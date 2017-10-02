Buy This Great Large Cap Health Care Services Company, With 20% Dividend Growth

UnitedHealth Group has increased its dividend for seven of the last ten years with a present 1.5% below average yield but with 20% dividend growth.

This article is about UnitedHealth Group (UNH), one of the largest health care services companies and why it's a buy for the dividend growth and total return investor. When I scanned the five-year chart, UnitedHealth Group has a great chart going up and to the right in a strong solid slope. When you look at this chart you know UNH is a great company that has steady growth.

I have had comments in previous articles about why I compare performance to the Dow average. I use the Dow average for performance comparison because seven of the companies in the Good Business Portfolio are in the Dow, and they got there by being good businesses that make money in good and bad times. So I've been looking at some other Dow companies to see if they perform well enough to add to my portfolio. UnitedHealth Group is the fourteenth company that I've looked at. This study has come up with one great company 3M (MMM) and now we add UNH as a buy. Four another's which have fair potential are, Intel (INTC), Microsoft (MSFT), Nike (NKE), Pfizer (PFE) and now we add UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), which is a buy for the dividend growth and Total Return investor. The other companies were poor investments for me using my Good Business Portfolio Guidelines.

Fundamentals of UnitedHealth Group will be reviewed in the following topics below The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, Total Return And Yearly Dividend, Last Quarter's Earnings, Company Business, Takeaways and Recent Portfolio Changes.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review." These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

UnitedHealth Group passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a fair score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

UnitedHealth Group does meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 7 of the last ten years, passing this guideline with dividend increases for at least seven years. It has a steadily increasing dividend with a yield of 1.5%. The dividend growth rate is high, about 20%/year and is, therefore, a buy for the dividend growth investor. The average five-year earnings payout ratio is low at 24%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business and increasing the dividend. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $7 Billion. UNH easily passes that. UnitedHealth Group is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $188 Billion. The size of UnitedHealth Group plus its cash flow of $8 Billion gives it the ability to increase the business going forward and increase dividends. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR (S&P CFRA) of 12.0% does meet my requirement of 5.1% with strong growth projected. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. UNH passes this guideline with fantastic total return of 223.34%, more than the Dow's total return of 70.99% over my test period. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $39,600 today. This great total return makes UnitedHealth Group a excellent investment for the total return investor looking back, and it has good dividend growth. One of my guidelines is that the S&P rating must be three stars or better. UNH 's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $210.0, passing the guideline. UNH 's price is presently 7% below the target. UNH is under the target price at present and has a fair PE of 20, making UNH a good buy at this entry point if you want a company that has a good steady income in a quality company. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The dividend stream has a fair yield and the high growth of the dividend is good in a competitive business sector. The fantastic total return makes it a great company to own. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes UNH interesting is the dividend growth and the strong total return.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. UNH 's total return over-performed the Dow baseline in my 57.0 month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 57.0 month test period (starting January 1, 2013, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013 and other years that had fair and bad performance. The excellent total return of 294.33% makes UnitedHealth Group a great investment for the total return investor looking back, and it does have an above average dividend growth for the dividend growth investor. UnitedHealth Group presently has a yield of 1.5%, which is below average for the income investor but does have a good growth of the dividend. The dividend is estimated to be increased to $0.88/quarter, or a 17% increase in June 2018.

DOW's 57.0 month total return baseline is 70.99%

Company Name 56.5 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage UnitedHealth Group +294.33% +223.34% 1.5%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter, on July 18, 2017, UnitedHealth Group reported earnings of $2.46 that beat expected by $0.08 and was higher compared to last year of $1.96. Total revenue was higher at $50.1 Billion more than a year ago by 7.7% year over year and missed expected by $10 Million. This was a good report with bottom line increasing and top line increasing and with earnings more than last year. The next earnings report will be out in October 2017 and is expected to be $2.56 compared to last year at $2.03 a nice increase.

Business Overview

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest health care companies in the United States.

As per Reuters:

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is a health and well-being company. The Company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx. It conducts its operations through two business platforms: health benefits operating under UnitedHealthcare and health services operating under Optum. UnitedHealthcare provides healthcare benefits to an array of customers and markets, and includes UnitedHealthcare Employer & Individual, UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement, UnitedHealthcare Community & State, and UnitedHealthcare Global businesses. Optum is a health services business serving the healthcare marketplace, including payers, care providers, employers, governments, life sciences companies and consumers, through its OptumHealth, OptumInsight and OptumRx businesses. OptumInsight provides services, technology and healthcare solutions to participants in the healthcare industry. OptumRx provides retail network contracting, purchasing and clinical solutions."

