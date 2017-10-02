Honda's Electric Vehicle Push Makes It Even More Of A Buy

Time to break out the currency exchange calculator. Today I'm going to cover Honda Motor (HMC). There already was a lot going for undervalued HMC, and their recently announced electric vehicle push only adds to this list. Their concept Sports EV is particularly compelling and potentially presents the first serious competition for Tesla's (TSLA) Model S. This article is going to discuss their current financial state/valuation and everything they've got going for them, including this recent EV announcement.

Finances

HMC works exclusively in yen, which has the typical currency exchange considerations. Past SA articles have covered some of these, including the impact of exchange rates on dividends. I'm not going to discuss these here, but exchange rate is still relevant to this article (or any article where the source data is in something other than USD) in that the below is a snapshot in time. Obviously the data is not dynamically going to change in this article.

Of note, HMC already has completed FY17 and their next earnings report will be for 2Q18.

One of the challenges with investing in some foreign companies is that they tend to be less forthcoming with information. Using HMC as an example, improvements seen in 2017 (and continuing into 2018) were, according to a footnote in their 2017 annual filing, "mainly due to decreased SG&A expenses, including quality related costs, continuing cost reduction efforts and the impact of pension accounting treatment, despite unfavorable foreign currency effects."

Declines from FY 2016 were somewhat attributed to airbag recall costs, and 2017 was destined to bounce back closer to 2015. However 2017 went beyond simply rebounding, especially from EBITA and everything downwind of that. However they were very generalized in explaining. An internet search by yours truly didn't come up with many more specifics. However it appears whatever internal improvements they did make are sticking for 2018. SG&A and other lines had results for 1Q18 that are consistent with 2017.

There also was some modest revenue growth in 2017, which also appears to be continuing based on 1Q18. They had an particularly impressive $1.03 diluted EPS for 1Q18.

Metric 2015 2016 2017 1Q18 Revenue 121.88B 121.68B 129.45B 33.42B Op. Income 6.13B 4.19B 7.77B 2.42B Net Interest Income 80.8M 86.0M 184.2M 55.3M EBITA 13.3B 11.0B 15.7B 4.64B EBIT 7.5B 5.5B 9.4B 3.0B Diluted EPS 2.59 1.59 3.16 1.03 Dividend 0.78 0.76 0.62 0.22 Cash/STI 13.3B 16.6B 20.2B 20.1B Net PP&E 54.4B 60.7B 65.3B 65.3B

HMC's long-term debt is in the $36B range with a LTD/equity around 0.55. This is actually the best LTD/Eq. ratio in the auto industry, followed closely by Toyota. Broader industry comparisons of debt are problematic, and I try to balance it by examining free cash flow. HMC has a P/FCF of 10.22, which is still pretty good, however Ford (F) - which has a 2.95 LTD/Eq. - conversely has a 5.73 P/FCF. However overall, HMC has a pretty enviable industry combination of cash flow and balance sheet.

What I really like about HMC, and something you don't see much, is that they neither issue nor buyback shares very often. Obviously investing in a dilution monster is bad news, but I'm not a huge fan of buybacks either because they often act as a low-key way to try and address underlying problems.

Current Valuation

For a company in HMC's stable financial shape, they appear to be undervalued. I didn't include Tesla in this part of the analysis since their valuation is such an outlier. HMC currently has the second-lowest P/E and by far the lowest P/B. It also has a low P/C (2.75) and PEG (0.40).

Recent Electric Vehicle Announcements

Preface for this section: HMC has not stated the Sport EV Concept will go into production, and by extension haven't given any specs. So my below comments are purely based on the premise that this concept car would be the first truly comparable EV sports car alternative to the Model S.

HMC recently announced two EV models intended to go toe-to-toe with other EV manufacturers. This is in addition to the previously announced all-electric version of the Clarity, which will first be available in 2018.

The "Urban EV Concept" looks like a smaller Honda Fit/Jazz, and will be available in Europe starting in 2019. No U.S. availability has been announced. To me it looks most similar (among EV models) to the Nissan Leaf or FIAT 500e. Its TSLA counterpart is the Model 3, although the two look nothing alike based on the below picture that looks straight out of The Sims.

