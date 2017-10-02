This Is Why Trump's Tax Reform Won't Matter For Growth

Overview

Tax reform has caused the market to fluctuate more than any other issue this year. Each time expectations for a tax cuts increase, the market (DIA) rises and when those expectations dissipate, the market (QQQ) falls.

The market rises under the idea that tax reform means a lower corporate tax rate and thus, higher profits for both S&P 500 companies (SPY) and even more so, Russell 2000 (IWM) companies.

Most of the bullish analyses on tax reform use a straight line method to say that the average effective tax rate is around 27% for large-cap companies and a reduction to 20% would translate to about a 10% increase to earnings.

This analysis does not take into consideration the details in the proposal including limiting the expensing of interest and closing other loop holes that may actually raise taxes for many companies.

World renowned investor Jim Chanos was on CNBC recently where he said "what many people don't understand is that the vast majority of large cap companies tax rates will actually go up."

I do not think the bullishness and the calculations that many are using to justify the rise in stock prices is accurate or correct. That aside, the truth is that whatever the numbers are, tax reform will not matter!

Below I'll lay out the reasons why the hype and drama around tax reform is all noise and will not have an economic impact in the long run. I cannot guarantee what direction the short-term knee-jerk reactions to each tax headline will be, but I can offer some facts on the issues of taxes that clearly show this as nothing more than a reshuffling of the tax burden that will have no long-term economic impact.

Surely the tax burden will change hands, some individuals will pay more, some less, and corporations will have varied impacts. When all is said any done, the total taxes collected by the government are extremely likely to be the exact same.

Every tax break for someone will likely be made up by someone else, dollar for dollar. I can say that with a high degree of confidence because for the past 65 years, regardless of tax policy, taxes collected as a percentage of GDP has been identical. A flat line.

Total Taxes Collected as % of GDP: Source: BEA

Taxes as a percentage of GDP have remained perfectly flat for 65 years. Someone's tax cut is always someone's tax increase. This data remained flat for 65 years despite many changes in income tax brackets.

Different Tax Rates Throughout Time Didn't Change Taxes Collected:

Source: BEA, IRS

In essence, the "effective tax" rate the overall economy pays has been the same for 65 years, across a wide variety of tax policies and administrations and it will likely do the same for this policy, whatever it ends up being.

An overwhelming amount of politics clouds any real discussion and the truth behind tax policy. Below I'll walk through just the facts regarding the trends in taxes for the United States: what parts matter, what is noise, what needs to change and why the overall economic impact of a change will likely be negligible, regardless of what policy ends up passing (or not passing).

Trends in US Taxes and Spending

For decades the United States has wrestled with spending problems as it relates to the federal government. That is not a political comment. It is simply a fact based on the numbers showing that our government spends vastly more than they receive in the form of taxes.

How much does the government actually have to work with? As of the latest figures, our government is taking in a little over $3.5 trillion in total taxes. That means they should attempt to spend no more than $3.5 trillion if they want to have the utmost fiscal conservatism.

Total Tax Revenue Collected by the Federal Government:

Source: BEA

The rise in the total taxes collected seems to be accelerating but as I pointed out in the first chart, the total taxes collected as a percentage of the size of the economy has remained flat so the rise in taxes collected is proportional to the growth in the economy.

Government spending on the other hand has not risen in proportion to the economy, it has been outpacing the proportional growth of the economy and thus we have had larger federal deficits each year which causes the national debt to increase at an accelerating pace.

The "federal deficit" published by the government and cited across all media outlets is a misleading figure because of the way the government classifies certain expenditures. The accounting the government uses is very favorable to make it seem like the are spending less than they actually are by classifying some spending as "investment" and not including that into the annual deficit calculation. (Although that spending does count towards the national debt).

The true deficit is fairly easy to calculate:

total taxes collected - total federal expenditures

This is the true deficit, not the massaged numbers the government and media provide.

True Government Deficit Over Time:

Source: BEA

Aside from the dips after recessions, the true deficit has been getting larger each year as government spending far outpaces the amount of taxes collected.

It's fairly obvious that this is not a sustainable path so there are only two options. Increase tax revenue and keep spending the same or reduce spending and keep tax revenue the same.

When I say keep tax revenue the same I mean total taxes collected. I am not referring to the political spin of "tax hikes" or "tax cuts" that as we've seen yielded the same ratio of taxes to GDP for 65 years.

