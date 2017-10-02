Bitcoin's Q4 Rests On Japan And South Korea

South Korea is the next country to decide how to work with these, and there are good indications from it as it plans regulations.

Japan is setting a positive market framework, and one that could send Bitcoin to an all-time high in Q4.

Historians are going to look back at Bitcoin’s 2017 Q3 and talk of volatility. I’m quite sure of that. And recent events—notably China’s shutdown of their country’s cryptocurrency exchanges—have reiterated that notion.

However, here’s the snapshot we should be talking about: Bitcoin started the quarter at a price of under $2400 and ended above $4200. Along the way it hit a high of near $5000 (which we correctly predicted), and was only under $2000 for two days in June.

So, among all that volatility, it was an enormous payoff for investors in Q3 (and based on recent numbers, that included a lot of likely first time crypto investors).

So what does Q4 look like? What will Bitcoin do for the rest of this year? It’s hard to know, of course, but we do know one thing that will be likely. The near-term price of one Bitcoin (and the whole market in which it still holds a near 50% domination of…) will rest on how the other major Asian markets—namely Japan and South Korea—choose to approach the influx of their currencies into these new markets.

We saw what news of regulation out of China can do (the entire crypto industry lost about 25% of its value in 3 days). As it stands, Japanese Yen is currently the most traded “fiat” currency for Bitcoin, with USD following behind. Chinese Yen has dropped to third as exchanges have closed and South Korean Won is behind that in fourth. The latter is gaining on China so quickly that by the time of this article’s publishing, KRW might be the 3rd most exchanged foreign currency for Bitcoin.

Part of this schematic is the movement of CNY to exchanges outside of China, most likely into Japanese platforms. Cases are being made for this being an enormous positive trend for Bitcoin investors. As this article states:

it is beneficial for the long-term health of the global bitcoin market that trading volumes from China are moving to Japan and South Korea, two countries that have the most practical and efficient regulatory frameworks for both bitcoin investors and businesses.

I agree with this sentiment and am bullish on Bitcoin making a full recovery from the “china dip” in September. To explain that more fully, let’s look at just how Japan and Korea have talked about the future of their regulation when it comes to crypto trading.

The first is the announcement from Japan’s Financial Services Agency that they plan to start “surveillance of all virtual currency exchanges” operating in the country this month. At first, this news was met the skepticism and bear market turn that China’s early warnings were. However, further reading shows that the agency is looking to protect users by fostering “sound market development” and not protecting its own currency (which many see as the catalyst for the China regulations).

This also isn’t a surprise to many that have followed Japanese relationsh with these exchanges. According to the same article:

Earlier this year Japan also passed the Payment Services Act, which requires all exchanges to adhere to AML (Anti Money Laundering) and KYC (Know Your Customer) laws.

A translated excerpt [of that law] says:

Virtual currency exchanges will be obligated to check the identities of customers who open accounts, keep transaction records, and notify authorities when a suspicious transaction is recognized.

So Japan has been running “surveillance” in some form or another for the whole year, without a blip or rumor that it plans to shut anything down.

And, to show the progress of this program, on October 1st, Japanese regulators announced the official endorsement of 11 different exchanges—granting them full licenses to sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other coins.

Essentially, as China avoids the local exchange of its currency for Bitcoin, Japan is establishing itself as the capital of the new currency in the world—and working to establish a framework that will take it into the next decade.

As news continues to come from Japan on its relative comfortability with Bitcoin trading, look for a safe place for Bitcoin’s price to continue to rise. Barring any further worrisome news from a larger market (and that might only be the U.S. in this case), new investors flocking to Bitcoin can bring its price back to that $5000 point.

South Korea, while not the Bitcoin trading powerhouse like Japan, will also play an important role in this—and one must look at its regulation decisions for the future of trading. South Korea is quite active in trading, however it seems to prefer trading Ethereum over Bitcoin—something that could establish it as the powerhouse in the trading of the #2 token.

Recently, the South Korean government banned “ICOs” a move that mirrored China’s from September, just two weeks before China also banned exchanges. However, since that ban three notably things have happened: the first is that the Korean government has made no indication of wanting to ban exchanges. The second is that NXC—the parent company of Korean gaming giant Nexon—bought Korea’s largest exchange (Korbit) in a deal worth upward of $120 million. And third, prices of both Bitcoin and Ethereum are up over 10% since the ICO announcement, suggesting that there won’t be the same kind of market panic as Chinese news.

And that is perhaps what we’ll see in South Korea. As we wait for news from the United States, we’ll see South Korea either follow along in China’s wake or in Japan’s. This decision will have major impact on the price of Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The news so far from South Korea seems to suggest a favorability for this technology more akin to Japan. That’s good news, and could send prices for these coins up to new all time highs.

I see Bitcoin and Ethereum both setting new highs in October as Japan, and South Korea, and potentially the United States, showing a regulatory encouragement for investors trading these—and the governments of these nations exploring blockchain technology on its own.

Bitcoin anywhere near $4000, where it’s been for the last few weeks, might represent some of the lowest pricing—and most volatile—that we’ll see as things solidify internationally this quarter.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BITCOIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.