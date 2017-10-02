Kamakura Reports Worldwide Corporate Credit Quality Improves To 84th Percentile 1990-2017

Kamakura Corporation reported Monday that the Kamakura troubled company index ended September at 7.77%, a decrease of 0.07% from the prior month. The index reflects the percentage of the Kamakura 39,000 public firm universe that has a default probability over 1.00%. An increase in the index reflects declining credit quality while a decrease reflects improving credit quality.

As of the end of September, the percentage of the global corporate universe with default probabilities between 1% and 5% was 6.41%, a decrease of 0.09% from the end of August; the percentage of the universe with default probabilities between 5% and 10% was 1.01%, an increase of 0.09% from the prior month end; the percentage between 10% and 20% was 0.27%, down 0.08%; while the percentage of companies with default probabilities over 20% was 0.08%, up 0.01%. The index ranged from the low of 7.77% on September 29 to 8.14% on September 8. Volatility was down significantly from the previous month.

At 7.77%, the troubled company index strengthened to the 84th percentile of historical credit quality (with 100 being best all time) over the period from January 1990 to the present. Among the 10 riskiest rated firms in September, six were from the United States, two from Great Britain and one each from Australia and Singapore. During the month, there were seven defaults in the coverage universe. Boart Longyear LTD (OTCPK:BOARF) became the riskiest rated firm with a one-year KDP of 20.31%, up 10.70% over the past month. Boart Longyear Ltd. is a global mineral exploration firm with a long and interesting history. The firm was sold to Macquarie Bank in October 2006 and was taken public in an initial public offering on the ASX stock exchange in 2007. It is still headquartered in Salt Lake City and private equity maintains majority ownership. The firm is going through an interesting restructuring being supervised by the New South Wales Court of Appeal. The global law firm Hogen Lovell has an excellent summary of the proposed restructuring here.

Martin Zorn, President and Chief Operating Officer for Kamakura Corporation, said Monday, “Credit markets continue to be stable with benign short-term indicators. The Kamakura expected cumulative default rate continues to point to significant warning signs in the five-to seven-year horizon which should not be ignored. The large jump in the default probability for Boart Longyear LTD seemed notable as an example of liquidity risks and restructuring risks that transcend the banking book given the increase in lending by alternative asset managers. With the introduction of International Financial Reporting Standard 9 and later CECL we believe that we will see more liquidity provided by alternative sources and this is an instructive study of how future restructurings may evolve.”

The chart below shows the one-year default probability for Boart Longyear using three models from Kamakura Risk Information Services: the most accurate mode, the Jarrow-Chava Version 6 model (in blue), the Merton Structural Version 6 model (in green) and the hybrid Jarrow-Merton Version 6 model (in orange).

The Kamakura troubled company index measures the percentage of 39,000 public firms in 68 countries that have an annualized one-month default risk over one percent. The average index value since January 1990 is 14.61%. Beginning in November 2015, the Kamakura index has used the annualized one month default probability produced by the KRIS version 6.0 Jarrow-Chava reduced form default probability model, a formula that bases default predictions on a sophisticated combination of financial ratios, stock price history, and macro-economic factors. The KRIS version 6.0 models were developed using a data base of more than 2.2 million observations and more than 2,600 corporate failures. A complete technical guide is provided to subscribers which includes full model test results and parameters. The KRIS service also includes a wide array of other default probability models that can be seamlessly loaded into Kamakura’s state of the art enterprise risk management software engine Kamakura Risk Manager. Models available include the non-public firm default model, the commercial real estate model, the U.S. bank model, and the sovereign model. Related data includes credit default swap trading volume by reference name, market implied credit spreads, and prices on all traded corporate bonds traded in the United States market. Macro factor parameter subscriptions include Heath, Jarrow and Morton term structure models for government securities in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Spain, Sweden, Australia, Japan, Thailand and Singapore. All parameters are derived in a no arbitrage manner consistent with the seminal papers by Heath, Jarrow and Morton and Amin and Jarrow. A KRIS Macro Factor Scenario Service subscription includes both risk neutral and “real world” empirical scenarios for interest rates and macro factors.

The version 6.0 model was estimated over the period from 1990 to May, 2014, which includes the insights of the entirety of the recent credit crisis. The 68 countries currently covered by the index are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Hong Kong, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Jordan, Kuwait, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Nigeria, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Viet Nam.