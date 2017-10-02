My Comments On Aristofanis's Comments On Buyandhold2012's Investing Strategy

What quantifiable data exist to back this up? Is buying and holding for you? Read on and find out.

Recently, a contributor I follow, Aristofanis Papadatos, published an article looking at the investing strategy of SeekingAlpha superstar, Buyandhold2012 (“BH2012” from this point forward). BH2012 needs no introduction to most readers on this site, and his investing strategy—which he reiterates often, and to good effect—is well-known. For those few who don’t know, his criteria for buying (and holding) stocks are simple. He looks for:

Stocks that have outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) for the previous 10 years; Stocks that have hiked their dividend each year for the past 10 years; Stocks that have doubled their earnings over the past 5-7 years; Stocks trading around their 52-week lows; and Stocks exhibiting low volatility.

While describing BH2012’s strategy, Aristofanis identifies some limitations:

Long-term outperformance, even over 10 years, may mask significant price volatility and inconsistency. For instance, a stock that tracks the broader market for 9 years and then rockets up 100% in its last year may indeed outperform the SPY over the time, but such performance could not reasonably be expected to be sustained. A focus on dividend stocks immediately excludes potentially higher-growth stocks that do not issue dividends, and may inadvertently include stocks whose growth prospects may be on the wane. Some of the best-performing stocks over the past several years include numerous technology firms that do not return cash to shareholders in the form of dividends, and Aristofanis suggests that a focus on Dividend Aristocrats and Achievers—by missing these stocks—cannot be expected to outperform the S&P 500, at least not spectacularly. While it’s one thing to find a stock that has solid, sustained earnings growth, it’s another to buy them when they’re not already wildly overvalued—let alone buy them when they are ostensibly on sale. A stock trading at 52-week lows is usually perceived to be having problems, and its absolute price decline does not immediately mean that it is a bargain. Stock price, as a signal of value, incorporates too many inputs (such as the prospects for future growth), and is too blunt an instrument to be relied upon in isolation. Low volatility may be desirable for investors as it suggests stability of earnings and revenue growth, and may even allow them to “sleep well at night”. Actually, Aristofanis doesn’t himself note any potential problems with this part of BH2012’s strategy (he says he completely endorses it). But that doesn’t mean there aren’t limitations to focusing on low volatility. I should point out that other stock analysts have suggested that volatility, like the stock prices it encompasses, is itself an imperfect signal as it reflects investor sentiments—which may or may not be overly optimistic—or may be influenced by external factors like interest rate fluctuations. Facebook (FB), for example, sports a beta of only 0.72—but no one would put it in the same category as spice manufacturer McCormick (MKC) which has a beta of 0.51. Low volatility may be a signal of sustained investor enthusiasm, not just of earnings reliability.

As I read Aristofanis’s article, these caveats came repeatedly to mind. But I found his conclusion—that the rules were in general likely to help investors, outside of being wary of buying stocks at 52-week lows—insufficiently supported by his evidence. That’s not to say I disagreed with his conclusion, per se; strong earnings growth, dividend growth, and earnings reliability are hallmarks of a strong company, in general, and we all tend to look for those. (Whether or not it’s worth screening for such companies when everybody tends to look for them is another story.) I just wanted a more rigorous test of BH2012’s investing mantra.

So, as usual, I went ahead and compiled data on a whole bunch of companies to see if I could make such an experiment work. And I immediately ran into problems. The first problem is that BH2012’s investing mantra requires access to a significant amount of data which isn’t necessarily publicly available. Whereas Morningstar compiles the earnings history in 10-year increments, data from beyond this time period is hidden from view. Similar problems abound with Yahoo! and Google Finance. So, I made a minor adjustment to BH2012’s investment criteria, and sorted out companies that had:

Outperformed the S&P 500 for the preceding 10 years (for comparison purposes, I also sorted out those companies that had underperformed for the preceding 10 years); and Hiked dividends for 5 consecutive years (as opposed to 10);

Keeping the rest of the criteria the same, I defined a low volatility as any stock with a trailing 3-year beta of less than 0.9, and screened for stocks that had generated trailing EPS growth of 100% over the preceding 7 years (or a 10.4% CAGR); from those looked to see what subsequent total returns would be like if I had bought them at 52-week lows. My intention was to compare their subsequent total returns, in aggregate, to the subsequent total returns of the S&P 500.