Source: Digital Trends

To me the "Sport EV Concept" looks like the Honda Accord if Batman designed it. No production has been announced. This is subjective, but to me it looks like a slightly boxier version of the Model S. It also appears to be the first potential direct competitor to the Model S.

Source: Automobile Magazine

Sport EV is particularly threatening to TSLA

Any new EV creates a new threat to TSLA, but the Sport EV is particularly problematic. While information is limited and production not certain, it appears to be the most similar EV to the Model S that exists or has been announced.

Consumers in the market for a EV sports car might feel more comfortable going with the established HMC over the fledgling TSLA. When a consumer needs a service repair in a few years, they need to feel assured that the company and their parts will still exist. There is a counterargument to this which I acknowledge. Having a TSLA is a sort of status symbol and subjectively cool/hipness. I concede this argument, but as EVs become more mainstream, pragmatism is more likely to prevail with mass consumers. Honda will probably undercut Tesla on price, and by a significant percentage. If the Sport EV even looks mostly comparable to the Model S, but costs 20-25 percent less, sports car consumers are more likely to be forgiving for what is absent.

TSLA still maintains that technological advantage

TSLA is still the king from a technological perspective. Nothing Honda has announced has altered this. The Honda Automated Network Assistant does not appear to be as advanced as Tesla Autopilot. Honda told The Verge that their automated assistant "learns from the driver by detecting emotions behind their judgments." I'd personally rather have what TSLA is developing than an automated system that sounds more like a psychologist.

It will be important for any potential or current HMC investor to keep an eye on the reviews for the Clarity's 2018 model. Previous models have tended to receive above average but not eye-popping reviews. How it is received will be an early indicator for reception of future EV models, including the Sports Concept.

Bottom line is that Honda's EVs should add to their bottom line and the Sport EV (if produced) could impact TSLA in the sports car segment.

What Else Will Push HMC Higher

They are one of the least financially erratic auto manufacturers, if not the least erratic. Lower volatility means it often takes the markets a bit longer to react to improvements. Foreign companies also tend to feel a bit more of a downward push. There are exceptions (see: Alibaba), but limited information and currency types contribute. Their current price is a testament to this. However their recognized strengths should eventually overcome existing barriers.

Thus far 2017 has been a down year for the industry, but among the "Big Five" Honda has seen the smallest y/y percentage sales decline. More importantly, while there has been massive y/y percentage hemorrhaging in the car segment, Honda has seen by far the smallest one. It is pretty impressive that HMC's decline for this segment is three times less than the next smallest decline, and a testament to its strength in this area. Car sales should strengthen in 2018 and 2019, with Honda appearing poised to gain from this.

Company y/y % unit sales change (through August 2017) General Motors (GM) -2.4% Ford (F) -4.0% Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) -8.0% Toyota (TM) -1.3% Honda (HMC) -0.5%

Source: Wall Street Journal (no paywall)

Company y/y % car unit sales change (through August 2017) General Motors (GM) -19.3% Ford (F) -18.9% Fiat Chrysler (FCAU) -26.2% Toyota (TM) -12.5% Honda (HMC) -4.3%

Source: Wall Street Journal (no paywall)

They are growing globally, despite the recent U.S. downturn. According to their most recent quarterly 6-K, global motorcycle unit sales increased by 8 percent q/q and global automobile sales increased 4.5 percent q/q. Motorcycle sales increased in almost all regions, led by a 44.8 percent increase in Japan. The decline in North American and European auto sales was mitigated by large increases elsewhere. A limitation drawing conclusions from this data is it only compares two quarters. However it is still quite telling on its own.

Conclusion

HMC shouldn't stay undervalued for long. Their entry into the EV market provides new opportunities, they've shown resilience in U.S. car sales despite a major downswing, they appear to be growing globally and their finances are well in order. In the absence of another major recall situation, they are primed for upward market movement.