October 2017: Natural Gas Demand Overview And Forecast

The U.S. Energy Information Administration has recently released their natural gas monthly statistics for July 2017. In this article, we will briefly review their consumption and exports figures, then look at our latest estimates for August and September and conclude with our forecast for October, November and December.

Aggregate demand (national consumption + exports) for American natural gas was down 0.94% year over year in July. Consumption dropped by 3.74% (primarily as a result of a high comparison base in 2016), while exports surged by 31.70%. On a 12-month average basis, the growth in total demand stayed positive and has exceeded that of consumption by 2.9 percentage points -- the largest value on record so far (see chart below).

Indeed, total demand has been growing faster than consumption since May 2015, pointing to the rising weight of exports within the overall demand structure. In the chart below, you can clearly see how the growth rates in consumption and exports have diverged over the past year or so. Consumption is falling and exports are rising, while total demand growth, on balance, stays positive. Previously, however, the growth in total demand was almost entirely driven by national consumption.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Pipeline and LNG exports combined reached 248.4 bcf in July, which is equivalent to 11.80% of national natural gas consumption on a monthly basis. On a 12-month average basis, exports now equate to almost 11% of national consumption, and their share in the aggregate demand structure has essentially doubled over the past two years.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Exports remain the fastest growing source of demand for American natural gas. While total demand increased by 14.24% (from January 2012 to July 2017), exports expanded by 91.47% over the same period. Exports recently surpassed the "Other" category in the overall demand mix and are on course to become as significant in weight as U.S. commercial users (see chart below).

*Other category includes lease, plant and vehicle fuels, as well as pipeline and distribution use. Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Other fast-growing sources of demand include Electric Power/power burn (+19.70% since January 2012) and industrial consumption (+11.28%). Note also that since January 2012, residential consumption actually declined by 5.70% and remains below its long-term average of 400,000 MMcf.

Estimates and Forecast

After declining by 3.74% year over year in July, we believe that consumption then fell by another 4.37% year over year in August and by 0.66% year over year in September. Consumption was weaker than last year due to cooler weather, but the negative annual growth rate was also the result of a very high comparison base from 2016.

Currently, we expect natural gas consumption in the U.S. to recover slowly and sporadically. Given the latest weather forecasts, we anticipate to see a 1.90% annual growth rate in October and 5.13% in November. For the month of December, we actually expect a minor decline of 0.59%. Please note that there is a large degree of uncertainty in that forecast, as weather models remain volatile and can generate erratic changes in the number of cooling and heating degree days (CDDs and HDDs, respectively). It is especially important to remember that changes in HDDs have a 3x stronger effect on natural gas consumption than changes in CDDs, so monitoring weather forecasts on a daily basis is absolutely vital. We update our forecasts on a daily basis. If you wish to receive daily update on key natural gas variables -- production, consumption, exports and imports -- consider signing up for our exclusive content. To see our forecasting track record, please click here.

Source: EIA, Bluegold Research estimates and calculations

Exports should continue to expand quite noticeably. However, the annual growth rate should slow on base effects. Currently, we expect exports to total 9.4, 9.5, and 9.0 bcf per day in October, November and December, respectively (see chart below). We estimate annual growth was probably just around 14% in August (due to Hurricane Harvey), but then accelerated to 32% in September.

Source: Bluegold Research

Please note that our methodology for calculating LNG exports is based on the vessels tracking system (Marine Traffic data), not on the liquefaction flows. Therefore, the forecast for October (and especially for November and December) will almost certainly be revised higher. Also, please note that because the lion's share of consumption is still determined by weather, we update our forecasts on a daily basis.

Storage Forecast and Price

We currently expect natural gas storage to peak at 3,837 bcf in the week ending Nov. 10. While we warned our clients (and readers) that the midterm outlook for natural gas prices had a mild bearish bias to it (see this article, for example), we certainly did not expect the price to plunge 4% in a single day (as happened today). That's why we often say that the short term is the most unstable time frame and is often driven by perceptions about the longer-term future. In other words, if traders expect prices to decline tomorrow, they will push the price down already today. That's why we believe longer-term trading indicators are more reliable than short-term ones. We have made important changes to our trading strategy today and have significantly altered our trading exposure. Consider signing up for our Marketplace service, if you're interested.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are long natural gas futures (winter contracts) and short natural gas cash.