2500: A Blow-Off Top In The S&P?

Stock markets are trying to resume the uptrend that was seen in the early parts of this year, and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) has been propelled above key psychological levels in the process. But some of this activity is questionable given the broader economic and geopolitical context and so it is important for long-term investors to assess some of the immediate risks that could put this year's gains in jeopardy. This does not mean that we are ready to see an outright reversal in the SPY ETF. But it does strengthen the argument that the latest activity in these instruments could form a top if certain factors align in a negative fashion, and these types of declines could mark a critical event if you are looking to add exposure in the broader equities benchmarks or re-position your holdings for optimal gains as we head into next year.

Stock markets continue to push ahead in what has been a very positive year of almost +13% for those invested in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, as the ETF is currently showing gains that are roughly in-line with the bullish historical averages. But when we are trading at record highs in the central equities benchmarks, recent comments like those from the Federal Reserve suggesting that a rate hike is imminent do put these at risk as this was not something that was expected by the market even a short time ago. Comments from Fed Chair Janet Yellen suggested the need for a more dovish policy outlook given the fact that weakness is still being seen in important segments of the labor market and so it is looking like the reversal in the Fed's opinion has not been appropriately priced into stock market valuations in SPY. Specifically, the labor participation rate remains near historical lows and this belies the 'strength' that has been suggested since the Obama Administration. Higher interest rates and weak employment segments do not suggest a strong outcome for consumer spending, and this is something that could eat into corporate earnings and revenues into next year.

SPY Holdings: Morningstar

In the graphic above, we can see the top holdings for those that are long the SPY ETF. By a fairly large margin, Apple Inc. (AAPL) makes up the biggest percentage stake, and this is one of the companies that could see the negative effects if there is a negative drop-off in consumer spending activities. Apple is also a critical participant in terms of the financial news headlines the company is able to generate, so a deteriorating outlook here could disproportionately influence the SPY ETF as a whole.

AAPL Stock Chart Analysis: Dividend Investments.com

In the chart above, we can see that APPL is still in the midst of a head-and-shoulders topping pattern. This is a highly bearish event and one that could send market valuations all the way back below 150 before it has completed. Indicator readings in the Commodity Channel Index have moved back toward mid-levels, and this suggests that there is plenty of room to extend to the downside in the next 1-2 months. Depending on when exactly this move occurs, it may also coincide with the rising 200-day exponential moving average and so it will be critical that markets are able to sustain support levels in these areas in order to prevent a much broader move lower.

Overall, these combined factors could generate a profit-taking top in the SPY ETF if we start to see external stories that are not supportive of the latest stock rallies. Political stalemates in Donald Trump's proposed tax plans or heightened geopolitical tensions in North Korea present possible examples here. So, if you are looking for ways to position your portfolio using the SPY, there should be lower levels to buy the ETF once the markets fully price-in the policy changes that are coming from the Federal Reserve.