The first option we'll explore is to cut federal spending. I'll walk through the facts regarding major spending categories by the federal government and what has the potential to change and what needs to change. Second, I'll look at the change in tax burden over time between personal and corporate to see where/if taxes can be reduced or increase should that be the path we take.

Government Spending Trends

When it comes to federal spending, there are only a few major categories that are commonly discussed, namely defense spending, entitlements, social security and debt interest. Obviously the government spends money on a wide array of issues but those categories are a very large part of the budget that are discussed as areas of potential change.

Firstly, defense spending, while a large nominal figure, has actually been declining as a percentage of the economy quite substantially. Spending on defense, while over $600 billion, is just over 4% of the size of the economy. That is in comparison to defense spending that was almost 16% of GDP in the 1950s.

Federal Defense Expenditures as a % of GDP: Source: BEA

Government spending on defense as a percentage of the economy has been reduced by 75%.

Moreover, defense spending as a percentage of total taxes collected is at 70-year lows. Currently, defense spending as a percentage of total taxes collected is 21%. In the 1950s the government was spending at times over 90% of the taxes collected on defense. It was over 30% through the 1980s as well.

Defense Spending as a % of Total Taxes Collected:

Source: BEA

The facts remain that government expenditures on defense as a percentage of the size of the economy and as a percentage of total tax revenue are at 60-year, 70-year lows.

Although I am attempting to make this an apolitical research note on the merits and the possibility of successful tax reform, it would be impossible to cover that topic accurately without addressing the biggest fiscal budget issue of entitlement spending including that of social security.

Government transfer payments have exploded over the past 60 years to a point where the government transfer payments are getting close to the range of 100% of tax revenue.

It is not a political point to suggest that spending 100% of the tax revenue on transfer payments and interest payments is a bad idea. The truth is, unless this issue gets addressed, there is no possible way a reduction in taxes will result in a balanced budget.

Government Transfer Payments as a % of Total Tax Revenue: Source: BEA

Government transfer payments have increased from around 15% of tax revenue in 1950 to a staggering 60%. Again, it shouldn't be a controversial point to suggest that spending 60% of taxes on one issue is questionable.

If the Trump tax proposal cuts tax revenue, as many are suggesting it would, then government spending on transfer payments will likely rise higher than 60% of total taxes. Once you include interest payments on the debt, those payments are going to exceed total tax revenue.

Government Transfer Payments + Debt Payments as % of Total Taxes:

Source: BEA

Transfer payments and debt interest is already at 90% of tax revenue. Should that revenue decline due to tax cuts, transfer payments and debt will exceed 100% of tax revenue and lead to much larger fiscal deficits and increases to the national debt.

To be clear, I am largely in favor of tax cuts to spur economic growth but that is only half of the equation. Tax cuts need to be coupled with spending cuts in order to be effective. Tax cuts that come in conjunction with spending cuts that reduce the national debt while lowering taxes is the secret weapon that will unleash massive economic growth.

Tax cuts with increases to the budget deficit and national debt are counteracting forces that will lead to no additional economic growth but still more debt. This is the case because debt slows growth and is deflationary. Increased debt means increased deflationary pressure which translates to lower interest rates and slower economic growth.

Tax cuts need to be coupled with spending cuts and budget deficit reductions to be effective and that does not seem to be what is on the table.

Increasing the national debt will continue to suppress growth as it has for decades. Increases to the national debt is likely the top reason that economic growth in the United States gets slower and slower each business cycle. Economic growth was regularly over 10% until the mid 1980s and then consistently in the 5%-6% range for the rest of the 20th Century.

Each economic cycle has brought lower peaks in growth and that is largely due to increases in debt and the current tax plan will do just the same which is why these tax cuts do not matter.

Debt is Deflationary and Brings Lower Growth:

Source: BEA, Treasury

Lower GDP growth also is what is causing interest rates to decline. Low interest rates punish savers and further hurts the economy. It is slow growth and low inflation, both caused by higher debt, that causes interest rates to remain low.

Low GDP Growth Is What Has Been Reducing Interest Rates:

Source: BEA, Ycharts

Bonds (TLT) or interest rates move on the changes in growth and inflation. If debt continues to increase and thus growth and inflation hit new lows, interest rates will remain low and continue to hurt the economy over the long run.

