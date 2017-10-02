BlackBerry: The Canadian Cashless Miracle And Other Things

Yes, I know the stock price doesn't care

A few days ago, reacting to BlackBerry’s (BBRY) Q2 FY2018 massive earnings and revenues beat, I wrote an article titled “BlackBerry: The Devil Is In The Details.” In that article, which was based on information contained in BlackBerry’s earnings PR and subsequent conference call, I showed that the beat was based on one-off, nonrecurring effects.

However, in the meantime I had the chance to go over BlackBerry’s earnings filing, which contains much more detail on BlackBerry’s activity. I have to say this right off the bat: What I found in this filing is truly shocking.

First And Foremost – “The Canadian Cashless Miracle”

My main finding is downright incredible. Consider the following:

BlackBerry beat revenue consensus by $29 million.

BlackBerry beat non-GAAP earnings consensus by $26 million.

Now, what if I told you that a single contract during BlackBerry’s Q2 FY2018 was responsible for adding $30 million both to BlackBerry’s top line (revenue) and bottom line (non-GAAP net profit)?

What if I also told you that this operation took place with a single customer in Canada, thus making BlackBerry’s Canada revenues suddenly increase 187% between Q1 FY2018 and Q2 FY2018?

Finally, what if I told you that the entire $30 million was kind of virtual? That BlackBerry doesn’t expect to see a dime from that single contract with a single customer in Canada for more than one year? That, indeed, the $30 million isn’t even the face value of the contract, but its present value discounted at 4.5%, and that thus this contract is the same as expecting a payment in THREE years’ time for $34 million?

Think about it for a while, because all of the above is true. Those are all facts. A mysterious and non-disclosed IP/Licensing contract with an unknown single Canadian customer accounted for 12% of BlackBerry’s revenues during the quarter.

It also accounted for more than the entire revenue beat, and more than the entire non-GAAP EPS beat. It was cashless. And BlackBerry doesn’t even expect to collect anything on it for more than one year, and the contract’s present value is the same as receiving $34 million in three years’ time (though the contract is actually supposedly based on installments, thus it probably runs for more than three years).

What follows is proof of this.

Blackberry said that the increase in IP and licensing revenue was due to a previously signed contract meeting revenue recognition criteria:

The increase in licensing, IP and other revenues of $40 million was primarily due to the Company meeting revenue recognition criteria during the second quarter of fiscal 2018 for a previously signed intellectual property licensing arrangement.

Then, a $30 million long-term receivable shows up (highlight is mine), from a single customer:

This being a long-term receivable means no monies are expected for more than one year. There’s also mention that the $30 million is the present value, and that the actual face value is $34 million. While there’s mention of the contract being paid in installments, $30 million is roughly the present value of $34 million paid in three years’ time discounted at 4.5%.

Naturally, since the contract didn’t lead to any cash payments, it had to be excluded from operating cash flows in the cash flow statement, and so it was:

Now, since the full $30 million was excluded from operating cash flow, this means that the contract increased revenues, gross margins, operating income and net income all by a cool $30 million.

That is, this single "Canadian cashless miracle" increased revenues by 12%, gross margins by 16% and non-GAAP net profit by more than 100%. Also, this cashless wonder was not excluded from adjusted EBITDA (though EBITDA is supposed to be a proxy for operating cash flow), so it also inflated adjusted EBITDA by 150% ($30 million out of the reported $50 million).

Finally, we know that the single customer for this single IP/Licensing contract is based in Canada, because Canadian revenues showed an extreme quarter-on-quarter jump:

So, who was this mystery customer? Blu is American, TCL is Chinese, Ford is American and Timex is Dutch. Who in Canada is licensing BBRY technology to the point it’s responsible for one of Blackberry’s largest IP licensing contracts? This is extremely suspicious. A cashless contract with an unnamed Canadian customer suddenly arrives to save the day.

Keep in mind that the accounting for this IP/Licensing contract was basically an exception. None of BlackBerry’s other IP/Licensing contracts generated long-term receivables … there are no other long-term receivables for IP/Licensing. Only this particular contract did. And the day this happened, it was with an unnamed Canadian customer. Right.