Doing this, I soon discovered why BH2012 hasn’t bought a stock in the past several years: there weren’t any that met these criteria.

It helps to remember that while BH2012’s investing mantra seems simple enough to put on a postcard, it is actually tremendously strict (even if one allows for a shorter period of dividend growth). It’s also worth pointing out a reason for this is that some of his criteria work against others. First, it is hard to find any stock that has outperformed this market over the past 10 years, even those that have grown EPS at a 10+% annualized clip. That’s because since 2009 the market has risen at a nearly 13% rate—clearly, even selecting strong companies that had doubled their earnings over this time wouldn’t be any guarantee of outperforming the SPY (even assuming a stable earnings multiple). So, on the first criterion—good luck with that, market conditions being what they are.

The second problem is Aristofanis’s contention that a requirement on growing dividend payments really does narrow the field considerably; of companies currently listed in the S&P 900 (my sample for this experiment), only 360 have a dividend policy that has increased over the past 5 years. Of these, only 160 this past year had trailing betas of < 0.9. Very few of these have also both outperformed the S&P 500 over the past 10 years and grown earnings at a 10+% yearly clip.

The third problem is that, in this progressively rising market, companies with historical outperformance, growing earnings and dividends, and low volatility hardly ever trade at 52-week lows for very long—if ever.

In other words: the fact that BH2012 recently bought a stock at all probably does qualify as big news. (It does appear, though, that he was willing to break his own rules in order to do so). Also in other words, in order to generate a sufficient sample size to analyze at all, it became clear to me that I would have to relax BH2012’s famously stringent criteria.

So I decided to expand my search criteria by letting in companies whose earnings had grown perhaps a bit slower (a more market-neutral 5% EPS growth CAGR). I also relaxed the volatility criterion, figuring that a discerning dividend investor might be willing to consider any company that wasn’t excessively volatile (that is, with a beta over 1.1). I also expanded the “near 52-week low” criterion to mean within 10% of the 52-week low. I left in place the requirement that the stocks outperformed the SPY in total return over the past 10 years (what I termed the “outperform” strategy).

I applied these new, slightly relaxed criteria to stocks over the past 5 years. I then calculated subsequent annualized total returns on an annualized basis from time of purchase to the present (representing, of course, a “buy and hold” strategy). I subtracted the subsequent total return from an identical purchase of the S&P 500 that same day from this CAGR to generate a difference in basis points (or “BPS” in the figures below). I excluded CAGR calculations from the past calendar year, as the resulting figures were simply too volatile.

When applied over the course over the past 5 years (up to 1 year ago), such a strategy would have yielded about 11,000 possible buying opportunities (or days where a stock met the criteria for purchase) for about 180 total stocks.

(Earnings data from Morningstar, price data from Yahoo!Finance, calculations by author)

The results were a bit underwhelming. Investors using the Outperform strategy would have, in general, done about the same to slightly worse than the market over the past 5 years, to the tune of a median underperformance of -360 basis points. This isn’t a terrible result, of course—you probably pay more for your average mutual fund—but neither is it a tremendous premium. Such a strategy would be expected to generate underperformance about 43% of the time, and outperformance about 38% of the time, matching the SPY for the rest. While it’s not a completely losing strategy, it’s not exactly a winner, either.

Before we jump to conclusions, it’s important to keep a few things in mind. The first and foremost is, of course, the relaxed criteria used to generate this data. Had we applied BH2012’s stringent formula, we would have had hardly any useful data to look at, and it bears repeating that BH2012 has said repeatedly in his commentary that he has found stocks expensive, in general, and consistently so over the past several years. The more relaxed criteria used in this exercise may have generated more data for analysis, but may have introduced stocks of lower quality. However, because of the retrospective nature of this exercise, survival bias probably would have weighted the population towards higher quality issues to begin with. I’m not saying it’s necessarily a wash, but I think the effect of lower quality is probably negligible.

