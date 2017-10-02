Is GameStop The Next Blockbuster?

Thanks to a healthy balance sheet and a broader vision for the business, GameStop is in no danger of bankruptcy in the near future.

Throughout article comments and social networks, bears are calling GameStop (GME) "the next Blockbuster" or "Blockbuster 2.0." What exactly happened to Blockbuster (BBI), and is it about to happen again?

Technological disruption does not destroy companies any more than recessions do. Good companies prepare for both inevitabilities and invest in preventative measures. Good companies establish a positive relationship with customers through marketing and customer service. They save for the future to insure themselves against problems and enable themselves to pursue unique opportunities. To blame the death of a company on disruption or a recession is to ignore what that company was doing wrong.

To avoid investing in the next Blockbuster, we need to identify the aspects of a business that make it bulletproof and the aspects that make it vulnerable and to recognize them when they occur. Let's take a look at Blockbuster, video rental competitor Family Video, and GameStop, and compare how the companies meet the above criteria.

The Death of Blockbuster, but not Family Video

Blockbuster Video, at its peak in 2004, was running 9,094 stores, employing 84,300 people, and was the leading brand for video rentals in the U.S. and other parts of the world. Six years later, it filed for bankruptcy. Now there are only 10 Blockbuster stores left, which the brand's owner Dish Network (DISH) reluctantly allows to stay open. If you go to Blockbuster.com, all that is left is a link to Dish Network.

So what happened to Blockbuster? How did it fall so fast?

The popular fable is that Netflix (NFLX), in its original DVDs-by-mail format, disrupted the video rental industry, killing Blockbuster. This explanation is an oversimplification. The brick-and-mortar video rental industry was disrupted by Netflix and other digital means of consuming media, but it is not dead.

Let's look at one of Blockbuster's regional competitors in the Midwest, Family Video. Family Video currently operates 783 brick-and-mortar video rental stores in the 19 states and Canada, employing over 7,000 people.

The map below from their website, showing about 1/8th of their locations, is excellent visual proof that brick-and-mortar video rental is not dead.

Long after the industry was declared dead, Family Video is actually opening new stores! Why is Family Video running strong while Blockbuster is long gone? It actually has little to do with technology and everything to do with business sense.

Family video has a different corporate culture from Blockbuster, a different business model, and different strategies that protected it from disruption. They own their stores and rent out other store fronts on their properties to partner businesses like Marco's Pizza. Netflix never figured out a way to deliver pizzas with their mailed DVDs, nor has anyone created a TV that delivers pizzas with their video content (not that we won't keep wishing for one). The great thing about pizza is that it pairs well with movies, and it sells well during economic recessions. Family Video uses tenants like Marco's Pizza, Little Caesars, and Papa Murphy's to provide rental income as well as draw potential video rental customers to the property. It is a brilliant strategy. Family Video also encourages their employees "to learn, to teach, to WOW and to improve" every day. When a customer shops at one of their convenient locations, they feel like part of the family.

Blockbuster opened for business in 1978, the same year as Family Video. While Family Video slowly expanded its real estate empire disguised as a video rental store, Blockbuster was in growth mania, making acquisitions, trying new projects, and reinventing itself as needed. One of my favorite Blockbuster moves was its partnership with Enron–yes, that Enron–to create a video-on-demand service in 2000. That same year, Blockbuster refused an offer to buy Netflix for $50 million. Netflix's market capitalization is $75.35 billion today, but who is counting?

Blockbuster merged with Viacom (VIAB) in 1994, then separated from Viacom in 2004. It moved from Florida to Texas in 1996, leaving most of its employees behind in the Sunshine State. It tried and failed at a hostile takeover of competitor Hollywood Video in 2004. Activist investor Carl Icahn captured two board seats in 2005 and tried to get Blockbuster to stop overpaying its capricious CEO.

Then came the "no more late fees" policy, which actually turned out to be a policy still very much charging late fees. A couple of lawsuits and apologies later, some adjustments were made to the policy, but not without a permanent stain on Blockbuster's reputation. The "no more late fees" lie was a highly publicized manifestation of smaller company-wide customer service problems that were frustrating customers.

43 million Americans supposedly had Blockbuster cards, but it didn't mean that they liked the place or wanted to go there regularly. My wife and I found our old Blockbuster card while cleaning this summer and reminisced on our horrible experiences with Blockbuster, which included getting charged fees during the "no more late fees" policy and getting into an argument with an employee who either wouldn't or couldn't provide any restitution for a DVD so scratched it was unwatchable. All we wanted was to watch a better copy of the movie!

Always on the lookout for a new infamous merger scheme, Blockbuster strongly considered a buyout of Circuit City in 2008, months before that company went bankrupt and liquidated. Two years later, the Department of Justice would advise Blockbuster to do the same.

In 2010, Blockbuster planned to close hundreds of stores and launch 10,000 "Blockbuster Express" kiosks. Think of a RedBox automated movie rental kiosk, but with blue paint and a more confusing user interface. All that Blockbuster Express accomplished was to add debt to an already distressed company. Dish Network bought it for $320 million plus $87 million in liabilities, but the damage had been done. The Blockbuster brand had no hope of recovering from its 2010 implosion.

