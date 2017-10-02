Old Line Bancshares: Accumulating Assets, But EPS Growth Has Stalled

Old Line Bancshares (OLBK) is a fast-growing financial headquartered in Bowie, Maryland, which is 20 miles east of Washington, D.C. After a string of deals and branch consolidations, the company has grown from just four branches and a little over $100 million in deposits in 2005 to 28 branches and more than $2 billion in assets. $2 billion in assets is up from $1.79 billion that was reported at the end of June, which was prior to the July closing of a $40.9 million purchase of Damascus Community Bank (OTCPK:DCBB).

The deal, like most of OLBK’s past deals, helps solidify or increase market share in some legacy markets (Montgomery and Carroll Counties) while at the same time opening the door for new ones (Frederick County). This bolt-on and expand approach has been successfully executed and has room to continue, but while exciting the bank has failed to produce meaningful EPS growth for a very long time. A policy of continuous purchases opens the door for continuous one-time charges that could eventually disappear and reveal a much stronger earnings growth profile, or this could just be another great example we can all file away in the ‘more money more problems’ folder. With that said, OLBK is scaling up and producing attractive returns that add to the intrinsic value. For those not wanting to invest their time in a deeper dive into the financials, this is a good one to watch but I’m struggling with valuation.

Focused Buying With An Eye On Quality

OLBK’s loan portfolio stands out compared to peers in the region due to a heavy concentration in non-owner commercial real estate (CRE). At the end of 2Q17 nonowner-CRE came in at ~48% of the $1.41 billion portfolio, while owner occupied-CRE was also high at ~21%. Approximately 10% of the portfolio consists of non-legacy acquired loans, and it’s positive to note that 50% of those remaining balances are CRE assets. OLBK is making strategic purchases, and while the Damascus portfolio ($222 million) doesn’t have 50% in CRE (30%) it comes with 17% in short-term individual loans and 15.5% in commercial and industrial. Depending on the period, organic growth has fluctuated between 2-6% but it’s hard to forecast due to time spent on integration. However, the clear driver here is acquisitions and DCBB’s portfolio will more than double acquired loans and increase total loans by ~15.7%.

Quality is high with non-performing assets down to 0.27%, and the rates earned on CRE loans might highlight why this is the case. After some fishing around I came up with the following yield comparisons and as you can see OLBK stands out for lower rates earned on CRE (FDIC classifies as All Other RE) and C&I assets. There is stiff competition for these loans but quality metrics point toward lower credit risk as opposed to competitive pressures. My mind might be trying to connect too many dots, but lower rates now could also mean higher incremental returns later when yields start to improve - at the bottom OLBK may have more room to raise rates on assets than its peers.



Data sourced from several FDIC reports.

Margin and Capacity Headwinds

On the liability side, OLBK has a solid mix of non-interest bearing deposits (36% of total deposits, up 16.9% YOY). However, overall deposit growth has fallen behind the loan portfolio (loans to deposits of 104.8%). This isn’t a great spot to be in heading into higher rates, and especially so for banks in this region because most of the ones I’ve surveyed appear to be in a similar position - high loan to deposit ratios. Since last year the yield on interest-bearing liabilities increased from 0.61% to 0.9%, sending net interest margin down from 3.85% to 3.60%.

A faster-growing portfolio has helped to improve earnings, but there isn’t much more room for the bank to continue increasing leverage. And, on top of these concerns, remember that ~0.08% of NIMs this year (~5.4% of YTD pre-tax income) have come from non-recurring accretion of fair value adjustments on the purchased loan portfolio.

In addition, while asset quality is high the coverage ratio doesn’t afford many mistakes. On the charge to $2 billion in assets, the company has set aside just $5.8 million for its $1.446 billion portfolio (excluding purchased loans coverage is 0.45% of legacy loans). It’s clear that compared to peers OLBK reports a superior asset quality, but 0.45% coverage is a quarter of peer median and average ratios.

Earnings and Value

I mentioned earlier that earnings are up significantly but that EPS haven’t followed a similar path. This year’s earnings will be muddied by one-time charges from the Damascus acquisition, but even the ‘core’ earnings pace is unimpressive at $0.73 per share YTD (this assumes reported earnings are ‘core’ if accretion income, intangible amortization, and asset sales net each other out - and that this year’s lower provision charge is adequate). I’m not naive enough to believe that this bank isn’t worth more than when it had less than half of the assets it will report next quarter, but ~$1.46 per share this year is equal to a five-year EPS CAGR of ~5.8%.

Dilution has hurt earnings but at 2.16X tangible book value ($13.52) we could see OLBK’s buying spree continue. The financials are moving in the right direction, and the bank is keeping quality intact, but I can’t find any untouched levers and headwinds are mounting. A 50% increase in liability yields is a big concern, and while adequate so far the allowance account provides only a thin layer of coverage.

Bottom Line

There's a lot of work being done, but one could say this is a case of overpromising and underdelivering - though that is a little harsh (shares are up ~100% in two years). The team here is working hard to deliver and is adding assets, but I think the main problem has to do with the acquisition prices being paid. So far, this profitable bank hasn’t had enough time to scale past its diluted shares, but there’s still a lot of time to make good on this. Big seeds have been planted, and OLBK could always surprise us with efficiency gains. Short term, those gains do look like they are already fully priced-in, but I’m going to continue to keep an eye on OLBK to see how this assessment plays out. There are a lot of moving parts, and it will be interesting to see how the bank handles the DCBB acquisition and its need for new deposits.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.