Cleveland-Cliffs Will Grow Pellet Sales To 20M Tons In 2018

Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) has just announced that it has acquired U.S. Steel's (X) 15% equity interest in the Tilden Mine for $105 million in cash and is now the sole owner of the mine. With this transaction, Cliffs adds 1.2 million tons of annual production capacity and expects that pellet sales volume will increase to 20 million tons in 2018 compared to 19 million tons in 2017.

In my opinion, this transaction is part of a bigger picture where Cliffs transitions from a turnaround story into a growth story. The need for more production capacity is every company's dream. Cliffs' purchase of U.S. Steel's stake in Tilden highlights once again the strength of the company's strategy to focus on the domestic market - the demand is there, and all additional production tons are expected to be sold in 2018.

Meanwhile, the stock market is not so optimistic. Cliffs' stock remains stock in a wide range between $6.70 and $8.60. In late August, Cliffs' shares tried to break out of this range, but this attempt faded. The main reason for this is the downside in iron ore prices. Iron ore prices had an awful September. As usual, China is to blame - this time the market is concerned that environmental measures will hurt steel production and lead to a decrease in iron ore demand. Those who have followed the iron ore market for some time know that there is always some kind of catalyst behind each move - one month things are "better than expected" in China and iron ore prices rise and the other month the focus is back on "concerns about demand from China" and iron ore prices fall.

In my previous articles on the topic, I mentioned that my base case was $55 - $65 per ton of iron ore this year. With this estimate, I did not panic when iron ore prices were seemingly heading below $50 and I was not euphoric when iron ore was above $70. As of now, I expect that iron ore prices should find solid support around $60 - $65 per ton. I'd also reiterate that the major driver for Cliffs is the performance of its U.S. segment rather than the fate of the Australian mines.

Estimates for Cliffs' earnings have been climbing for the last 90 days but the stock price has not. At some point, the stock market will acknowledge Cliffs' growth story and the company's stock will stop trading at less than 10 forward P/E. In my view, the purchase of Tilden mine interest is an upside catalyst which should support the company's shares. I expect the next positive catalyst to arrive when the company reports its third-quarter results on October 20.

