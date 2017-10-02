Statoil's Latest Acquisition Increases Growth Potential

Over the past few years, Norwegian energy giant Statoil ASA (STO) has been aggressively pushing to expand its production base outside of historical location offshore Norway. There is good reason for this and that is that many of the largest oil fields in Norway are legacy fields that have since reached maximum production and have begun to decline. The Scandinavian country's oil production peaked in 2001 and has been declining ever since. Thus, it was necessary for Statoil to expand itself internationally in order to maintain its production. It has largely been successful in that effort and today more than a third of Statoil's energy production comes from outside Norway. Earlier this month, Statoil expanded its international efforts even further by acquiring interests in two blocks offshore South Africa.

As the company's news announcement states, the company acquired a 35% interest in Exploration Right 12/3/252 Transkei-Algoa. Its partner Exxon Mobil (XOM) retains a 40% interest and will be leading the exploration efforts in the block while Impact Africa is the minority partner with only a 25% stake in the project. The company also acquired a 90% interest in Exploration Right 12/3/257 East Algoa with its partner OK Energy holding the remaining 10% interest. In this case, Statoil will be leading the consortium's exploration efforts.

Source: Statoil ASA

The addition of these blocks to the company's portfolio greatly expand the company's presence in South Africa. Statoil first entered Africa's wealthiest nation in 2015 when it purchased a 35% stake in Exploration Right 12/3/154 Tugel South. Thus, Statoil has now effectively tripled the number of South African blocks that it holds interests in and now has exploration interests spanning nearly all of South Africa's East Coast.

Source: Statoil ASA

While the company has yet to discover any oil or gas in any of these blocks, it appears to be optimistic of the potential that East South Africa could have and it has good reason. These blocks are almost directly south of the mammoth Mamba gas field that Italian oil and gas giant Eni (E) discovered earlier this decade. I have discussed the potential significance of this field in past articles, most recently here.

I discussed in great detail in my previously linked article why the proximity to China and India is highly desirable so I will not repeat it here. I will, however, include a summary. In short, China, India, and several other nations located in Southeast Asia are expected to substantially increase their imports of natural gas over the next few decades. The east coast of Africa, being just across the Indian Ocean from Southeast Asia, is in a prime position to supply gas to these nations by shipping it across the ocean.

China, for example, is actively working to reduce its dependence on coal for electricity generation and while green energy will certainly replace some of its current coal usage, it alone will not be enough and natural gas will necessarily have to make up a portion of the nation's energy consumption. China does not have sufficient reserves to meet this demand and so it will have to grow imports by necessity. Thailand, while a significant producer of natural gas currently, likely is currently at peak production and will see its production decline going forward. Thus, the energy hungry nation will need to steadily increase its imports to make up for the deficit. Finally, Vietnam, which is also a major natural gas producer, is expected to see consumption exceed demand by 2025 and so will also need to start steadily increasing imports to compensate for the deficit. With its newly acquired large position in East South Africa, Statoil is in a prime position to exploit all of this coming surge in demand for natural gas.

As I have discussed numerous times in the past, one of the most appropriate measures to use to evaluate the value of a company relative to its peers is the enterprise value to EBITDA ratio. This runs in stark disagreement to the Street's normal practice of using the price-to-earnings ratio. However, the price-to-earnings ratio is fraught with problems, most notably that it does not take a company's structure into account. A company can easily alter its earnings per share and thus its price-to-earnings ratio by altering the amount of debt that it carries relative to its equity.

A company's enterprise value, meanwhile, is the amount that it would actually cost to purchase the entire company, thus it is a more accurate measure of value than a company's market cap. EBITDA, meanwhile, is also independent of a company's capital structure (because it is prior to making interest payments on debt) and independent of a company's tax regime. Therefore, it provides a more accurate measure of a company's true profitability than net income does.

Here is how Statoil's enterprise value to EBITDA ratio compares with that of some of its big oil peers:

Company EV/EBITDA Statoil 7.64 Exxon Mobil 13.66 Chevron 13.68 Total (TOT) 26.79 BP (BP) 8.20

As this chart clearly shows, Statoil is the most value-priced company out of its big oil peers. This is especially true when it is compared against American oil and gas firms. This is something that should certainly appeal to value investors as you are essentially paying less for the same profit generation.

Many foreign investors place a higher priority on dividends than American ones do and, as a result, many foreign companies offer higher dividends than American ones. Statoil is not an exception to this and historically the company does offer a relatively substantial dividend. Statoil currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.2201 per ADR share. This gives the stock a dividend yield of 4.38% at the current ADR price of $20.09. Here is how that compares to the company's peer group:

Company Dividend Stock Price Dividend Yield Statoil $0.8804 $20.09 4.38% Exxon Mobil $3.08 $81.56 3.78% Chevron $4.32 $116.70 3.70% Total $2.97 $53.07 5.60% BP $2.40 $38.15 6.29%

As this chart shows, Statoil does not have the highest dividend out of its peer group, although it does beat out the American companies on the list. Statoil does enjoy the stability that comes from having majority ownership by the Norwegian state (arguably the wealthiest nation in the world), however, a fact that might appeal to some investors. The company also has enjoyed significantly positive reserve development over the past several years in aggregate and possesses the aforementioned growth potential. When this is combined with the company's cheap valuation, we see an appealing package.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.