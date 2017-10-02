Roku: Actually, Declining Hardware Revenues Are A Problem

Roku touts the growth in its platform revenues, but without player sales, platform revenues will see meaningful deceleration as well.

Roku went public at $14/share and jumped almost 70% in its first day of trading.

Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) broke the ice on technology IPOs last week, soaring more than 70% in its initial debut. The themes of cord-cutting and streaming television played well in investors’ ears, and at the time of writing, the company is worth $2.5 billion - approximately twice its debut valuation and 5x EV/FTM revenues.

Roku is a bit confusing to evaluate because of its dual revenue streams: it generates revenue from selling hardware players, as well as from a cut of streaming revenues from partners like Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX). Streaming revenues are similar to software billings - they generate high, 80%+ gross margins, but they are still less than a third of Roku’s total revenue today. Hardware margins, on the other hand, are far less valuable - they carry an 18% gross margin - and they represent the majority of Roku’s business, and they are in decline.

For this reason, it’s nonsensical to apply a single EV/FTM revenue multiple on Roku’s entire revenue base like we can with most technology companies; the two revenue streams are vitally different and should be valued separately. When valuing the entire company as a single unit, 5x EV/FTM revenues doesn’t look expensive at all, but this simplified metric is blind to the underlying economics.

Roku doesn’t want you to look too much into the hardware component of its business. Roku’s offering documents and marketing materials play up the huge increase in platform revenue: +91% y/y. The company is right in asserting that this is the more important, more profitable, more recurring revenue stream. Hardware sales, after all, are one-time.

But hardware sales are the catalyst to platform revenues. How will subscribers pay for content on the Roku platform if they don’t have a Roku device to begin with? Hardware revenues declined 2% in 1H17.

The quick take: stay away from this IPO. At 2x its initial valuation, hype for this stock is red-hot and earnings may not materialize to support the valuation.

Roku’s Business Model: Dual Revenue Streams

Roku’s revenue model is fairly easy to understand. It sells its flagship Roku streaming player to consumers (you can buy one on Amazon for $50-$80), and it also generates a cut of the subscription revenues that third-party partners make from subscribers (think Netflix and Hulu).

See below screenshot from a Google search of some of the different Roku players available:

As of the end of June, Roku had 15.1 million active accounts, who in the first six months of 2017 streamed 6.7 billion hours of content. Users can access virtually any type of content they want - news, sports, movies, TV shows - all through partners such as CBS News, HBO Now, and Netflix as mentioned above.

Content owners gain access to Roku’s wide user base and in turn, share some of the subscription revenues with Roku. It’s these subscription revenues, growing at 91% y/y in the first six months of the year, that Roku management wants you to focus on.

The below infographic from Roku’s S-1 shows management’s focus metrics for the business:

Declining Hardware Revenues a Leading Indicator of Poor Future Performance

Management is correct about one thing: platform revenues are more valuable than hardware revenues, for a variety of reasons. The first reason is simply profitability. It costs virtually nothing to generate an incremental dollar of platform revenue; indeed, platform gross margins were 83% in the first half of 2017. This is comparable to the high gross margins seen in software companies, as discussed earlier.

Compare this to 18% gross margins for Roku players - the company is basically giving them away at cost.

The economics here reveal Roku’s high-level strategy: sell players as cheaply as possible to get as many users as possible, and then milk those users for the streaming royalties they generate. It’s the streaming revenues, not the hardware, that will generate the bulk of profits for the company.

This is an excellent strategy - but only if Roku can keep adding new users.

The first bullet listed in Roku’s growth strategy is: “Grow Active Accounts.” How can it grow active accounts when hardware sales are declining? Sure, every incremental sale of Roku hardware adds to the installed base - active accounts can still grow even as hardware sales decline - but the company isn’t disclosing how big its churn is. If sales of new Roku players don’t keep pace with the number of churning users who stop streaming on their Roku devices, Roku will see declines in platform growth. Hardware revenues declined 2% in the first half of 2017. Recall that consumers have a lot of choices now when it comes to purchasing an OTT streaming player. Roku might have been the first mover in this market, but streamers now have the option to choose between a Google Chromecast, an Amazon Fire Stick, or an Apple TV. Brand loyalties to any of these three products may win out over Roku in a customer’s mind.

Sales of Roku players are already declining, and due to tough competition, will likely fall even further. Roku wants IPO investors to ignore the hardware revenue decline: they are one-time and lower margin anyway. But hardware sales are what lead to platform revenue. Without growth in the number of consumers buying Roku players, streaming hours - and streaming royalties - will decline as well.

We can’t see the effects of this yet (perhaps Roku chose the opportune time to go public, before the deterioration starts to show). The decline in hardware sales have just begun and they probably won’t have a visible impact on platform revenues until a year or two later. But just because hardware produces less profit doesn’t mean that it’s unimportant - it’s the gateway to growing platform revenues.

Key Takeaways

Investors bidding up Roku shares like it’s the hottest stock of the day are treating Roku like a full-on growth company. It’s not. For now, the growth in platform revenues will cover the shortfalls in hardware, but chances are more than likely that hardware sales will tumble even more due to intense competition this holiday season.

And when those hardware sales start burning a hole in platform revenues, Roku will begin to shrink into obscurity.

Roku joins the club of consumer-facing tech stocks like Snap (NASDAQ: SNAP) that have gone public this year to much initial fanfare, but have crumbled after investors realized that the inherent business model is not future-proof. More than likely, Roku's shares jumped due to a lack of exciting new names for investors to chew on recently - not because it's anything special in and of itself.

The enterprise technology stocks that have gone public this year are much higher quality - more stable revenue bases, more technology differentiation. I'm highly looking forward to MongoDB's (NASDAQ: MDB) upcoming IPO. But as for Roku, I'd stay extremely cautious.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.