Market Volatility Bulletin: At-The-Money Options On SPX At Or Near All-Time Lows

ES options are finally in a range where we think vega looks more attractive as a long than as a short.

A trader shares his ideas on going long the Dec VX contract vs. the Nov and Jan.

Stocks opened a bit higher today (SPY, DIA, QQQ), and have continued to trend upward early on in the trading day. With the exception of casino and firearm stocks, the Las Vegas shooting spree has not impacted equities, all of which are pressing all-time highs.

This lack of a response to national tragedy corresponds to similar incidents in recent years such as the Orlando night club and San Bernardino shootings. In contrast, the Boston Marathon bombing of April 2013 sent the S&P 500 down about 1.6%.

In Spain, tensions and rioting in the wake of the illegally held Catalan referendum have sent the IBEX 35 down 1.2% for the day, as well as contributing to the continued weakening of the euro.

The strengthening of the dollar has also been attributed to the perceived likelihood of Trump appointing Kevin Warsh, who is thought to be considerably more hawkish than Janet Yellen, as the next Fed Chair.

Mr. Trump said Friday that he'll make a selection within two or three weeks. Additionally, 10-Year Treasuries are currently flat as uncertainly surrounds both Fed Chairman candidates and the implementation of tax reform. Still, yields on the TNX sit at highs not seen since July 25.

The most significant movement today has been in oil, as prices have plunged in response to indications of unexpectedly high supply.

This, of course, follows a very strong quarter, as we pointed out in yesterday's review of Q3.

Today's feature goes to Investopedia's Anxiety Index.

Analyzing the behavior of approximately 21 million monthly users, the anxiety index seeks to gauge how people are feeling about markets and the economy.

Here's today's reading:

They also provide the following graph illustrating how the Anxiety Index correlates with VIX:

While the respective indexes don't precisely move in tandem, there is a pretty significant correlation. According to Investopedia:

When traders see volatility in options… Investopedia readers are simultaneously researching topics that pertain to weak points in the economy.

There are a thousand ways to think about risk or even volatility if you're not using a pure mathematical notion of the term. Give this site a look to see what you think of the gauge.

Do you think it has value as something to consider in making trading decisions?

Thoughts on Volatility

Sure feels that way doesn't it? And in all seriousness, that's where long-lived regimes can really cause shifts to be that much more impactful on the lives and fortunes of those who live through them, as the change takes a long time to understood.

But of course it merits attention that implied vol may be so low because realized volatility is also near its all-time lows:

The YTD realized vol that was posted to SA this morning was 7.00%; aside from a couple brief jitters prior to the presidential election volatility has been more or less nonexistent arguably back to July 2016.

Traders are quite interested as to whether October has any nasty surprises in store. October is the most volatile month of the year, with about 30% of all days trading with a magnitude greater than 1%. But we would remind readers that September is also the month with the worst returns for the S&P: look how that turned out; as we write this, virtually every major equity index trades at an all-time high.

The pitch between Nov and Dec is beginning to increase. Just a month or so ago, the spread was basically flat, but the spread is beginning to widen out some.

In our last MVB, commenter John Berchick offered this to fellow readers:

He details more on his trade and logic in the comments thread. We were really happy to see this post, as last week we asked on several occasions:

We thought a trade like the one John Berchick set up sounds pretty good, and so far it appears to be paying off well, at least on the front end. We suspect the back may also be overdone. He does an unbalanced "time fly", though we readily grant that this is option terminology being applied to futures (thanks 'querty'!).

John is looking for a return of backwardation (hence long Dec short Jan) and also for potential for Nov to fall relative to Dec in the near term as the chances for political melees near end of year over the debt ceiling to give the Dec a lift that is not applicable to the Nov.

Nothing's ever guaranteed in financial markets, but this looks solid. Thanks for sharing John.

We've been calling for the monthly contract to falter below the lows we saw in late July of 6.9%: done!

With the weekly ES trading near its low of the year (about 5.5%) and the quarterly trading very near 9.3% where it hit bottom in July, we'd say it is become less and less reasonable to sell vol. That is not to say you need to be a holder of the buy-and-hold on straddle related products.

But stepping in to long-vol positions is finally looking attractive, so long as you sell spikes. We mentioned the time fly in the futures, and we'd say it looks good near the money for ES options as well:

Sell one of the near-dated contract (something close to a week to ten days)

Buy two of the mid-dated (about a month to perhaps six weeks)

Sell one of the long-dated (two months to a quarter)

We'd like to hear from you. What strikes and maturities would you prefer to do on this? Do you disagree with the trade altogether, perhaps because short the Dec quarterly means that you're short that Washington gridlock (at least into early Nov)? Please share.

