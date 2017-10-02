Arista Networks: A Modern David-And-Goliath Story

Though shares have rallied this year, Arista's valuation is supported by superior earnings growth. In the first half of 2017, Arista's earnings grew nearly 2.5x over 1H16.

Arista now commands a 10% market share and has been named one of two Leaders in the space by Gartner, the other being Cisco (which is 10x larger by capitalization).

Its networking and switch products are the first in the industry to be designed with cloud computing in mind.

There's a reason Arista Networks' (NASDAQ: ANET) stock has doubled this year: the company's assault on the datacenter networking industry continues at a rapid pace. Until Arista started to steal more of the spotlight (it went public in 2014 at $43/share), the networking industry was stale and steady, churning out predictable, barely-refreshed products like routers and network switches. Cisco (NYSE: CSCO), the decades-long king of the industry, commanded the lion's share of profits without moving the needle too much on innovation.

I first became interested in Arista when the Wall Street Journal released a story covering the rivalry between Cisco Chairman John Chambers and Arista CEO Jayshree Ullal. Ullal was a former protege of Chambers' at Cisco, overseeing major business units before being tapped in 2008 to lead Arista. At the time Cisco wasn't worried about its upstart rival - it had some $40 billion in sales and its brand was as synonymous with the networking industry as McDonald's (NYSE: MCD) was to fast food. Arista was then just a four-year-old startup, founded exactly thirty years after Cisco.

And then suddenly, everything changed. The world's attention turned to cloud computing, with IT leaders praising the architecture of distributed applications and on-demand availability of everything. Concurrently with this tectonic shift in the computing landscape, Arista was promoting networking products that had been designed with the cloud in mind - routers that connected thousands of servers that hosted distributed applications, not just routers that handled point-to-point connections.

Cisco started paying attention. Wall Street started paying attention. Recently, Morgan Stanley upgraded Arista from Neutral to Buy, reversing its prior position as the analyst predicted Arista would own 19% of the market by 2020 (up from 9.8% as estimated by Gartner today). Morgan Stanley's price target of $215 represents a ~15% premium to today's levels.

Despite the breathtaking leap in Arista shares this year, I believe the stock still has a long runway ahead. Unlike many other growth names in technology, Arista is generating profits and growing them at astronomical rates. With the market marching toward record highs, technology and growth investors will likely rotate toward growth names that also have valuation support in earnings.

Arista isn't a cheap stock to own, but its continued assertion into the networking industry is virtually guaranteed. It is a growth stock, after all, and investors who smartly build a position now are looking at years of double-digit returns despite fluctuations in the broader NASDAQ.

Arista's Cloud-Driven Strategy vs. Legacy Providers

As Arista describes in its 10-K, cloud computing has fundamentally changed how IT infrastructures need to be architected to handle the new flow of server traffic. In the pre-cloud era, specific applications were hosted by specific server clusters. Consider a standard on-premise financial reporting software application provided by SAP (NYSE: SAP), used by the accounting department of a corporation to manage the monthly close process.

A typical legacy router would connect the application's dedicated server to the work terminals of the users who needed it - in this example, the accounting department. This is what Arista calls a "north-south" connection - a single link between two points, the application's dedicated server and the application's dedicated users.

Today's modern cloud applications, however, are not hosted in single, dedicated servers. They might not even be hosted on a company's premises - they could be hosted in some faraway AWS datacenter that the IT department has never seen. Cloud applications run on distributed servers - meaning they possibly reside on thousands of servers, and can be accessed by anyone with an Internet-enabled device and the appropriate authentications.

North-south connections don't work in this case. Arista's products, however, enable what it calls "east-west" connections, enabling the interlinking of thousands of server nodes and thousands of end-user access points.

Arista calls this proprietary infrastructure a "leaf-spine" network design. This architecture can support hundreds of thousands of server connections, can scale up according to organizational needs, provides superior security, and has failover capabilities - because connections exist across thousands of servers in the system, the failure of one node in the system (hardware failures are almost guaranteed occurrences) doesn't threaten the uptime of the entire network.

See below a comparison of Arista's architecture (two right columns) versus the legacy "north-south" approach in the left column:

Figure 1. Arista leaf-spine architecture

In Gartner's July 2017 edition of its Magic Quadrant for Data Center Networking, it named Arista one of two Leaders, the other being Cisco. Arista's positioning as a Leader is impressive given Cisco has 10x the market capitalization and nearly 50x the revenue base of Arista across a variety of products, extending even beyond networking.

In the quadrant, Gartner also awarded Arista a higher ranking in its technology vision than Cisco, but put Cisco further up on the "ability to execute" scale - due to its vastly larger resources than Arista. Gartner estimates Arista's market share in 2016 at 9.8%.

