its admirable innovative capabilities, we expect the company to deliver solid returns in the long run.” And I expect opportunities lie ahead for share price growth.

The Maiden and the Dragon

ResMed has momentum. The company spends a healthy 6.8% on R&D. The share buyback program is taking a backseat to spending on M&A. So, too, it appears RMD’s most contentious competitor Royal Philips (OTCPK:RYLPF) is active in M&A.

Royal Philips’s Respironics division was purchased a decade ago to build a wider presence in the healthcare respiratory market. PHG is a mammoth tech company with a market cap of $39.2B compared to RMD’s $11B market cap. Respironics is one unit in the healthcare division challenging RMD’s organic growth. A recent headline in The Wall Street Journal screamed kudos from Frost and Sullivan commending Royal Philips “for Revolutionizing Respiratory Care Through Its Innovating Trilogy Series of Home Care.”



Source

Another example of the Royal Philips's path to buy rather than develop products on its path "to accelerate its growth in respiratory care" is the May 2017 purchase of U.S.-based RespirTech founded in 2004 and employs more than 200.

RespirTech makes a vest helping clear lungs of congestion from secretions that inflame and infect lungs hampering respiration and causing lung damage. The vest has been tested in more than 80 clinical studies. Smokers and patients with severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) like cystic fibrosis are the target market of the airway-clearing vest. The vest can be used for outpatient care perhaps postponing hospitalization when breathing becomes difficult

ResMed’s AirStart dominates the CPAP market, as it does the AutoCPAP machine preference market. In 2017, Royal Philips holds the greatest market share of Bilevels Machine Preferences filling 43.9% of orders with its Bluetooth BIPAP Auto Machine and 16.3% with its auto DreamStation machine. But in basic CPAP machine Brand Line Preferences, RMD holds first place with 45.9% of orders. Royal Philips beats out RMD in nasal mask orders with 54.6% of orders compared to RMD’s 15.5% of orders. When it comes to Nasal Pillows, the second most popular device (28.7% of all orders) RMD is the clear leader filling 64.3% of orders to Royal Philips's 7.2%.

Conclusion

I suspect the RMD share price will hover around its current price. Good numbers reported in the next quarter that seem expected by investment firms will nudge the share price but not spike it. Missed targets will bring share price down making it a better time to BUY. Despite downsides, a Morningstar analysis, again, puts it best: “ResMed remains one of the key leaders of sleep apnoea treatment. With its admirable innovative capabilities, we expect the company to deliver solid returns in the long run.”

Investors will further benefit if RMD and Royal Philips's respiratory device division come to some union, or if China makes a strategic move with either company. Deep pockets are needed to build global market share. My advice then is to follow Mark Twain when he warned a wise man, “Put all your eggs in one basket and watch that basket.”

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in RMD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.