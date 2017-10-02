What Will Fall This Season And How Do We Prepare? Financial Advisors' Daily Digest

We’re now firmly in the fall, when not only the leaves come down but very often stock prices, historically speaking.

From the financial crisis of 1791 to the sub-prime mortgage crisis that began rapidly unraveling in late 2007, from the Panic of 1907 to the 1929 crash preceding the Great Depression, and of course 1987's Black Monday—history provides ample reason for worry about this time of year.

And if that were not enough, there are specific triggers swirling around at this particular time. SA contributor Rob Marstrand’s latest article is a response to a reader concerned about the escalating war of words between U.S. president Donald Trump and the North Korean leader, so Marstrand’s article, called “Defend Your Portfolio From War,” deals with this threat, both specifically and generally.



Specifically, Marstrand has sold his South Korea and Japan positions for a profit. As he writes of the former:

The reasons for getting out of South Korean stocks are obvious enough, given the heightened risks. After all, the capital city of Seoul is only 35 miles (56.3 kms) from the border with North Korea, and the metropolitan area is estimated to have a population of 25.6 million people.”

He calls the logic for selling Japan “more nuanced,” and links to an earlier article on that topic.

There’s no telling the damage North Korea could do to South Korea if it wanted to. But are we really to have a stock market strategy tailored to every geopolitical crisis? There’d be no end to it. I harbor no illusions about the humanity, or lack thereof, of Kim Jong-un but I tend to think that other world leaders, be they in Beijing or Washington, have communicated persuasively to the petulant dictator that he has too much to lose were he to pursue a nuclear course. I have less confidence that the millenarian mullahs in Tehran can be reasoned with, but that’s a headline for another day.

And that brings me to Marstrand’s general advice. He writes as follows:

The challenge with any portfolio is to balance two things: opportunities for profit and defensive qualities.”

I think this is exactly correct, and in effect, we don’t particularly need to react to news stories if we have a sound general strategy. We can trim our portfolios around the edges of course. For example, when new money comes in, we should take note of current relative valuations and domestic or geopolitical developments that might favor one investment over another. But Marstrand’s general portfolio advice (which is not dissimilar from my own constant nagging about equity, property and liquidity in roughly equal measure) will do fine for most investors. His current recommendation is 40% stocks, 15% physical gold, 10% long-dated bonds, and 35% cash. He says noting of real estate, but presumably, were he to include that in the picture, his ultimate recommendation would very much live up to the above-described “challenge with any portfolio” – balancing “opportunities for profit and defensive qualities.”

We hope that leaves rather than rockets will be all that falls this season. But it is always best to temper our optimism with sound contingency planning, as he has done.

