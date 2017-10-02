Should You Buy The Dip In GLD?

The financial markets have had an interesting run over the last few months, as those invested in the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD) witnessed a steady set of gains into the early portion of September, only to have many of those gains given back in the weeks that followed. Critical factors here include the changing policy stance at the Federal Reserve, the falling US dollar, geopolitical tensions, and an elevated stock market that has made it difficult for investors to identify undervalued assets. So all of this leaves many important questions on the table for those that are looking to express their market views via the ETF as the seemingly conflicting information here generates strong arguments in both directions. Is it time to buy the dip in GLD? Or is this move a small precursor to a much larger bearish move to come? We believe that the late-September declines represent a buying opportunity in the GLD ETF as broad optimism in the US economy has grown to excessive levels, and the resulting market shocks that this will cause for both the US dollar and the S&P 500 should send buyers back into safe haven instruments like GLD.

Early gains in GLD during the summer period have been propelled largely by the rising military tensions that have taken place in North Korea, as the country's leader Kim Jong Un has ordered several ballistic missile tests over the neighboring country of Japan. These two countries have a long and turbulent military history and this has led to hawkish rhetoric from US President Donald Trump as a means to calm the tensions. There is little evidence that this has actually occurred, however, and if we to see the financial markets revisit these geopolitical headlines, that bullish trend from the summer months could easily make their presence felt once again.

More recently, however, the market has shown its short memory and instead chosen to focus on the changing monetary policy stance within the Federal Reserve. Earlier in the year, Fed Chair Janet Yellen made several comments suggesting that the Trump presidency is unpredictable enough that raising interest rates could be a move that puts the broader economy at risk. But those stances have fallen by the wayside if the Fed's most recent meeting is any indication, as Yellen did all but guarantee that the US would see a tightened interest rate environment after its December meeting. This sent gold assets lower, and we are now seeing these assets posting their biggest monthly declines since November as higher interest rates generally push investors out of the precious metals space -- and away of the GLD ETF.

When we look at futures markets data, we can see that the investing majority is now pricing in the possibility of a rate hike at something near 67%. This is up sharply from the 30% readings that were seen before the last Fed meetings. This does do a good job explaining the extend of the declines in GLD we have been seeing. But the fact that these factors have not substantively impacted the value of the US Dollar should be enough to spook gold bears at this stage. In order to see a significant follow-through in the latest bear moves in GLD, we would need to see a success for the Trump Administration in its tax reform legislation. But if we think back to the debacle seen in the prior healthcare votes, it should be clear that this is by no means a slam dunk. When we add to this the fact that the US labor market still shows weakness in key areas (i.e. the labor participation rate), we can more easily recall the prior stance espoused by Janet Yellen and these are all factors that could reverse expectations in the interest rate outlook that is currently held by the majority of the market. We are viewing the activity seen in the US Dollar Index as a key leading indicator here, and after the key break of support at 93, we remain unconvinced that the market is bullish as it thinks it is, and any surprises here could easily ignite the prior rallies in GLD once again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.