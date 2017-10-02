General Motors: Bullish Breakout Ahead

Since 2015, shareholders in General Motors (GM) have been on the receiving end of good news as the stock has posted consistent gains that have been later confirmed by an improved earnings outlook. For some sections of the analyst community, this has come as something of a surprise given the meteoric rise of industry innovators like Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) and other automobile manufacturers that were quicker to embrace the changing cultural norms favoring clean energy products. But if you are a dividend investor looking for undervalued opportunities in the space, you could do a lot worse than an investment in GM at current levels. Valuations are quickly approaching key price levels that will ultimately determine the trends seen next year and we believe that those long the stock will be rewarded handsomely with strong, stable yields and a new upside break to long-term highs.

So far this year, GM has outperformed the market with gains of nearly 16% on a YTD basis. This is largely in-line with the longer-term trends, as the stock, has posted gains of roughly 77.5% over the last five years. When we combine this with the stock’s elevated dividend payouts, the rewards are clear for those willing to take bullish positions in what many have started to describe as an ‘outdated’ company with a failing business model.



There is already evidence that the tide has started to turn, however, as the consensus seen in analyst surveys has grown increasingly bullish. The majority of the community is now viewing the stock as a ‘hold’ but this is an improvement on what has been seen in the past and it ultimately suggests that there is still reason to view the stock favorable despite all of the gains that have been accumulated over the last two years.



In the chart above, we can see that the company has shown stable performances since 2014 in both the revenue and earnings metrics. We can add to this the fact that the stock itself is trading at a mere 6.5 times forward earnings and 0.4 times sales. The price/sales ratio in the S&P 500 as a whole is 2.1 and the number is 0.5 times sale for the industry, so dividend investors can still take some value in GM despite the latest runs higher in the stock price. Buy positions here, of course, will mean that you will be forced to ignore ‘the sky is falling’ arguments touted by those that are calling for major changes within the industry. It is true that self-driving cars, the rise of companies like Uber, and an allegiance to cleaner engine performances have gone far to disrupt the status quo. But General Motors has made several changes to accommodate those changing cultural norms, and the company is still in a position to benefit from the new sales activity that these changes are likely to generate. For dividend investors, it should be noted that GM’s payout ratio is still under 25%, which is exceedingly low and a suggestion that there is strong potential for dividend growth even if the company fails to meet its earnings expectations over the next few quarters.



GM Chart Analysis: Dividend Investments.com



On the charts, we can note that since 2015 GM has been on a very steady uptrend course with higher highs being posted on a consistent yearly basis. This confirms that the prior downtrend has completed and that markets are now prepared to test the 2013 highs near 42. There is essentially no historical resistance until this level is met and the bullish readings on the Commodity Channel Index support the outlook for an eventual break above these previous valuations levels. We are also getting a bit of an oversold reading, so this does suggest a possible period of consolidation before the eventual break higher. The good news is that GM’s 3.76% dividend yield is still highly attractive in the current low-interest rate environment and this means that dividend investors will be paid to wait while the stock works its way higher through resistance.