Such a dubious situation would have, in my view, required a lot more disclosure than BlackBerry provided. Who is this mystery customer? Is the contract even real or was it struck with some entity associated with BlackBerry’s largest shareholder, which is Canadian?

Under any circumstance, it makes no sense for the market to celebrate a revenue and earnings beat based on such a dubious cashless, long-term all booked upfront, situation.

As an aside, the amount, $30 million, would be consistent with the size I expected for the TCL licensing agreement. However, the payment terms seem unrealistic (too horrid) for that, and TCL isn’t Canadian. Under any circumstance, even if it were the TCL licensing contract, it would be more honest to recognize it pro-rata over the life of the contract.

Second – The Accounting Oddities Don’t End There

Typically, revising previous accounting reports is seen as something relevant. If the company has accounted for something wrongly in the past and has had to revise it, who’s to say if the present statements are reliable? Thus, when a company has to re-state past financial statements, it’s usual for the company to both report it, and explain it.

Apparently, that isn’t so with BlackBerry. You see, BlackBerry has restated several items in its FY2017 balance sheet, and told no one about it. Below is how BlackBerry is presenting the FY2017 year-end balance sheet as of Q2 FY2018. Then afterwards is how it presented the same FY2017 balance sheet as of Q1 FY2018 and Q4 FY2017. I have highlighted the differences.

Here, it’s not so much that something nefarious is suspected, but just that there were changes and they were not disclosed. Any changes to past financial systems should be disclosed and explained.

Third – For Those Doubting BlackBerry Guided Down

In my previous article I showed how BlackBerry had guided down on revenues and free cash flow by comparing statements from the past with present statements. That might not have been enough for BlackBerry diehards.

Today, I’m going to show the same. That BlackBerry guided down on revenues and free cash flow. But instead of using my work to do so, I’ll use quotes straight out of BlackBerry’s earnings filing (remember, these quotes are not in the earnings press release!!!). The highlights are mine.

On Revenue:

On March 31, 2017, the Company stated that it expected to grow at or above the overall market in software and services, which it believed to be between 10% and 15%. The Company also stated the expectation that total non-GAAP revenue for fiscal 2018 would be consistent with analyst consensus estimate at such date, being approximately $980 million. The Company now expects software and services to grow at the market rate of 10% to 15% and expects total non-GAAP revenue for fiscal 2018 to be between $920 million and $950 million. This decline in expectation is due to faster than expected decline in handheld device revenues, and expected software and services growth in line with the overall market rather than above.

On Free Cash Flow

On June 28, 2017, the Company stated it anticipated generating positive free cash flow for fiscal 2018 excluding the impact of the Qualcomm Arbitration Award. As a result of a faster than expected decline in handheld devices revenue and a higher than expected amount of costs associated with exiting the handheld business, the Company no longer expects to generate positive free cash flow in fiscal 2018 excluding the Qualcomm Arbitration Award. The Company now expects positive free cash flow for the full year before taking into account the net impact of the Qualcomm arbitration award and costs related to restructuring and transition from the hardware business.

Moreover, think about it, $30 million of BlackBerry’s Q2 FY2018 revenues were already shown to be cashless. Obviously, that always is going to result in a downdraft for free cash flow, even while still propping up revenue which was also revised downward.

I hope that was clear enough for you.

Fourth – Onwards To The Future, QNX

BlackBerry had something to say on QNX as well. QNX is one of BlackBerry’s supposed crown jewels, which will bring in massive growth. I’ve already shown that QNX is effectively not growing right now, and indeed QNX is losing infotainment customers left and right.

So what did BlackBerry have to say regarding QNX? Well, BlackBerry basically said “forget about growth during the next entire year.” Here’s how Blackberry worded it:

Through its innovations for connected and autonomous vehicles, including cybersecurity services and tools, the Company intends to generate incremental software and services revenue and to increase its revenue and margin on per-vehicle basis, beginning in the second half of fiscal 2019.

The key here is “beginning in the second half of fiscal 2019,” meaning no growth until then. At least not from QNX.

Fifth – The Worst Is Yet To Come

We’ve already seen how one-off and cashless miraculous BlackBerry’s Q2 FY2018 was. However, the true surprise is how ugly the future is already set to be.