Overall UnitedHealth Group is a business with a good forward CAGR projected growth that performs higher than the market long term. UNH likes a good economy, in 2013 UNH beat the DOW average total return by 20%. If you want an above average growing dividend stream with fantastic total return in the health care business, then UNH may fill your needs.

The economy is showing moderate economic growth right now (about 2.4%), and the FED has raised rates in June 2017, with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy and inflation. The FED projects for one more increase in 2017. I feel the Fed is going slowly; they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

From the July 20, 2017, earnings call, Stephen J. Hemsley (Chief Executive Officer) said:

As we reach the halfway point of 2017, UnitedHealth Group, Optum, and UnitedHealthcare continued to grow and perform strongly and we expect our performance momentum to carry forward through the balance of this year into 2018 and beyond. UnitedHealthcare has been a distinctive organic growth leader over the last seven years. During that same time Optum has emerged as the leading force for broadly enabling the healthcare industry with market leading data analytics and practical and innovative approaches to longstanding market challenges. These businesses are strong, stable, and exceptionally complementary to each other, growing and operating effectively while continuing to diversify naturally into adjacent healthcare markets. With a socially sensitive global healthcare market constantly challenged and changing we see UnitedHealth Group, Optum, and UnitedHealthcare built for that environment. Adaptable and creative, focused on the people and customers we serve, working with others and playing our role in leading and supporting progressive change across health systems. One important constant is our commitment to mission and the quality of our work, the positive experience and value we drive on behalf of consumers and customers, and their cultural bonds of integrity, compassion, relationships, innovation, and accountable performance we seek to bring to everything we do. We are at home in the current environment. UnitedHealth Group is a different organization than we were just 10 years ago and you should expect us to be different still a decade from now. Society will continue to need and drive change in healthcare, we will continue to adapt and evolve with it and on behalf of it. We are committed to reaching the full potential that UnitedHealth Group has to offer, knowing the next 10 years hold more opportunity than the last 10, those who are committed to keep evolving, perform consistently, and deliver value.

This shows the feelings of the top management to the continued growth of UnitedHealth Group and to deliver good value to its customers and shareholders across the world.

Source: UNH web site

Takeaways

UnitedHealth Group is an investment choice for the total return investor and the dividend growth investor with it growing dividend and average PE. The Good Business Portfolio will consider UNH as an investment for The Good Business Portfolio when an open slot is available. Right now the portfolio does not have an open slot at present. I keep the portfolio at 25 companies or less since I can't keep track of more than that and 25 gives good diversification.

Recent Portfolio Changes

Increased position of L Brands (LB) to 3.2% of the portfolio, I believe the downturn in LB is well overdone.

Increased position of GE to 4% of the portfolio, a full position. GE has now become a value and income play.

Sold Harley Davidson (HOG) position from the portfolio and will watch it see if President Trump cuts corporate taxes or brings foreign profits back at a low tax rate. This sell gets rid of an underperformer and makes room for a company with more present growth.

Added a starter position of 3M (MMM) at 0.5% of the portfolio. They have a good steady dividend history, a dividend king with 58 years of increasing dividends and great total return. Please see my article on 3M, " 3M: Dividend King With Great Total Return ".

Wrote some LB October 20, strike 40.0 calls on the part of the holding. If the calls remain out of the money and get to 10% of the price they were sold at, the position will be closed with a BTC order.

Recently on July 27 trimmed Boeing (BA) from 10.9% of the portfolio to 10.7%. A great company, but you have to be diversified. The Paris Air Show was great for Boeing, and they easily beat Airbus in orders by a mile.

Increased the position of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to 6.8% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income.

Added to the position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) now at 2.4% of the portfolio. I feel the computer industry facilities business has nowhere to go but up and DLR pays an above average 3.3% dividend. I wrote an article on Digital Reality Trust this year if you are interested. DLR is another specialty REIT in a growing sector.

The Good Business Portfolio trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 8.3% of the portfolio, Altria Group (MO) is 6.9% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 8.6% of the portfolio and Boeing is 11.2% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, JNJ, and Home Depot are now in trim position. My money management rules say to trim Boeing now, but I will wait until after the next earnings report which I expect to be good.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 11% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter saw deferred costs on the 787 go down $530 Million a big jump from the first quarter. The second quarter earnings were fantastic with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.25 at $2.55. S&P Capital IQ raised its one-year target to $252.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post-Brexit world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line and Mr. Market did like the growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever, it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 2nd Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarters performance after the earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, Omega Health Investors (OHI), Texas Instrument (TXN), Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Home Depot that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest, please look for them in my list of previous articles.

