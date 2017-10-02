Seagate Technology: A Dividend Opportunity Or A Value Trap?

Investors should not focus on dividend but rather on margin-of-safety price levels resulting from overreaction associated with the threat of potential product obsolescence and substitution.

The fact that a declining technology firm is the topic of discussion, about its dividend yield and especially dividend payout, should be a concern on its own.

Given its deteriorating business performance and long-term strategic and product-obsolescence concerns, it is possible that Seagate may turn out to be a value trap.

After a 35% price drop from Apr-17 highs ($50.96) and over 50% lower than Dec-14 highs ($69.40), Seagate Technology, currently valued at $33.17, might be considered as an opportunity.

Executive Summary

After a period of extreme outperformance against major equity-market benchmarks since 2009, positive performance for Seagate Technology (STX) reversed (after Dec-2014) and a price drop of approximately 50% followed. As a result, and given the generous dividend policy and attractive valuation metrics of the stock, dividend-oriented investors and value hunters are paying close attention.

Figure 1. Seagate Stock Price and Volume

On the other hand, given idiosyncratic company issues with deteriorating revenue and prospects, as well as the questionable corporate strategy over the last year, there is a significant short interest even after the considerable correction that has already taken place. The situation clearly reflects major concerns about the future of the company and its ability to generate positive cash flows in a sustainable manner and of course, high enough to support present-level dividend payout.

Company Overview

For those not familiar with the company, Seagate Technology is a provider of electronic data storage equipment and solutions. The Company focuses on the production of hard disk drives (HDDs) and to a lesser extent, solid state drives, solid state hybrid drives, and others. Its storage technology portfolio also includes storage subsystems and high-performance computing solutions. Its products are designed for applications related to enterprise servers and storage systems, client compute applications and client non-compute applications. Seagate designs and fabricates various components found in its disk drives, including read/write heads and recording media.

Table 1. Product and Geographic Segmentation

Already analyzed by many authors on SA and elsewhere, the dominance of solid state storage devices (SSDs) in the PC and portable-device markets over the last years has become a major headwind to Seagate which focuses on traditional storage devices (HDDs) which, thankfully for Seagate, remain the optimal solution for large-scale storage infrastructures. However, investors with a long-term focus should be concerned about how long will HDDs be the optimal solution for a market starving for speed (and innovative solutions) in a rapidly expanding society of information. Those thinking or arguing that the company has optimally positioned itself in the “big-data” market, not yet in risk by alternative products, can take a look at Figure 2. Obviously, it is very difficult to say how Seagate’s current strategy and position can make a positive difference if significant changes will not take place.

Figure 2. Revenue and Units Sold (Fiscal Quarters)

Although our expertise and information available does not allow us to make any (quantitative) predictions about the exact short- and medium-term conditions in the digital-storage market, we are confident that a technology firm operating in a rapidly changing environment which does not invest heavily (and adapts) but bases its strategy on the path of a relatively “stable” environment will not generate sufficient returns for its shareholders if it is lucky enough to survive. In a competitive environment, any business that does not invest a significant part of its generated cash flow is likely to fail sooner or later let alone a company manufacturing and selling technological products.

It is not a coincidence that the stock price of the main competitor Western Digital (WDC) has increased more than 50% over the last 12 months compared to a drop of 8% for Seagate (in total return terms). In what follows, we have also included information for other three companies operating in the same space, NetApp (NTAP), Brocade Communications Systems (BRCD), and Quantum Corporation (QTM) not for direct comparisons but for indications about how the overall sector is performing.