Consider this, during Q3 FY2018 (next quarter) the following revenues are all but certain to disappear sequentially:

$11 million in hardware revenues . BlackBerry has guided for $0-$5 million in hardware revenues per quarter going forward (versus $16 million in Q2 FY2018).

. BlackBerry has guided for $0-$5 million in hardware revenues per quarter going forward (versus $16 million in Q2 FY2018). $17 million in SAF revenues . BlackBerry already said $9 million of Q2 FY2018’s SAF revenues were one-off, and guided for just $20 million in SAF revenues during Q3 FY2018 (vs $37 million in Q2 FY2018). Of course, over the medium term SAF revenues will head down all the way to $0, even from $20 million in Q3 FY2018.

. BlackBerry already said $9 million of Q2 FY2018’s SAF revenues were one-off, and guided for just $20 million in SAF revenues during Q3 FY2018 (vs $37 million in Q2 FY2018). Of course, over the medium term SAF revenues will head down all the way to $0, even from $20 million in Q3 FY2018. $30 million in the “Canadian cashless miracle” licensing contract. This “all margin, no cash” contract won’t be there in Q3 FY2018.

Add these up and $58 million in revenue will disappear sequentially. QNX is likely to see no growth as seen above, and Radar is too tiny to move the needle much. All that’s left is Enterprise software and services, but even there $11 million of the $102 million non-GAAP revenues is acquisition-related deferred revenue which is also heading to zero.

As a result, it doesn’t take much for BlackBerry’s Q3 FY2018 revenues to drop $58 million from Q2 FY2018’s $249 million. That would put said revenues at $191 million, versus the pre-earnings consensus of $221 million, and the presently already-revised-down $217 million consensus.

Even if Q3 FY2018 revenues are $200 million, that’s still just a $800 million yearly run rate. And that yearly run rate still includes $80 million in run rate SAF revenues and $44 million in run rate acquisition deferred revenues.

In short, the yearly run-rate for BlackBerry’s remaining businesses is actually below $700 million. As I’ve long said, BlackBerry is presently a collection of small, unprofitable and nearly stagnated businesses. Simple math shows as much.

Also, of the above and as we’ve seen $30 million was “all profit.” Another $9 million in SAF revenues should also have been all profit (collection of past due amounts). And another $8 million in SAF revenues is high margin. As a result, removing all those effects also wipes out BlackBerry’s “Canadian cashless powered” non-GAAP net profits.

Sixth – Something So Ugly Even I Have Trouble Believing It

You’d think what I have said so far in this article, all factual, would already be ugly enough. But there’s something more. There’s something so ugly that even I have trouble believing it.

You see, BlackBerry guided for $100 million in FY2018 licensing, IP and other revenues:

The Company expects licensing, IP and other revenues to be approximately $100 million in fiscal 2018.

So what’s the problem here? Well, the problem is that BlackBerry already booked $88 million in licensing, IP and other revenues. That is, if we are to believe BlackBerry, it will have only $12 million more of those revenues to book during H2 FY2018.

That number seems too low even for me, hence my trouble believing it. Maybe, for some reason, BlackBerry is forgetting about the “Canadian cashless miracle." That would mean BlackBerry already had booked $58 million, and thus would have a much more realistic $42 million still to book during H2 FY2018. Of course, were that to happen and the “Canadian cashless miracle” would be more suspicious still.

Anyway, just think how BlackBerry’s P&L would look if, indeed, licensing, IP and other revenues were to really fall from $88 million during H1 FY2018 to $12 million in H2 FY2018.

Conclusion

There are several conclusions to draw from this exercise:

BlackBerry’s Q2 FY2018 earnings and revenue beat wasn’t just based on one-off events. It was also based on a suspicious “Canadian cashless miracle” contract.

BlackBerry had an undisclosed FY2017 balance sheet restatement.

Blackberry guided down on revenues and free cash flow for FY2018, in spite of all the stock partying.

BlackBerry’s Q3 FY2018 is looking very ugly, with revenues possibly dropping as low as $200 million.

BlackBerry's implied guidance for H2 FY2018 licensing, IP and other revenues is so ugly that even I have trouble believing that particular guidance.

The bearish thesis remains. BlackBerry is a massively overvalued collection of small, unprofitable and stagnated businesses.