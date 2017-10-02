Blackstone: Poorly Managed, Yields Will Soon Fall Short

Blackstone (BX): COVERAGE INITIATION: HIGH CONVICTION SELL – Price Target $20.44

INVESTMENT THESIS: So, we typically do not cover financial stocks, but we wanted to mention that this specific company has some glaring weaknesses in its portfolio management strategy, which has duped investors into believing these returns are sustainable.

But, do not be fooled, much of the asset value or NAV growth came because of real estate appreciation. Now, generally you would imagine that this value would be pegged to something concrete like “market value.” But, instead they value their assets based on FCF or other value techniques.

Now, we all know that FCF models aren’t really that good at predicting when the cycle might turn. We know real estate values operate in seven- to eight-year cycles, but given the scope of economic relief brought about by the recent election cycle, we can only assume that the economy likely continues to expand, and values will continue to inflate, but when given enough time, we all know bubbles tend to pop.

That being the case, we believe that Blackstone Group has done a great job of emphasizing their only source of asset growth, which is real estate. Now, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to package together nice sounding presentations to discuss the merits of a project, or a renovation for that matter. Many people get rich of real estate, but then again, many go broke when they hit the wrong part of the cycle.

There are some troubling signs in high-end real estate currently, and as you all know, many of these projects may go vacant upon completion in some of these higher-end markets like New York City, San Francisco, and so forth. Now, if you combine this concept with the way private equity managers typically leverage their balance sheets to extract as much IRR, and you could be sitting on top of a non-performing asset that lags far, far behind the S&P 500. I mean, if they’re just barely competent at real estate, and returns aren’t that fantastic to begin with, what happens to the rest of their investment portfolio as we face patterns of softness in real estate?

In other words, these aren’t the best portfolio/private equity managers you could ever invest into. I personally know tons of people who work in the industry that do a far better job of managing toward higher yields, of course, those opportunities are more difficult to discover and niche segmented. Hence, Blackstone is sort of like an oversized whale that simply performs slightly better than the market, but also is positioned to perform way worse than the market when the cycle eventually turns.

Hence, we start our discussion with....

Facts and Evidence

So far, the partnership yields most of its return from its “equity method investments.” I.E. their risky pile of assets that is tied to real estate (hence the low P/E multiple).

Here’s what was stated in the most recent ER conference call:

We have also shown that we can grow AUM without sacrificing returns. We are carefully sizing new funds. So, we don’t dilute performance. That discipline is illustrated in both our recent and historical returns. For example, the corporate private equity and real estate opportunity funds appreciated 15% to 17% in the past year and have beaten the other relevant indices by 79 percentage points per year since inception net of all fees.

So, from what we can gather so far, they generated the bulk of their book value growth via real estate. Back to the first argument over why real estate returns alone are not enough to sustain an investment portfolio, especially during weaker parts of the cycle.

There also are headwinds surfacing at Blackstone:

We are reducing our 3Q17 ENI estimate to $0.47 from $0.75 to account for lower returns as well as FX headwinds. More specifically, Blackstone’s public PE portfolio is tracking -9% QTD; however, this only represents 22% of the total PE portfolio. Additionally, BX has a Euro liability portfolio, which we estimate will have a negative impact to other revenues (est. ~$45M). Overall, we estimate 3Q17 will include softer ENI and DE (depending on timing of Logicor sale to CIC), but solid fundraising and investing activity. Our FY 2017/2018 ENI estimates decrease to $2.63/$3.19. Accordingly, our TP decreases to $45 (from $46), which applies a 14x multiple on our five-year average cash earnings estimate.

So, I’m not going to get into the minor details, but basically, their near-term portfolio performance isn’t going to be as strong. You then pair some of their more speculative real estate holdings, and well, you have Blackstone.

It’s also worth mentioning that their management team continues to forecast strong dividend growth. But, this is the problem, the income oriented investor already knows that income growth doesn’t happen linearly, and it’s likely that the dividend yield payout would quickly shrink as business conditions change.

Financial model and forecast

Figure 1. Financial Model

Source: Cho’s Investment Research

EPS calculation based on total economic profit per unit/share. We generally believe that given enough years the business fundamentals will deteriorate, as its private equity business has shrunk, and continues to demonstrate waning interest among active investor types. Furthermore, the underlying fundamentals of real estate paint glaringly obvious signals.

We expect Blackstone to try and limit expenses, but from what we’ve seen, reducing compensation is highly unpopular in the space. Hence, we’re not certain what kind of cost levers will be pulled, but we expect compensation to be the last lever. Therefore, we’re certain that Blackstone is overvalued when we start weighting risk of business fundamentals.

We think fee revenue will continue to deteriorate in-line with historical trends. Whereas the remainder of its business will start performing worse as we hit the ten-year mark into the current cycle. With interest rates trending higher, and the luxury market showing patches of softness, we think now would be a terrible time to own a private equity based real estate portfolio.

Figure 2. Price Target Calculation

Source: Cho’s Investment Research

Long-term price target is based on firm’s WACC (around 8%) discounted against FY’20 earnings. The near-term price target captures the current multiple and expected earnings. While near-term signals sound good, the underlying portfolio still seems questionable, hence again, the low P/E multiple as the market tends to price risk with stunning clarity at times.

Final thoughts

While Blackstone was a great private equity firm at one point, we feel they’ve commoditized too much of the investment process, and are just competent fund aggregators. While they continue to attract assets in some areas, private equity continues to sag, and that’s unlikely to abate given prevailing trends in asset flows, and lack of compelling investment returns to keep investors locked-in for five-years or more.

Furthermore, Blackstone is communicating all the wrong signals to shareholders as they continue to tout dividends and various shareholder friendly policies that are unlikely to sustain. Yes, they’re great at presenting their ideas, and they continue to attract capital, but they’re not great managers in terms of yield, and given the scale of their asset pool, it’s victim to broader secular trends that they cannot possibly change.

As such, we initiate our recommendation on Black Stone at SELL SHORT with a Price Target of $20.44

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.