Table 2. Total Returns

Hopefully, Seagate executives have realized the situation of falling revenue and secular changes in the market they operate and will soon (if not already) make the necessary efforts to create value for the shareholders. Just a few days ago, the Company announced its participation in the consortium led by Bain Capital Private Equity that entered into an agreement with Toshiba to acquire Toshiba Memory Corporation. Seagate has committed to provide up to $1.25 billion (80% of FY17 free cash flow, three times FY17 capital expenditures) in financing to support the acquisition which is expected by March 2018. What is more, the Company expects to enter into a long-term NAND-supply agreement with Toshiba Memory a favorable development for Seagate's expanding SSD product portfolio. As a result, Seagate expects this transaction to improve its earnings prospects, an expectation which, however, does not seem to be reflected in the stock price given the recent performance.

Momentum

As we can see in the figure below, over the last few months, Seagate’s stock has experienced significant selling pressure as reflected in our index “Buying / Selling Pressure” based on price changes and volume. This is an index focusing on mid- to long-term horizons and aims to capture accumulation and distribution. One can use this index by focusing on trends, regime shifts as well as “divergences,” a popular approach used by followers of technical analysis to spot peaks and troughs. A possible entry point could result in a positive divergence, i.e., the stock price is experiencing new lows while the indicator is not.

Figure 3. Buying / Selling Pressure (240-days Horizon)

Trend Analysis

The recent weak stock performance is also reflected in the analysis based on highest highs and lowest lows of 20 and 60 (trading) days, a set of indices commonly known as Donchian Channels which is used by trend followers. Although a technical indicator of questionable results, it can be used to provide us with an idea about how this subset of market participants may be or how will be positioned in the stock. Focusing on short-term, the indicator has generated a “buy” signal. Clearly, the stock remains in a “selling” or “short selling” regime in the longer horizon of 60 days.

Figure 4. Donchian Channels, Highest Highs and Lowest Lows of 20 and 60 Days

Short Interest

Negative investor sentiment for Seagate is more than evident in short interest, which is approximately 15% (analysis starts from 2004 for comparison purposes).

Figure 5. Days-to-Cover Ratio and Short Interest as % of Equity Float

For comparison purposes, in the table that follows, we can see short interest data for rival Western Digital as well as the rest of the three companies operating in the same sector. The average short interest of the S&P 1500 companies is approximately 6.9%.

Table 3. Days-to-Cover Ratio and Short Interest as % of Equity Float

It is known that stocks with high short interest should be approached with caution yet, not necessarily avoided at all cost. Very often, short sellers do not act on solid fundamentals but rather, on momentum and sentiment. Many contrarian investors use short interest to predict stock price direction based on the idea that if “everyone” is a seller then the price has already reached very low levels and thus, the risk/reward ratio is attractive. In this case, high short interest for Seagate clearly suggests market concerns mainly about cash flow developments and prospects which, in classic asset pricing theory, are of “permanent” nature and to a lesser extent cyclical factors that most of the times create opportunities.

On the other hand, the fact that the Days to Cover Ratio is close to 8 (6.5 for the S&P 1500) suggests that should positive news or earnings surprises for the stock arrive and materialize, short sellers will face difficulties covering their positions at desired price levels a possible situation that option traders focusing on earnings announcements should consider.

A Story of Decline

There is no doubt that over the last years, Seagate, as the rest of the companies in the BI Global Index of Computer Hardware and Storage companies (maintained by Bloomberg) operates in a declining environment.

Figure 6. Sales Growth and Capital Efficiency

Evidently, the most significant weakness of the company lies in its ability to grow or even maintain revenue growth above zero. Unfortunately, this results in falling earnings and cash flow directly affecting the valuation of the company in the traditional DCF way. As it turns out from Table 4, Seagate does not invest less than Western Digital relative to its revenue a fact reflecting the qualitative nature of the strategic weakness. However, one should take into consideration the acquisition of SanDisk for $19 billion by Western Digital back in 2016, a huge investment not only in relative but also in absolute terms which apparently drives up Western Digital’s growth rates yet is not reflected in CapEx/Sales figure in Table 4.