Second, one of the criteria that BH2012 has also stated (and not included in our selection criteria) is that he likes to buy stocks at market bottoms, and not when the S&P 500 is trading at or near all-time highs. Given its long-term nature, a more useful study would be to examine the performance of this strategy through the 2008-2009 financial crisis. I suspect—and BH2012 is welcome to correct me if I am wrong—that his portfolio returns have largely matched the returns of the S&P 500 over the past few years, though his longer-term performance probably exceeds the SPY greatly. That is hardly a result I’d turn down.

But, nevertheless, the underperfomance of the Outperform strategy got me thinking that the problem was with the criteria themselves, specifically, the requirement that a stock had to outperform the S&P 500 for the past 10 years. Such a criterion basically demands that the market has already become enthusiastic about the stock. This is hardly the position of the typical value investor, as it suggests buying into market sentiment. If a stock has already risen steadily for the past 10 years, it is certainly possible that the market has been underestimating its growth prospects—but given that many more investors have discovered it already, it is more probable that those growth prospects are already fairly priced in, and that the signal the price is providing is a clear reflection of the company’s fortunes. In other words, following the Outperform strategy means you’re probably buying stocks that are fairly priced to over-priced—and this theory is borne out in the data. (Again—assuming you’re buying in a market rally, and not near the bottom.)

Conversely, then, how would an Underperform strategy fare? I applied the same criteria again, but this time with a requirement that the company underperformed the SPY for the preceding 10 years; I maintained the same requirements for dividend and earnings growth, as well as volatility and price near 52-week lows.

Following an Underperform strategy over the past 5 years generates—unsurprisingly—many fewer buying opportunities. Quality companies that grow their earnings and dividends steadily aren’t underpriced for long, especially in rising markets, and this strategy generated buying days on only 3,900 occasions for about 150 stocks. Nevertheless, median performance relative to the SPY was a modest but tangible 150 basis points; while not much to look at initially, this might generate an additional $1,500-$3,000 on a $10,000 investment over 10 years.

Following the Underperform strategy was more profitable than the SPY 55% of the time, and underperformed it only 29% of the time—making it far better than a coin flip. Basically, following the Underperform strategy would lead to a 33% relative reduction in underperformance risk compared to the Outperform strategy, and was 50% more likely to result in outperformance.

So what to conclude from this exercise? It’s important not to extrapolate too much. The time period for evaluation was insufficiently small, first off: one might reasonably expect this pattern to reverse after a market crash, as at that point companies that had outperformed the SPY might have demonstrated more earnings resiliency. The flip side of this, though, is that investors might be just as willing to flee those safer assets once a more “risk-on” environment returned, which would eat into returns. So while I can’t say exactly that these results are applicable to all environments, I wouldn’t argue that they’re meaningless either.

The second and more concerning problem is one of quality. BH2012 is famous for restricting his stock purchases, and without direct access to his portfolio it’s pretty difficult to assess his strategy with precision since the opportunities to follow his strategy come up exceedingly rarely. One moral of this story might be to have plenty of dry powder for market crashes, the better to buy up quality companies when they go on sale. As the kids say these days: Good luck with that. It’s more likely that investors who invest new money more regularly than BH2012 will end up expanding their search criteria, and it’s for them that this data might be more actionable.

But what I basically take away from all this is pretty simple:

1) Look for quality companies that have grown their earnings (and dividends) steadily over the past several years and are predicted to continue doing so for several more.

2) Of these, look for the ones that the market has ignored, and buy those.

Best of luck with all that.

[Note: If you’re looking for potential targets that have fit those criteria over the past month or so, some names to consider would be: Verizon (VZ), AT&T (T), Williams-Sonoma (WSM), Kroger (KR), Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT), Bemis (BMS), and Cardinal Health (CAH).]

Disclosure: I am/we are long KR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may also initiate a long position in SKT or VZ.