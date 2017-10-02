Is The EUR Retracement Over?

The Dollar Index is also running up against short term resistance on the daily chart.

Risk of Catalonia declaring independence from Spain is higher after the referendum over the weekend.

Market pricing for one more rate hike before year end is still hovering around 70% probability.

Reasons for a lower EUR

Having called for a lower EUR and with the short term targets met, what are the reasons that could lead to more weakness in the currency?

Underpriced Fed expectations

The dot plot from the previous Federal Reserve Board meeting on 20 September showed that most of the voters are still expecting one more rate hike before the end of 2017.

Janet Yellen, chair of the Board, last week warned that "It would be imprudent to keep monetary policy on hold until inflation is back to 2 percent" and the Fed "should also be wary of moving too gradually." This is consistent with what the Fed has been trying to convey all this while i.e. barring drastically weaker than expected economic numbers, there will be one more rate hike in December.

Yet, market continues to underprice the probability of that rate hike (as shown below).

Source: Bloomberg

With the market pricing the probability of a rate hike before end of 2017 at only around 70%, the risk is for this to increase ((higher rates, stronger USD)) if economic data should continue to be within the realm of Fed expectations.

Risk of Catalonia declaring independence

The referendum over the weekend had a voter turnout of 42.3%, and with 90% of the votes backing independence, the risk of a declaration of independence in the near future is now substantially higher.

Although the Spanish government questions the legitimacy of the vote and tried to crack down on the polling centers amid sporadic violence, Catalan officials have declared that they have "won the right to an independent state in the form of a republic" and that European Union could not continue to turn a blind eye to the situation.

Regardless of how this ends, it will continue to weigh on the EUR as long as it remains unresolved.

Mitigating factors for the EUR

Technical Picture

Source : Investing.com - EUR/USD Daily Ichimoku Chart

As can be seen on the EUR/USD daily chart above, we are currently hovering at the support at the top of the ichimoku cloud. Previous lows of 1.1720s will also be a source of support as well.

Source : Investing.com - Dollar Index, DXY, Daily Ichimoku Chart

The dollar index, DXY, is also running up against resistance at the bottom of the cloud on the daily ichimoku chart. What can provide the impetus for these supports and resistances to break?

What's on the horizon?

Yellen and several other Fed governors are speaking this week. It is unlikely there will be a change of rhetoric from them.

On the data front, U.S. Non-Farm Payrolls and other employment statistics will be released on Friday. With the uncertainty of such data releases and with the market currently at key technical levels, it is prudent to reduce some EUR/USD shorts and reassess at a later stage.

For those who want to position for a stronger EUR because of the growing possibility of ECB starting on the part of tapering their quantitative easing policies, here is an alternative expression which has much better risk/reward profiles.

Disclosure: I am/we are short EUR/USD.

Additional disclosure: We are currently short EUR/USD, but have reduced to just 25% of original position size pending new developments.