Table 4. Sales Growth and Capital Expenditures

Valuation Metrics

As it is evident from the figure that follows, Seagate was and still appears to be overpriced in terms of sales and book value relative to the other companies in the sector although no direct comparisons should be made. Yet, divergences of this magnitude should be of concern given the idiosyncratic characteristics of the company. As far as book value is concerned, we note that over the last years it has been reduced substantially because of significant dividend payments. In terms of P/E and P/CF, Seagate has appeared cheaper most of the time since the beginning of the specific sample.

Figure 7. Valuation Metrics

In Table 5, we report basic valuation metrics for both reported and estimated sales, earnings and cash flows. There is no doubt that Seagate appears “cheap” if one takes valuation metrics at face value. On the one hand, current price may be the result of overreaction to bad news regarding (current) cash flows. On the other hand, current price may discount lower future cash flows a situation reflecting a value trap. Unless significant actions and efforts are taking place to improve business prospects, the latter is more likely given the dynamics in the industry.

Table 5. Valuation Metrics

Profitability

In terms of profitability, it appears that Seagate is successful in improving its margins over the last few years as a result of the recent restructuring. However, significant value for the shareholders will be realized if the management of the company will also succeed in improving revenue growth rates otherwise the effect of improving margins is not sufficient to match the effect of falling sales.

Figure 8. Profitability Metrics

Compared to Western Digital, Seagate is doing a better job controlling expenses and improving net margin.

Table 6. Profitability Metrics

Efficiency

In terms of capital efficiency, it turns out that Seagate has experienced a significant deterioration since 2013 a situation which has started to improve lately.

Figure 9. Capital Efficiency Metrics

Compared to Western Digital, the capital efficiency of Seagate is noteworthy. However, one should be very cautious and consider the different prospects of the two firms and most importantly, the acquisition of SanDisk which doubled the assets of Western Digital and significantly changed its capital structure.

Table 7. Capital Efficiency Metrics

Liquidity and Leverage

In terms of liquidity and leverage, we note the gradually increasing debt of Seagate and the extreme change in the capital structure of the company resulted from the significant dividend payouts which brought down equity. For conservative, dividend-oriented investors this is not a very favorable situation since we are not living in the frictionless world of the Modigliani-Miller (Capital Structure) Irrelevance Theorem. In general, increasing debt levels with decreasing revenue is a story that most conservative (if not rational) investors seeking to fund their retirement should not invest in unless the expected return really compensates for the risks assumed.

Figure 10. Liquidity and Leverage Metrics

On the other hand, Western Digital increased its debt considerably, not to pay dividends, but to acquire SanDisk with the prospect of significant revenue, earnings and cash-flow growth.

Table 8. Liquidity and Leverage Metrics

Conclusion

Seagate’s stock price has experienced a significant price drop over the last three years of approximately 50% a fact which, after considering the company’s generous dividend and current valuation, might be considered as an opportunity from an income and value/contrarian viewpoint. However, significant uncertainty characterizes not only the next-quarter results but the overall future of the company given its focus on products that may become obsolete or substituted by better alternatives. In addition, there are not any robust indications about how the Company will respond to technological shifts and the cost and time of changes (if any).

In the short-term, negative performance may continue because of the previously-described concerns and (further) deteriorating fundamentals. Given recent experience following earnings announcements, options traders should keep an eye on implied volatility for attractive volatility-buying opportunities. At the end of the day, this is probably the right way to approach STX at the moment.

From a fundamental viewpoint, future stock price performance will depend heavily on the normalization of business results and the ability of the company to maintain the required positive cash flow to pay relatively high dividends. Rising interest rates may be a significant factor not only for discounting purposes but also for debt refinancing as well as new financing needs given the negative credit outlook and the increasing leverage of the Company. A recession and/or a market-wide correction will most likely have a significant impact on the stock.

Overall, the possibility of investing in Seagate Technology should be assessed with great caution given the mature status of the company and decreasing revenue. There is a big possibility that Seagate will turn out to be a value trap in its adjustment to an environment of lower demand for its products and challenges regarding future direction.