Financial overview

Look no further than Arista's most recent quarter to validate the fruits of its technology leadership. In Q2, Arista posted $405 million in revenue, 20% q/q and 50% y/y. Q2's growth was a remarkable acceleration over Q1, with Q1 revenues growing only 39% y/y.

Revenues for 1H17 grew an impressive 45%. See its results below:

Figure 2. Arista Q2 top-line results

Also impressive was the fact that Arista had only guided to $354-$364 million in Q2 revenues (+34% y/y at the midpoint) and ended up outperforming by a wide margin. Analysts had only expected $361 million in revenues - so it's a small wonder that Wall Street research analysts like Morgan Stanley are revising their models and price targets upward.

On the guidance perspective, Arista forecasted $405-$420 million in Q3 revenues. Even though this greatly exceeds analysts' Q3 consensus of $378 million, it implies nearly flat q/q revenue growth - relative to the 20% lift seen in Q2. Given Arista's masterful execution thus far, I'm more inclined to believe that growth will continue to outpace expectations in Q3, rather than pass off Q2's massive beat as a one-time event.

Earnings, needless to say, have grown at a much faster clip than revenues, as the company captures greater operating leverage over a much larger revenue base. The company generated $185.6 million in net income in 1H17, up from only $74 million in 1H16. This translates to EPS of $2.59 in the first six months of the year, up 140% over EPS of $1.10 in 1H16.

According to Yahoo Finance, analysts expect EPS of $5.06 in FY17 and $6.50 in FY18. I believe there's a large degree of conservatism in analysts' models for FY18 - EPS of $6.50 represents merely 28% y/y growth over FY17, which is a far cry from FY17's results to date. If Arista can keep doubling its earnings growth over the next few quarters, the stock isn't too expensive at all. Indeed, Arista has

Also unique the fact that Arista has no debt on its balance sheet, and also has $1.1 billion in cash and marketable securities. Most technology hardware companies lean heavily on debt financing (Cisco has $33.7 billion of debt on its balance sheet, or a leverage ratio of approximately 2.4x debt/EBITDA). Arista's large net cash position actually makes its enterprise value cheaper than its current market cap of $13 billion, and the clean balance sheet also gives it future flexibility for debt financing if it chooses to pursue further growth opportunities (more on that shortly).

Valuation

Trading at approximately 45.8x TTM P/E (calculated from trailing twelve months' EPS of $4.15), Arista certainly doesn't look like a cheap stock without factoring in earnings growth.

But with consensus EPS of $5.06 and $6.50 in FY17 and FY18, respectively, Arista is trading at only 37.5x FY17 earnings and 29.2x FY18 earnings. Also consider the high possibility of Arista achieving much higher than $6.50 EPS in FY18 - if its execution in 2018 mirrors that in 2017, Arista might see a near-doubling of EPS in FY18 to $9-$10 (implying a forward PE of only ~20x FY18 earnings).

The charts below illustrates exactly why investors are willing to pay a steep premium for Arista: on both the earnings and revenue front, Arista (blue line) completely decimates its nearest peers in the networking industry, with Cisco and Brocade (NASDAQ: BRCD) actually showing y/y declines in both the top and bottom lines.

With Arista's superior growth profile, I would be comfortable setting a price target at $225 for the stock - or 22.5x estimated FY18 EPS of $10.

Final thoughts: where can Arista go from here?

What drivers are going to support Arista's continued earnings growth? In addition to strengthening sales to its current installed base, Arista has access to growth opportunities in two primary areas:

The first is international expansion. Now, almost every company can claim expected growth internationally, but with Arista this growth avenue is even more pertinent because the networking industry is more localized than other sectors. IT buyers prefer to purchase equipment from companies with a large presence in their region, because the need for customer service and support is almost ubiquitous. Because Arista is still a relatively smaller presence in EMEA and APAC, it has not yet fully cracked the market.

Arista generated 77.5% of FY16 revenues in the U.S. With its presence still overshadowed by legacy players in Europe and Asia, it has a long runway for growth in those markets. Once the Arista brand becomes more firmly implanted and the company sets up a more robust sales and support organization in those regions, IT buyers will be more willing to switch to purchasing Arista products.

Another area for growth is via product line extensions. Currently Arista focuses on datacenter networking, with no products addressing the markets for campus networking and wide-area networking (WAN). The cloud-based approach to IT networking is not just limited to datacenters, and Arista can further accelerate its growth by developing cloud-first products for those use cases as well.

With the financial flexibility afforded by its $1.1 billion of cash and no debt, Arista certainly has the means to pursue capital-intensive growth strategies.

Stay long on this fantastic growth name and don't be intimidated by the near-vertical ascension of its stock price. This is a company whose technology leadership has giant incumbents fighting to defend their turf. Prior to Arista arriving on the scene, nobody would have thought of the networking industry as a growth arena - but now, with Arista expanding aggressively,

