Hedge Fund Watch: Stock-Focused Funds Doing Well

Their near term performance will be dependent upon what the Federal Reserve does, as the Fed has been a big reason why passive stock market strategies have recently outperformed others.

As a result, funds have begun to flow back into hedge funds whereas last year there was a net outflow of funds because of several years of very poor performance.

This year, hedge funds that have focused on the broader stock market movements of have done well, while those that are macro-based or based on more value-orientated strategies haven't.

Early last June I wrote a post suggesting that one should watch what the hedge-funds were doing because they might provide information about where the economy and financial markets were going.

Well, let’s take a look at some of the latest performance results and see if we can discern anything for that information.

Rob Copeland, in the Wall Street Journal provides us with some information through the end of August and the results are mixed.

Overall, however, the results indicate that hedge funds provided the “industry’s best relative performance in a rising market since 2010."

This is having a positive impact on the industry because the results are good enough to draw a substantial amount of new money into the industry.

“Hedge funds at large pulled in $39 billion of new money this year, a reversal of $112 billion in outflows last year.” Mr. Copeland continues, “Industry executives expect the inflows to continue with several banner fund launches in the months ahead.”

As mentioned, however, the results within the industry were mixed.

“The average hedge fun is up 5.4 percent through the end of August, while stock-focused hedge funds have gained 8.3 percent...”

Mr. Copeland also presents the fact that “The average macro fund is roughly flat this year.”

Macroeconomic focused hedge funds “try to get ahead of political and other broader trends” and “have mostly whiffed in predicting this year’s major moves.”

During the same time period the S&P 500 rose by 11.9 percent.

Seems as if more of the “stock-focused” hedge funds have concentrated on the stock market, in general, and moved away from value investing and specific stock picking.

Examples of the latter funds are seen in the announcement late last week by Whitney Tilson, a value investor, who is closing the doors of his hedge-fund, Kase Capital Management LLC, and Brahman Capital Corp. who had managed more than $5 billion in assets, and who made a huge bet on Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., and saw assets drop to around $3.8 billion.

The successful hedge funds, the “stock-focused” funds seem to have moved more into “passive” type investment strategies - and prospered. This strategy has been the “go-to” strategy over the past eight years as the behavior of the Federal Reserve has dominated stock market performance.

Although there is some indication that changes could be taking place as some funds are moving into 'stock picking' strategies, through the end of the third quarter the conditions for a general passive investing strategy still appears to be dominating.

For example, in the third quarter of 2017, the S&P 500 stock index rose by 4.0 percent. Stocks in most sectors of the market also rose: nine sectors rose with the rate of increase in Technology, Energy, Materials, Telecom, and Financials exceeding the 4.0 percent performance. Five other sectors -- Industrials, Health Care, Utilities, Consumer Discretionary, and Real Estate -- also experienced positive growth. The only sector not to experience positive growth was the Consumer Staples sector.

Conditions like are consistent with a good result for a passive investment strategy. The Federal Reserve policy of supporting the stock market continued to work in the third quarter.

However, the macroeconomic focused hedge funds have not done that well this year. The political waves seem to be dominating many market moves and this seems to have thrown off many forecasts.

For example, Mr. Copeland points to one disappointment, the movement in the value of the US dollar. In the middle of December last year, many hedge funds were expecting that the dollar would continue to get stronger. The US dollar index published by the Wall Street Journal was above 103.00 and was expected to go higher. The Euro could be acquired for around $1.0385 on December 20, 2016 and many were expecting that the price would drop to around $1.0000.

False - world politics changed. President Trump came out in favor of a weaker dollar to help the balance of payments and elections in Europe raised expectations of a stronger European Union. The Euro jumped to over $1.2000 and the WSJ index fell to almost 91.00. So much for that bet.

Also, in the middle of March 2017, the yield on the 10-year US Treasury note popped above 2.60 percent. Bond king, Bill Gross, among others believed that this was a signal that interest rates were going a lot higher. The reason for this expectation was the policy proposals of the new Trump administration, proposals that many saw would raise economic growth and result in higher rates of inflation.

Wrong again. Inflation remained at lower than expected levels and interest rates dropped. On September 7, 2017, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note closed at 2.056 percent.

Then there were some hedge funds that seemed to be betting on a 'black swan', betting that the stock market would have a substantial correction. These funds seemed to believe that the political risks were growing for a downturn. And, so far, they have guessed wrong.

It seems today, that betting against the Federal Reserve - and, hence, betting against the stock market - just does not work.

Yet, we may be entering a new era as the Federal Reserve begins to unwind its portfolio of securities bought outright and as the political winds continue to blow in a different direction.

At least, up until now, betting against a Federal Reserve that seems intent upon erring on the side of monetary ease, even though it is raising short-term interest rates and shrinking the size of its securities portfolio, seems to be the wrong strategy.

Sometime this strategy is going to change, the question is when. Still, I believe that it is worthwhile to observe what the hedge funds are doing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.