With that tangent on interest rates aside, the key takeaway remains that these tax cuts are focused on lowering tax revenue while there has been no mention of tackling the other and equally important issue of spending cuts.

Tax cuts without spending cuts will increase deficits and debt that will act as opposing forces and will not increase growth. Running through the hot topic budget issues, it is fairly clear based on the above charts which issue needs to be structurally reformed in order to have a change at reducing the deficit and allowing for truly successful tax cuts.

Before closing, it's useful and sobering to look at how the tax burden over time has shifted and which group of people we can afford and should give tax cuts too and which groups should not see reductions in taxes.

Federal Tax Burden Trends

I started out this note by pointing to tax revenue as a percentage of the economy and how this number has been nearly exactly flat for decades.

Total Taxes Collected as % of GDP: Source: BEA

The reason for this ratio has held true is because while tax policies are marketed as "tax cuts" and "tax hikes" all that really happens is a re-shuffling of the taxes. Someone's tax cut is another person's tax increase.

Individual personal tax brackets have varied dramatically throughout the past 60 years with rates as high as 90% and as low as today's rate of roughly 39%. Again, despite the standing tax policy, personal tax revenue as a percentage of total taxes has been flat at roughly 40%.

Personal Taxes as % of Total Taxes: Source: BEA

This shows that despite the "spin" personal federal income taxes for the economy as a whole have not increased nor decreased throughout time.

Another tax burden that individuals feel, however, is the government social tax that comes out of traditional paychecks. This number has been skyrocketing over the years and is a hidden way that taxes have been shifted onto individuals and away from corporations.

Government social taxes as a percentage of total taxes has increased from 10% in 1953 to 35% today.

Government Social Tax as % of Total Taxes: Source: BEA

When you combine both the personal income taxes and the government social tax that is paid by the same people, individual's burden of the tax share has gone from 56% in the 1950's to over 80% today.

Personal Taxes + Government Social Tax as % of Total Taxes: Source: BEA

Individual's share of the total taxes in the form of social taxes and income taxes accounts has increased greatly over the years while the total revenue from corporations has been decreasing as a percentage of the total.

Corporate tax revenue used to make up 32% of total taxes and now stands at just 12% of total tax revenue.

Corporate Taxes as % of Total Taxes:

Source: BEA

Total tax revenue from the government has remained proportional to the growth of the economy throughout time and this has been achieved by shifting taxes from corporations onto individuals in the form of government social taxes.

It is interesting that the Trump tax plan seems to focus on reducing the corporate tax rate when they already are paying near the lowest share of taxes as a percentage of the total in years and the burden on the individual goes higher and higher.

Furthermore, the Trump tax plan is claiming that taxes will be reduced for both corporations (which do not need it) and individuals. With reductions coming for the two main sources of revenue for the government, where are the cuts going to come from to offset this loss in revenue?

That is the main question that needs to be answered or else the fate of the tax plan already is predetermined as evidenced by the decades of different tax polices that have all yielded the same result in the form of higher deficits, higher amounts of debt and lower growth.

Conclusion

The bottom line is that tax reform has never been successful in creating economic growth because there has never been true structural change in the tax policy. The tax rate on the entire economy has been remarkably flat through time with various tax policies and the spending side of the equation has never been reformed in conjunction with tax cuts. That is why I can say that this tax plan does not matter. It is just more of the same and the results will be the same. While it is possible that the Trump tax plan does in the end couple these tax cuts with spending cuts, it is lost on me where the reduction in spending would come from other than expenditures on transfer payments.

Safely assuming that it is nearly politically impossible to cut that portion of the budget, we are left with a tax plan, that if passed, will almost certainly reduce tax revenue, increase deficits, add more debt and therefore, counter act all the positives of lower taxes and leave us with an economy that is growing at the same rate in the face of more deflationary debt.

There will be no long run positive economic impact of this tax plan without spending cuts to offset the reduction in revenue.

The rally that has been induced by the hopes for tax reform are likely to die out once the market realizes this will not increase growth. Therefore growth is likely to surprise market participants to the downside. Downside surprises in growth are generally good for bonds, thus there could be upside in (TLT) in the months ahead.

Bonds have the largest percentage allocation in my recommended asset allocation model.

