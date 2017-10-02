Hawaiian Electric Industries Has A Sunny Future

Hawaiian Electric Industries is cheaper than the sector average despite the fact it has higher than average profit margins and ROE.

Utilities is one of our favorite sectors.

We expect value stocks to outperform the S&P 500.

Time for value?

I’m not telling something new when I say that the US stock market is not cheap. The numbers in Exhibit 1 speak for themselves.

Exhibit 1: Worldwide valuations

This leaves US equity-investors two options:

Invest in foreign stocks and/or

Invest in US value stocks.

According to Franklin Templeton there's a strong historical relationship between value and non-US equities. Over the past two decades, non-US stocks have tended to outperform US stocks when value starts to work.

Hawaiian Electric Industries is a value stock belonging to the utilities sector. We believe the recent weakness in the share price offers a nice buying opportunity. The utilities sector is, together with financials and healthcare, one of our favored sectors.

A utility and a bank

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE: HE) is a holding company with two main businesses: electricity (Hawaiian Electric Company) and banking (American Savings Bank).

The former counts for roughly two thirds of the holding company’s profit while the latter is responsible for the remaining one third.

It’s fair to say that Hawaiian Electric Industries has quite a moat. Hawaiian Electric Company serves about 93% of Hawaii’s electric utility customers. And Hawaii’s electricity prices are almost two times higher than the U.S. average.

Exhibit 2: Average electricity prices

Although Hawaii’s electricity production and costs are still heavily reliant on oil, renewable energy has been increasing.

Exhibit 3: Renewable energy %

There is plenty of sun (and wind) on Hawaii. As a consequence the renewable resource potential is greater than current electricity demand.

Exhibit 4: Renewable energy potential

Hawaiian Electric Industries is firmly committed to Hawaii’s 100% Renewable Energy Goal by 2045. In July, the Public Utilities Commission accepted Hawaiian Electric Industries’ Power Supply Improvement Plan, which provides a framework to meet Hawaii’s 100% renewable energy goal by 2045.

American Savings Bank is No. 3 in Hawaii behind No. 1 First Hawaiian Bank (NASDAQ: FHB) and No. 2 Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH).

Interest rate & oil sensitivity

Utilities are interest rate sensitive; rising interest rates lead to lower stock prices. For financial stocks it is the other way around: Rising interest rates are beneficial for their net interest margin and lead to higher stock prices.

Exhibit 5: Interest rate & oil sensitivity

Hawaiian Electric Industries is both a utility and a bank and is hence less vulnerable for rising interest rates.

The sensitivity to rising oil prices is also less outspoken compared to the utilities sector in general. The expected increase of renewable energy in electricity production will further lower the impact of oil.

The expectations are low

Five analysts are following Hawaiian Electric Industries and none of them has a buy or outperform rating. So it's fair to say that the expectations are low.

Exhibit 6: Analyst recommendations

Valuation

Based on figures provided by FundamentalSpeculation, we can clearly see that Hawaiian Electric Industries is cheaply valued, certainly when compared to the Electric Utilities Industry. Given Hawaiian Electric Industries’ high profitability, we expect that they will get over time a valuation more in line with their peers.

Exhibit 7: Valuation Hawaiian Electric Industries

When we look at Hawaiian Electric Industries’ valuation history, we can clearly see that Hawaiian Electric Industries has become cheaper over the years compared to the S&P500.

Exhibit 8: Valuation history

Price target

We expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to get a valuation more in line with the sector. Based on expected earnings per share of $1.63 this year and $1.80 next year, we derive a price target of $41. This translates into an upside potential of 23%, well above the 12% upside we see for the utilities sector.

Price momentum

On the graph of Hawaiian Electric Industries we can clearly see that the momentum is positive.

Conclusion

Hawaiian Electric Industries is cheap vs. the industry, vs. its own history and vs. our price target.

The combination of:

low expectations,

a cheap valuation and

positive price momentum

should offer investors a sunny future. Buy Hawaiian Electric Industries!