Blockbuster is often viewed as a company that didn't do enough to change with the times, but its simply not true. Blockbuster tried video-on-demand, DVDs-by-mail, rental kiosks, and online streaming. If anything, Blockbuster tried to do too much. Instead of trying to copy off its competitors, it might have benefited from trying to improve the quality of its services or find its own niche in the market. Blockbuster had the best marketing in the business, but that was all it had. It was all talk.

Blockbuster had no customer loyalty, only customer frustration, so when competitors offered new services, customers left, and no gimmicks or copycat campaigns were going to bring them back. The Blockbuster Express campaign in 2010 was like that notorious TV scene where it's the end of a crime spree. The criminal with nothing left to lose is completely surrounded by police, so he picks up the barrel of his gun and commits "suicide by cop." Blockbuster committed "suicide by kiosk."

The contrast between Blockbuster and Family Video makes it obvious that Blockbuster was a victim of its own bad business practices, not simply a shift in the economy. Let's take a look at GameStop and see whether there is any comparison to be made with Blockbuster.

The Death of Blockbuster, but not GameStop

The brick and mortar retail industry is in distress right now due to declining mall traffic, in-store sales, and pressure from online retail competitors like Amazon (AMZN). However, as we have seen from the Family Video example, distress does not equal death. With a little adaptability, companies that have happy customers and a healthy balance sheet can be resilient.

When it comes to customer service, GameStop has some serious work to do. On ConsumerAffairs.com, 66 out of 70 reviewers have given it 1 star. If you listen to the verified reviewers and verified buyers on that site, you get a picture of a culture that looks a lot like Blockbuster. Customers have had bad experiences with trade-ins, downloadable purchases, and other issues unique to the video game industry that GameStop should be equipped to handle better. Their stories sound a lot like my experiences at Blockbuster.

GME's subsidiaries like ThinkGeek have a better customer service record, but still have room for improvement. It is so easy to lose customers to online competitors that there is no room for error in the retail industry anymore. Changing consumer preferences have slowed GME's growth, but bad customer service will shrink the company's revenues rapidly in this environment if GME doesn't shape up.

Looking at GME's income and cash flow statements, they are stagnant, but not in serious trouble. GME's core video game business is declining, but new ventures in technology and collectibles are offsetting that.

The balance sheet has also been fairly steady and healthy for the last 5 years, with equity staying between $2-2.3 billion. GME increased its debt from $0 to $816 million from 2012 to 2016, but that still leaves a manageable debt-to-equity ratio of 36%. The dividend is safe, with GME paying out about 44% of earnings and 39% of free cash flow. Growth style investors won't be flocking to GameStop anytime soon, but neither will bankruptcy lawyers. Sorry, bears, but nothing in GME's financial statements looks like "Blockbuster 2.0."

As for Blockbuster 1.0, its financial statements were terrifying. Buried in their massive, confusingly written (perhaps deliberately) annual reports are numbers that make you wonder how the company lasted as long as it did.

Blockbuster posted 6 consecutive years of revenue declines averaging -10.9% from 2004 to 2010. It only earned positive income for one year between 2000 and 2010. Blockbuster ate away at its shareholders' equity over that period of time, reducing it from $5.9 billion to -$552 million.

In 2004, Netflix only held a 5.3% market share, Blockbuster was the market leader in movie and game rentals at 31.6%, and Blockbuster's revenues reached its peak of $6.9 billion. However, it somehow managed to build up its long-term debt-to-equity ratio to 105% that year. At the beginning of the Netflix disruption and the 6-year revenue decline, Blockbuster already had more debt than equity.

Even as it reached its peak all-time revenue, Blockbuster was reporting a net loss of -$1.2 billion. This was a company that seemed to try to do everything except make money.

Conclusion

Quantitatively and qualitatively, Blockbuster was a spectacularly horrible company, long before Netflix started chipping away at its market share. Its management was a perfect model of ignorance, arrogance, and incompetence. GameStop faces similar challenges to Blockbuster with customer service and industry disruption, but when it comes to how the company is being managed, there is no comparison.

That being said, there is one reason that we can be thankful for the oversimplification of the Blockbuster bankruptcy and its use to support the overly bearish outlook on GameStop. GameStop's stock price is now hugely undervalued, offering a huge opportunity to value investors.

GME had a respectable return on assets of 7.1% and return on equity of 16% last year, and you can currently purchase GME at a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and price-to-free cash flow ratio of 3.90. Its dividend yield is 7.36%, and its dividend has increased every year since it was introduced in 2012.

Like many value investments, GameStop is a company that needs work. It has to fix its customer service, it has to continue to try to adapt its shrinking core business, and it has to prove that its new ventures in technology and collectibles are going to pay off. One thing it has already proven, though, is that it is not "Blockbuster 2.0."

The investor who looks at the full picture has the opportunity to benefit from the overreaction of the investor who oversimplifies the situation. Market overreaction to the disruption of brick-and-mortar retail has created huge opportunities for value investors to purchase great companies at unbelievably cheap prices. GameStop looks like one of those opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GME.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.