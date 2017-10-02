Nike Zoning In On A Hard Bottom

Nike (NYSE:NKE) announced its first-quarter earnings numbers six days ago and shares are down almost 3% since the announcement. Sales were basically flat for the quarter, while earnings actually beat estimates due to strong growth in international markets and sustained growth in Nike's direct-to-customer model. However, it's the lack of top-line growth that has investors spooked at present. Sales will, in all likelihood, be down over the first half of this fiscal year as the North American market continues to struggle somewhat. Moreover, because of Nike's elevated focus on its direct-to-customer sales channel, the company will not be reporting "future" orders now.

I feel this also has led to the more negative sentiment readings (see below) we have had recently, as this decision came on the back of falling future numbers that did little to convince investors that strong numbers were coming down the track. Nike has stated that future orders are not good at predicting future sales. I agree with the company here, especially when you see that selling directly to customers actually made up almost 30% of sales in the company's latest full fiscal year.

Source: Sentimentrader.com

However, despite the recent drop in the share price, I feel Nike will still be able to deliver mid-single-digit growth this year. When sentiment and expectations drop temporarily, it is always good to look at how the company has done over the past decade or so with respect to its key financials. These numbers usually demonstrate whether or not the company's competitive advantages are still intact.

Free Cash Flow $2.53 billion (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass (Very Important For Dividend Investors - Dividend Currently Is 1.39%) Revenues $34.35 billion (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass Profit Margins 44.6% - (10-Year Trend Is Steady) - Pass Price History of the stock Up 253% in the last 10 years excluding dividends - Pass Healthy balance sheet Total assets = $23.25 billion (10-Year Trend Is Up) - Pass Competitive Advantage Widely Known Brand

Cost Advantages

Economies Of Scale

Strong Distribution Network - Pass Resistant to recessions? Sales, earnings and the share price recovered quickly during the recession of 2008 - Pass

Nike's 10-year fundamentals over the past decade have been very strong. The only metric that hasn't increased, but has remained steady, is the company's gross margin metric. Management is confident that its innovation pipeline, as well as higher margins from cutting out the middle man, will eventually turn this financial metric north. Personally, I would be backing the company here. It knows it needs to be nimbler with respect to shaking up its products. Consumer preferences invariably change and whether that means Nike needs to make more frequent design changes in its products to keep new competitors at bay or provide a better experience for its customers, the company is committed to being at the forefront. This is one reason I would be backing management here.

If we zoom in on a weekly chart, we can see that the stock actually dropped down to the $51.07 point last week, traded at a high of $53.89, and finally finished the week at $51.85 per share. This means that Nike would need to finish the week above $53.89 to form a weekly swing. Weekly swings invariably have a high probability of producing a sustained move in one direction or another. The problem is, however, is that one can potentially forfeit a lot of potential gain while waiting for the swing to materialize.

Moreover, because of where the weekly slow stochastics are trading at present, depressed sentiment levels and the upward trending nature of equities, Nike should be in line for a weekly swing anytime now. Therefore, considering Nike's present valuation, I believe now is a good time to start scaling into a long position.

Since Nike has already move lower after announcing earnings, its implied volatility is pretty low at present. Our trade is going to be a buy at the open with a stop-loss at the $51.07 level (the lows of last week). Since Nike was trading slightly higher in pre-market this morning, the maximum potential loss would be around $1 a share. However, because implied volatility is low and because there are 2020 and 2019 leap options available at present, we could, for example, buy the 2020 January $37.50 calls for around $15 per option (assuming we have ample liquidity). This position would be essentially a stock substitution as its delta is 1 (it will move in tandem with Nike shares). However, our outlay in controlling 100 shares of stock is much less ($1,500 compared to over $5,100), which means our potential return on capital is much higher.

Source: Interactive Brokers

If we go the LEAP route, we will wait for the option spreads to settle down. The ensuing increase in volatility would, over time, make leap options more valuable as long as we get the direction right. It's like an extra kicker. The stop will be roughly $1 south of where we buy the leap. I'll keep readers updated.

Premium subscribers received this article before the article went live on the main site. If you liked the article, consider following our work or joining us in our premium service, Elevation Code. The portfolio is up 20% year to date. A free trial has been opened up for a limited period. Join us.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.